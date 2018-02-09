Actinobacteria: Diversity and Biotechnological Applications
1st Edition
New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
Description
Actinobacteria: Diversity and Biotechnological Applications: New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering, a volume in the series New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering series, offers the latest on the biotechnology of Kingdom actinobacteria, covering unique niches like their endosphere, rhizospheric soil and contaminated sites, etc. The book also covers the bioactive secondary metabolites obtained from actinobacteria and describes the application of microorganism (Actinobacteria) in plant growth promotion and in environmental cleanup. Finally, the book describes the biocontrol aspects of actinobacteria and how they can control fungal phytopathogens and the production of secondary metabolites.
Key Features
- Includes an overview of all types of actinobacteria, source and enzymatic activity
- Lists various bioengineering methods for the production of these enzymes
- Reviews numerous industrial applications of actinobacteria, i.e., crop improvement, removal of heavy metals, etc.
- Offers unique coverage of the application of actinobacteria in bioremediation processes
- Explores the plant growth promoting potential of endophytic actinobacteria
- Describes biosynthetic potential genes associated with actinobacterial genome
Readership
Researchers and students in biotechnology, biochemical engineering, chemistry/biochemistry in academia, government labs and corporate labs and provides new ideas to the upcoming research students about various biological applications of Kingdom actinobacteria
Table of Contents
1. Methods Used for the Recovery of Culturable Endophytic Actinobacteria: An Overview
2. Actinobacteria from Rhizosphere: Molecular Diversity, Distributions, and Potential Biotechnological Applications
3. Molecular Markers Used for Identification and Genomic Profiling of Plant Associated Endophytic Actinobacteria
4. Freshwater Actinobacteria: Potential Source for Natural Product Search and Discovery
5. Actinobacteria: Eco-Friendly Candidates for Control of Plant Diseases in a Sustainable Manner
6. Biocontrol Potential and Applications of Actinobacteria in Agriculture
7. Endophytic Actinobacteria From Native Plants of Algerian Sahara: Potential Agents for Biocontrol and Promotion of Plant Growth
8. Streptomyces in Plant Growth Promotion: Mechanisms and Role
9. Current Status and Applications of Actinobacteria in the Production of Anticancerous Compounds
10. Biotechnological Potential of Thermophilic Actinobacteria Associated With Hot Springs
11. The Role of Actinobacteria in the Production of Industrial Enzymes
12. Characterization of the Genus Sinomonas: From Taxonomy to Applications
13. Actinobacteria: A Highly Potent Source for Holocellulose Degrading Enzymes
14. Metabolic Potential and Biotechnological Importance of Plant Associated Endophytic Actinobacteria
15. Biology of Pathogenic Actinobacteria: Nocardia and Allied Genera
16. Novel Perspectives of Biotic and Abiotic Stress Tolerance Mechanism in Actinobacteria
17. Detection and Expression of Biosynthetic Gene Clusters in Actinobacteria
18. Recent Trends in Biosorption of Heavy Metals by Actinobacteria
19. Antimicrobial Compounds From Actinobacteria: Synthetic Pathways and Applications
20. Bio-Augmentation of Actinobacteria and Their Role in Dye Decolorization
21. Future Prospects of Actinobacteria in Health and Industry
22. Genomics of Actinobacteria With a Focus on Natural Product Biosynthetic Genes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444639943
About the Editor
Bhim Singh
Dr. Bhim Pratap Singh, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Aizawl, Mizoram University, India, has more than 8 years of research experience in the field of molecular microbiology, DNA fingerprinting and biocontrol of plant diseases, biosynthetic potential of actinobacteria associated with medicinal plants. He has worked for last 8 years on microbial diversity and explored the microbial population associated with medicinal plants and rhizospheric soils of Mizoram. He completed four research projects on screening and characterization of endophytic actibacteria and fungi associated with medicinal plants and the rhizospheric soils funded by University Grants Commission, Government of India and Indian Council Agricultural Research, Government of India, New Delhi. Recently, his group isolated and characterise about 150 actinobacteria having biosynthetic potential isolated from traditional medicinal plants. Dr. Singh’s group has also focused on understanding the chemical composition traditional medicinal plants. In 2015-16, the group published 15 international and national research papers in high impact factor journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Aizawl, Mizoram University, India
Vijai Gupta
Dr. Vijai Kumar Gupta is the Senior Scientist, ERA Chair of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, School of Science, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia. He is on research leave from MITS University, India. Before joining NUIG, he worked as Assistant Professor of Biotechnology, FASC, MITS University, Lakshmangarh (Sikar), India. His areas of expertise include mycological research and plant-microbial interactions, bio-fuels and bioenergy research, and microbial biotechnology. He completed his Ph.D. in microbiology at Dr. R.M.L. Avadh University, Faizabad, UP, India in 2009. He is an expert in the area of fungal biology and biotechnology. He is the active member of International Sub-commission on Trichoderma and Hypocrea, Austria and a working group member of the International Society for Fungal Conservation, UK. His work with Fusarium spp., Colletotrichum gloeosporioides, Aspergillus spp. Penicillium spp., and Trichoderma spp. has been complemented by contributions to biotechnological development, molecular diversity, disease diagnostic, plant pathology, fungal-plant interaction, secondary metabolites, and industrial applications. Dr. Gupta is the Fellow of Prestigious- The Linnaean Society, London, UK; Fellow of Hind Agri Society, India; Fellow of Society of Applied Biotechnologist India; and Fellow of International Society of Contemporary Biologist, India. He has been honored with several awards in his career including the prestigious Indian ICAR Senior Research Fellowship and Indian Young Scientist Award 2009 and 2011, and Gold Medal Award-2009 for his advanced research achievements in the field of fungal genetics and biology. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Plant Pathology, USA; Senior Editor of Fungal Biology & Biotechnology, BioMed Central; Series Editor of a book series on fungal biology with Springer; and regional editor (Asia) and editorial board member of several international and national journals. He has edited about 16 books for publishers of international renown such as CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, USA; Springer, USA; Elsevier Press, The Netherlands; Nova Science Publisher, USA; LAP Lambert Academic Publishing, Germany; and CABI, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, ERA Chair of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, School of Science, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia
Ajit Passari
Dr. Ajit Passari, Senior Researcher, Department of Biotechnology, Aizawl, Mizoram University, India, has more than five years of research experience on several applied aspects of actinobacteria like plant growth promoting potential, secondary metabolites production etc. His doctorate thesis was on “DNA Fingerprinting of endophytic actinobacteria associated with medicinal plants and screening for their biosynthetic potential”. He has practical experience on the isolation and characterization of endophytic actinobacteria and screening for various biological activities. Mr. Passari has published 15 high impact factor international papers and 6 national papers in well reputed journals like Frontiers in Microbiology, Plos One, Research in Microbiology, microbiological research etc. Dr. Passari has attended several national and international confrences and warded as best oral presenter in one of them.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Department of Biotechnology, Aizawl, Mizoram University, India