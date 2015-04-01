Acoustic Emission and Related Non-destructive Evaluation Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete

The development of NDT (non-destructive testing) techniques used for the inspection of concrete structures is currently in high demand, because many existing structures have become aged and deteriorated in service. In order to formulate predictions on their stability and to estimate their safety, it is necessary to identify damage signals and to determine their causes. In this regard, the development and establishment of innovative and highly advanced non-destructive methods are required. Acoustic Emission (AE) and related NDE (non-destructive evaluation) techniques have been extensively used to determine crack detection and damage evaluation in concrete.

With the move towards a more sustainable society, and the need to extend the long-term service life of infrastructure and aging and disastrous damage due to recent earthquakes, Acoustic Emission (AE) and Related Non-destructive Evaluation (NDE) Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete: Fundamentals and Applications is a critical reference source for civil engineers, contractors working in construction and materials scientists working both in industry and academia.