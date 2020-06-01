Active above-knee prosthesis presents original research and development results, plus gives a first-hand overview of all the steps; from idea generation to prototype production. The authors have developed and tested a physical prototype of an active above-knee prosthesis with actuated and individually controlled knee and ankle joints. They have developed a working control unit which allows real time control of prosthetic leg using signals of a healthy leg. They have laid out their design, development and testing methods in this book. Anyone who is researching and designing prosthetic devices can use this book as a guide and build on the work that has been done already. This book will help readers to create more efficient and effective lower limb prosthetics.

The key problem for people with an above-knee amputation is a non-actuated knee and ankle joint; when climbing the stairs overcoming forces and momentum is usually a problem. Commercially available prosthetic devices do not have actuated ankle joints but use elastic materials to provide damping. However, experimental validation shows that this damping is insufficient in the case of stair ascent. This book gives insight into the problem of stair ascent for people with above-knee amputation and offers a solution in the form of a physical prototype of an active above-knee prosthesis with an actuated ankle. Engineers that are designing robotic prosthetic legs can use this book to help with their design.