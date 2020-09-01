Actin Cytoskeleton in Cancer Progression and Metastasis - Part A, Volume 355
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Actin isoforms in cancer
Christophe Ampe
2. Two sides of the coin: the role of WASp in cytotoxic cells and in malignant cells
Lisa Westerberg
3. Paxillin family of focal adhesion adaptor proteins in the regulation of cancer cell invasion
Chistopher Turner
4. Myosin isoforms as prognostic factors for disease recurrence
Elisabeth Letellier
5. Testin and LMCD1: homologous proteins with a different role in cancer-related properties?
Leen VanTroys
6. L-plastin: ectopic expression and post-translational modification in cancer
Elisabeth Schaffner-Reckinger
7. Profilin: an unexpected regulator of actin and microtubule dynamics.
Jessica Henty-Ridilla
8. Actin regulators in cancer progression and metastases - from structure and function to cytoskeletal dynamics
Mira Barda-Saad
Description
Actin Cytoskeleton in Cancer Progression and Metastasis Part A, Volume 355, in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series provides an overview of the roles of the actin cytoskeleton and some of its key structural regulators, including WASp, Paxillin, Myosin, Testin, L-Plastin and profilin, in central processes underlying cancer progression and metastasis, such as changes in cell morphology and gene expression, acquisition of migratory and invasive capabilities, and evasion from the immune response.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive and timely reviews on actin cytoskeleton and its regulators in cancer biology
- Offers a wide range of perspectives for basic and translational research
- Discusses opportunities and challenges for translating knowledge of tumor cell actin cytoskeleton into clinical applications
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the area of cancer biology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Clément Thomas Serial Volume Editor
Clément Thomas is holding a group leader position at the Department of Oncology of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH; Luxembourg City, Luxembourg). He received his PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology in 2003 from Strasbourg University (France) in 2003. Since that moment, he has been interested in cell plasticity with a particular focus on actin cytoskeleton remodeling mechanisms. After more than ten years working with plant models, he joined the department of Oncology of LIH and established a group focused on the functions of the actin cytoskeleton in two central and complementary processes underlying cancer progression: invasion and immune evasion. Clément Thomas and his colleagues characterized a family of small, evolutionary-conserved, LIM domain-containing proteins (cysteine and glycine-rich proteins) that crosslink actin filaments into stable actin bundles and established the role of these proteins in promoting the formation and activity of invadopodia in breast cancer cells. Lately, Clément Thomas’ group has initiated a pioneering study aimed at elucidating the role of the cancer cell’s actin cytoskeleton during immune evasion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oncology of the Luxembourg Institute of Health, LIH; Luxembourg City, Luxembourg