Accident Proneness
1st Edition
Research in the Occurrence, Causation, and Prevention of Road Accidents
Description
Accident Proneness: Research in the Occurrence, Causation, and Prevention of Road Accidents deals with concept of accident proneness. The concept has had a checkered career, from the early British work whose high scientific standard has been universally acknowledged, through a period when the concept was extended beyond the sound basis which had been laid, to a period of reaction when doubt was thrown on the very existence of such a notion. The book examines in detail the arguments brought forward by the proponents of both sides, and, more importantly, studies in detail the facts and figures quoted in support. The book is organized into two sections: the first deals with the validity and usefulness of the concept of accident proneness; the second discusses new statistical techniques to evaluate the concept of accident proneness. The book demonstrates the existence of personality-related behavior patterns, which make people differentially prone to traffic accidents. This book is an important contribution to an important field. It is written in a style which should make it understandable (and even enjoyable) to more than the psychological experts to whom it is addressed in the first place.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Section I The Validity and Usefulness of the Concept of Accident Proneness
1. Accident Proneness—Fact and Fiction
2. Methods and Approaches
3. Beginnings of Empirical Research
4. Development of Pre-war Research
5. Early Post-war Research
6. Finland's Contribution
7. Youth and the Automobile in America
8. Research on Adult Drivers
9. European Research
10. The Pendulum Starts to Swing
11. Era of Doubt
12. Era of Disbelief
13. Current Views on Accident Proneness
Sauli Häkkinen (Finland)
A. Garth Arbous (South Africa)
John E. Kerrich (South Africa)
Günter Schubert (W. Germany)
Wolfgang Böcher (W. Germany)
Aart Van der Burgh (Holland)
Raymond C. Peck and Ronald S. Coppin (United States)
14. The California Driver Record Study
15. The South African Bus Driver Studies
16. Predicting Accident Potential
17. Accidents and Personality
18. The Network of Accident Causation (1)
19. The Network of Accident Causation (2)
20. What of the Future
Section II New Statistical Techniques for the Evaluation of the Concept of Accident Proneness
21. New Statistical Techniques for the Evaluation of the Concept of Accident Proneness
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160672