Acoustic Emission and Related Non-destructive Evaluation Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Civil and Structural Engineering
- Preface
- Introduction
- 1. Damage evaluation in concrete materials by acoustic emission
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Damage estimation of concrete by acoustic emission technique (DeCAT) procedure
- 1.3. Comparison of concrete damage with crack distribution
- 1.4. Application of DeCAT to an in-service concrete structure damaged by earthquake
- 1.5. Concluding remarks and future trends
- 2. Acoustic emission wireless monitoring of structures
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Acoustic emission (AE) equipment and wireless transmission system
- 2.3. Real-time AE analysis: damage evaluation
- 2.4. Post-process analysis
- 2.5. Damage classification
- 2.6. Structural monitoring systems for seismic risk evaluation
- 2.7. Applications, observations and results: laboratory tests
- 2.8. Applications, observations and results: in situ monitoring
- 2.9. Conclusions
- 2.10. Future trends
- 3. Identification of the fracture process zone in concrete materials by acoustic emission
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Characterization of the fracture process zone (FPZ)
- 3.3. The process of crack growth and fracture
- 3.4. Experimental investigation of the FPZ by acoustic emission (AE) source location
- 3.5. Measurement and results of SiGMA analysis
- 3.6. Conclusions
- 3.7. Future trends and further related information
- 4. Corrosion-induced cracks in concrete and hybrid non-destructive evaluation (NDE) for evaluation in rebar corrosion
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. The corrosion process in concrete
- 4.3. Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) for corrosion in rebar
- 4.4. Estimation of potentials on rebar surface by PiBEM
- 4.5. Acoustic emission (AE) monitoring in the corrosion process
- 4.6. Application of hybrid NDE and results
- 4.7. Conclusions
- 5. Seismology-based acoustic emission techniques for the monitoring of fracture processes in concrete structures
- 5.1. Introduction and background
- 5.2. The acoustic emission (AE) measurement process
- 5.3. b-Value analysis
- 5.4. Moment tensor inversion
- 5.5. Strengths and limitations
- 5.6. Summary and conclusions
- 5.7. Future trends
- 6. Acoustic emission monitoring and quantitative evaluation of damage in concrete beams under creep
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Creep behavior of concrete
- 6.3. Application of the acoustic emission (AE) technique to discriminate the creep effect on the cracking behavior
- 6.4. Assessment of damage mechanisms occurring under creep
- 6.5. Conclusions
- 7. Laboratory investigations on concrete fracture using acoustic emission techniques
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Acoustic emission (AE) studies in concrete
- 7.3. AE energy release during fracture process in concrete
- 7.4. Finite element analysis of concrete fracture and comparison with AE testing
- 7.5. Applications and results
- 7.6. Conclusions
- 8. Monitoring of crack propagation in reinforced concrete beams using embedded piezoelectric transducers
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Embedded transducers for ultrasonic testing of concrete
- 8.3. Extraction of a damage indicator from ultrasonic waves
- 8.4. Application to crack monitoring in a reinforced concrete beam
- 8.5. Conclusion
- 8.6. Future trends
- 8.7. Sources of further information and advice
- 9. Quantitative estimation of rebar corrosion in reinforced concrete by thermography
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Outline of the proposed technique
- 9.3. Temperature at surface of concrete related to corrosion properties of rebar
- 9.4. Surface temperature property of reinforced concrete (RC) with partially corroded rebar
- 9.5. Predictive model for the corrosion rate
- 9.6. Applicability of the proposed model
- 9.7. Concluding remarks
- 9.8. Future trends
- 10. Estimation of concrete strength by the contrast X-ray method
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. The contrast X-ray method
- 10.3. Test results
- 10.4. Conclusions
- 10.5. Future trends
- 11. Low-level acoustic emission (AE) in the long-term monitoring of concrete
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Damage mechanisms for which low-level acoustic emission (AE) is needed
- 11.3. Damage mechanisms for which low-level AE is not appropriate
- 11.4. Separation of noise from data of interest
- 11.5. Special considerations for wireless sensing
- 11.6. Case studies
- 11.7. Conclusions and recommendations
- 12. Artificial neural network analysis of acoustic emission data during longtime corrosion monitoring of post-tensioned concrete structures
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Corrosion mechanisms in post-tensioned concrete structures
- 12.3. Monitoring of post-tensioned concrete structures by acoustic emission (AE)
- 12.4. Numerical modelling and experimental analysis
- 12.5. Application, measurement and results
- 12.6. Conclusions
- 12.7. Future trends
- 13. Acoustic monitoring for the evaluation of concrete structures and materials
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Acoustic emission
- 13.3. Continuous monitoring
- 13.4. Wireless systems
- 13.5. Optimal performance and maintenance of highway bridges
- 13.6. Conclusion
- Index
Description
The development of NDT (non-destructive testing) techniques used for the inspection of concrete structures is currently in high demand, because many existing structures have become aged and deteriorated in service. In order to formulate predictions on their stability and to estimate their safety, it is necessary to identify damage signals and to determine their causes. In this regard, the development and establishment of innovative and highly advanced non-destructive methods are required. Acoustic Emission (AE) and related NDE (non-destructive evaluation) techniques have been extensively used to determine crack detection and damage evaluation in concrete.
With the move towards a more sustainable society, and the need to extend the long-term service life of infrastructure and aging and disastrous damage due to recent earthquakes, Acoustic Emission (AE) and Related Non-destructive Evaluation (NDE) Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete: Fundamentals and Applications is a critical reference source for civil engineers, contractors working in construction and materials scientists working both in industry and academia.
Key Features
- Presents innovative Acoustic Emission (AE) and related non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques, used for damage detection and inspection of aged and deteriorated concrete structures
- Contributions from recognized world-leaders in the application of acoustic emission (AE) and NDE techniques used for the damage assessment of concrete and concrete structures
- With the move towards a more sustainable society, and the need to extend the long-term service life of infrastructure and damage due to recent earthquakes, this book is of critical importance
- An essential knowledge resource for civil engineers, contractors working in construction and materials scientists working both in industry and academia
Readership
Civil engineers, contractors working in construction and materials scientists working both in industry and academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 1st April 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423454
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423270
Masayasu Ohtsu
Kumamoto University, Japan