Active Above-Knee Prosthesis
1st Edition
A Guide to a Smart Prosthetic Leg
Description
Active above-knee prosthesis presents original research and development results, plus gives a first-hand overview of all the steps; from idea generation to prototype production. The authors have developed and tested a physical prototype of an active above-knee prosthesis with actuated and individually controlled knee and ankle joints. They have developed a working control unit which allows real time control of prosthetic leg using signals of a healthy leg. They have laid out their design, development and testing methods in this book. Anyone who is researching and designing prosthetic devices can use this book as a guide and build on the work that has been done already. This book will help readers to create more efficient and effective lower limb prosthetics.
The key problem for people with an above-knee amputation is a non-actuated knee and ankle joint; when climbing the stairs overcoming forces and momentum is usually a problem. Commercially available prosthetic devices do not have actuated ankle joints but use elastic materials to provide damping. However, experimental validation shows that this damping is insufficient in the case of stair ascent. This book gives insight into the problem of stair ascent for people with above-knee amputation and offers a solution in the form of a physical prototype of an active above-knee prosthesis with an actuated ankle. Engineers that are designing robotic prosthetic legs can use this book to help with their design.
Key Features
- Learn about the state of the art technology in powered prosthetics
- Evaluate design options to reflect on potential developments
- Work through step by step evolution of advanced prosthetic design
Readership
Mechanical and control engineers, mechatronic engineers, developers of prosthetic devices, people working in rehabilitation, biomedical engineers
Table of Contents
1. The challenges of prosthetic design and control
2. Human motor system
3. Hydraulic power and control system
4. Prosthetic modelling and simulation
5. Prosthetic design and prototype development
6. Robotization of the lower limb prosthetic
7. Clinical background
8. Literature
9. Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186831
About the Author
Zlata Jelacic
Dr. Zlata Jelačić is assistant professor, Faculty of Mechanical engineering, University of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant professor, Faculty of Mechanical engineering, University of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Remzo Dedic
Prof. dr. Remzo Dedić is Full professor, Faculty of Mechanical engineering, Computing and Electrical engineering, University of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Affiliations and Expertise
Full professor, Faculty of Mechanical engineering, Computing and Electrical engineering, University of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Haris Dindo
Dr. Haris Dindo is Assistant professor, Institute of Industrial and Digital Innovation (DIID) – Chemical, Software and Mechanical engineering, University of Palermo, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Institute of Industrial and Digital Innovation (DIID) – Chemical, Software and Mechanical engineering, University of Palermo, Italy