Activation Of Alkenes And Alkynes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124061026, 9780323160162

Activation Of Alkenes And Alkynes

1st Edition

Authors: M.M. Taqui Khan
eBook ISBN: 9780323160162
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 208
Description

Homogeneous Catalysis by Metal Complexes, Volume II: Activation of Alkenes and Alkynes reviews and systematizes the chemistry of metal ion activation of alkenes and alkynes. The book presents the migration of ? bonds; the oxo reaction; and the hydrosilation of alkenes and alkynes. The text also covers topics on the oxidation of alkenes and alkynes, as well as the multiple insertion reactions of alkenes and alkynes.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents of Volume I

1 Introduction

2 Migration of π Bonds

I. π-Bond Migration Catalyzed by Metal Carbonyls

II. Metal Complex-Catalyzed π-Bond Migration

3 The Oxo Reaction

I. Introduction

II. Reactions of Alkenes

III. Hydroformylation of Alkynes

IV. Hydrogenation under Oxo Conditions

V. Applications of the Oxo Reaction

4 Hydrosilation of Alkenes and Alkynes

I. Catalysis by Platinum (II) and Rhodium (II)

II. Catalysis of Hydrosilation by Metal Carbonyls

5 Oxidation of Alkenes and Alkynes

I. Oxidation of Alkenes

II. Hydration of Alkynes

III. Alkene or Alkyne Insertion into Metal-Carbon Bonds

6 Multiple Insertion Reactions of Alkenes and Alkynes

I. Introduction

II. Polymerization of Ethylene and α-Olefins

III. Polymerization of Dienes

IV. Polymerization of Alkynes

V. Oligomerization of Ethylene and α-Olefins

VI. Oligomerization of Alkynes

VII. Cyclic Oligomerization of Alkynes

Bibliography

Appendix I Formulas, Bonding, and Formal Charges

Appendix II Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

M.M. Taqui Khan

