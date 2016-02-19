Accounting Education for the 21st Century

Accounting practice, whether in business or government, is more dynamic, more complex, and addresses a wider array of issues than it did as little as five years ago. Significant and rapid social, political, technological and economic changes are taking place in the world economy and it is increasingly recognised that accountants in all countries play a key role in the process of economic development.

Accounting education is undergoing a thorough review on a worldwide basis and major developments are taking place to produce quality accounting education that can keep pace with dramatic world change.

This book provides an up-to-date view of the state of accounting education throughout the world and focusses on the global challenges facing accounting education as we approch the millenium.