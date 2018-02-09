Actinobacteria: Diversity and Biotechnological Applications

Dr. Vijai Kumar Gupta is the Senior Scientist, ERA Chair of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, School of Science, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia. He is on research leave from MITS University, India. Before joining NUIG, he worked as Assistant Professor of Biotechnology, FASC, MITS University, Lakshmangarh (Sikar), India. His areas of expertise include mycological research and plant-microbial interactions, bio-fuels and bioenergy research, and microbial biotechnology. He completed his Ph.D. in microbiology at Dr. R.M.L. Avadh University, Faizabad, UP, India in 2009. He is an expert in the area of fungal biology and biotechnology. He is the active member of International Sub-commission on Trichoderma and Hypocrea, Austria and a working group member of the International Society for Fungal Conservation, UK. His work with Fusarium spp., Colletotrichum gloeosporioides, Aspergillus spp. Penicillium spp., and Trichoderma spp. has been complemented by contributions to biotechnological development, molecular diversity, disease diagnostic, plant pathology, fungal-plant interaction, secondary metabolites, and industrial applications. Dr. Gupta is the Fellow of Prestigious- The Linnaean Society, London, UK; Fellow of Hind Agri Society, India; Fellow of Society of Applied Biotechnologist India; and Fellow of International Society of Contemporary Biologist, India. He has been honored with several awards in his career including the prestigious Indian ICAR Senior Research Fellowship and Indian Young Scientist Award 2009 and 2011, and Gold Medal Award-2009 for his advanced research achievements in the field of fungal genetics and biology. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Plant Pathology, USA; Senior Editor of Fungal Biology & Biotechnology, BioMed Central; Series Editor of a book series on fungal biology with Springer; and regional editor (Asia) and editorial board member of several international and national journals. He has edited about 16 books for publishers of international renown such as CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, USA; Springer, USA; Elsevier Press, The Netherlands; Nova Science Publisher, USA; LAP Lambert Academic Publishing, Germany; and CABI, UK.