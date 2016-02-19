Accident Proneness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080069166, 9781483160672

Accident Proneness

1st Edition

Research in the Occurrence, Causation, and Prevention of Road Accidents

Authors: Lynette Shaw Herbert S. Sichel
eBook ISBN: 9781483160672
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 492
Description

Accident Proneness: Research in the Occurrence, Causation, and Prevention of Road Accidents deals with concept of accident proneness. The concept has had a checkered career, from the early British work whose high scientific standard has been universally acknowledged, through a period when the concept was extended beyond the sound basis which had been laid, to a period of reaction when doubt was thrown on the very existence of such a notion. The book examines in detail the arguments brought forward by the proponents of both sides, and, more importantly, studies in detail the facts and figures quoted in support. The book is organized into two sections: the first deals with the validity and usefulness of the concept of accident proneness; the second discusses new statistical techniques to evaluate the concept of accident proneness. The book demonstrates the existence of personality-related behavior patterns, which make people differentially prone to traffic accidents. This book is an important contribution to an important field. It is written in a style which should make it understandable (and even enjoyable) to more than the psychological experts to whom it is addressed in the first place.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

Section I The Validity and Usefulness of the Concept of Accident Proneness

1. Accident Proneness—Fact and Fiction

2. Methods and Approaches

3. Beginnings of Empirical Research

4. Development of Pre-war Research

5. Early Post-war Research

6. Finland's Contribution

7. Youth and the Automobile in America

8. Research on Adult Drivers

9. European Research

10. The Pendulum Starts to Swing

11. Era of Doubt

12. Era of Disbelief

13. Current Views on Accident Proneness

Sauli Häkkinen (Finland)

A. Garth Arbous (South Africa)

John E. Kerrich (South Africa)

Günter Schubert (W. Germany)

Wolfgang Böcher (W. Germany)

Aart Van der Burgh (Holland)

Raymond C. Peck and Ronald S. Coppin (United States)

14. The California Driver Record Study

15. The South African Bus Driver Studies

16. Predicting Accident Potential

17. Accidents and Personality

18. The Network of Accident Causation (1)

19. The Network of Accident Causation (2)

20. What of the Future

Section II New Statistical Techniques for the Evaluation of the Concept of Accident Proneness

21. New Statistical Techniques for the Evaluation of the Concept of Accident Proneness

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Series in Experimental Psychology

Details

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160672

About the Author

Lynette Shaw

Herbert S. Sichel

