Active Filter Cookbook
2nd Edition
Description
This Don Lancaster classic is by far the best-selling active filter book of all time. It gives you everything you need to know to build active lowpass, bandpass, and highpass filters.
An active filter needs no inductors. Instead, op amps, resistors, and capacitors are used for better results. Advantages include lower cost, easy tuning, simple design, and modularity. Lancaster's Active Filter Cookbook includes practical elements such as working circuits, ready-to-use design tables, tuning, and real-world applications, making it easy to use and apply. You'll find both instant design and the mathematics behind coverage. Microcomputer pioneer Don Lancaster is the author of 34 books, 2 videos and countless articles and columns in technical magazines. He also heads Synergetics, an Arizona-based design and consulting firm.
Readership
Electronics design professionals (RS, Farnell, Cirkit); communications engineers; students at undergraduate level, BTEC and HNC/D; hobbyists.
Table of Contents
Some basics; The operational amplifier; First- and second-order networks; Low-pass and high-pass filter responses; Bandpass filter response; Low-pass filter circuits; Bandpass filter circuits; High-pass filter circuits; Tuning, voltage control and elliptical filters; Applications; References; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1996
- Published:
- 5th September 1996
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498577
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750629867
About the Author
DON LANCASTER
Don Lancaster heads Synergetics-Arizona, an electronics design and consulting firm. He is the author of many best-selling books, including TTL Cookbook, Active-Filter Cookbook, and AppleWriter Cookbook.
Affiliations and Expertise
Synergetics-Arizona