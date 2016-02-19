Activation Of Alkenes And Alkynes
Homogeneous Catalysis by Metal Complexes, Volume II: Activation of Alkenes and Alkynes reviews and systematizes the chemistry of metal ion activation of alkenes and alkynes. The book presents the migration of ? bonds; the oxo reaction; and the hydrosilation of alkenes and alkynes. The text also covers topics on the oxidation of alkenes and alkynes, as well as the multiple insertion reactions of alkenes and alkynes.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1 Introduction
2 Migration of π Bonds
I. π-Bond Migration Catalyzed by Metal Carbonyls
II. Metal Complex-Catalyzed π-Bond Migration
3 The Oxo Reaction
I. Introduction
II. Reactions of Alkenes
III. Hydroformylation of Alkynes
IV. Hydrogenation under Oxo Conditions
V. Applications of the Oxo Reaction
4 Hydrosilation of Alkenes and Alkynes
I. Catalysis by Platinum (II) and Rhodium (II)
II. Catalysis of Hydrosilation by Metal Carbonyls
5 Oxidation of Alkenes and Alkynes
I. Oxidation of Alkenes
II. Hydration of Alkynes
III. Alkene or Alkyne Insertion into Metal-Carbon Bonds
6 Multiple Insertion Reactions of Alkenes and Alkynes
I. Introduction
II. Polymerization of Ethylene and α-Olefins
III. Polymerization of Dienes
IV. Polymerization of Alkynes
V. Oligomerization of Ethylene and α-Olefins
VI. Oligomerization of Alkynes
VII. Cyclic Oligomerization of Alkynes
Bibliography
Appendix I Formulas, Bonding, and Formal Charges
Appendix II Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations
Author Index
Subject Index
