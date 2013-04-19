Accident & Emergency
3rd Edition
Theory into Practice
Description
Accident & Emergency: Theory into Practice is the comprehensive textbook for emergency nurses, covering the full range of emergency care issues, including trauma management and trauma care, the lifespan, psychological issues, physiology for practice, practice and professional issues. This book is about more than what a nurse should do; it is about why it should be done, leading to sustainable and safer practice.
The third edition of this ever-popular text expands its horizons to include contributions from emergency care professionals in New Zealand, Australia and the Republic of Ireland, as well as the United Kingdom.
Key Features
- Applied anatomy and physiology and how it changes in injury and ill health
- Treatment and management of a wide range of emergency conditions
- Includes emergency care across the life continuum, trauma management, psychological dimensions and practice and professional issues.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Trauma management
1. Pre-hospital care
2. Trauma life support
3. Major incidents
4. Transportation of the acutely ill patient
Part 2 Trauma care
5. Head injuries
6. Skeletal injuries
7. Spinal injuries
8. Thoracic injuries
9. Abdominal injuries
10. Maxillofacial injuries
11. Burns
Part 3 Psychological dimensions
12. Aggression
13. Stress and stress management
14. Care of the bereaved
15. Mental health emergencies
Part 4 Life continuum
16. Infants
17. Pre-school child
18. Age 5 to puberty
19. Adolescence
20. Young adults
21. Middle years
22. Older people
Part 5 Physiology for ED practice
23. Physiology for ED practice
24. Wound care
25. Pain and pain management
26. Local and regional anaesthesia
Part 6 Emergency care
27. Cardiac emergencies
28. Medical emergencies
29. Surgical emergencies
30. Gynaecological and obstetric emergencies
31. Ophthalmic emergencies
32. Ear, nose and throat emergencies
Part 7 Practice issues in emergency care
33. People with learning disabilities
34. Health promotion
35. Triage
Part 8 Professional issues in ED
36. Leadership
37. Clinical decision-making
38. Ethical issues
39. Law
40. Health & safety
41. Managing issues of culture and power in ED
42. Improving patient flow
Appendix: Normal values
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2013
- Published:
- 19th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702043154
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058790
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046766
About the Editor
Brian Dolan
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Health Service 360, Stratford upon Avon, UK; Visiting Professor of Nursing, Oxford Institute of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Research, Oxford; Honorary Professor of Leadership in Healthcare, School of Nursing, Midwifery, Social Work and Social Sciences, University of Salford, Salford; Director of Service Improvement, Canterbury District Health Board, New Zealand.
Lynda Holt
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Dolan & Holt Consultancy Ltd, UK; Formerly Chair, Royal College of Nursing Accident and Emergency Nursing Association, UK