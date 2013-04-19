Accident & Emergency - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702043154, 9780702058790

Accident & Emergency

3rd Edition

Theory into Practice

Editors: Brian Dolan Lynda Holt
Paperback ISBN: 9780702043154
eBook ISBN: 9780702058790
eBook ISBN: 9780702046766
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 19th April 2013
Page Count: 608
Description

Accident & Emergency: Theory into Practice is the comprehensive textbook for emergency nurses, covering the full range of emergency care issues, including trauma management and trauma care, the lifespan, psychological issues, physiology for practice, practice and professional issues. This book is about more than what a nurse should do; it is about why it should be done, leading to sustainable and safer practice.

The third edition of this ever-popular text expands its horizons to include contributions from emergency care professionals in New Zealand, Australia and the Republic of Ireland, as well as the United Kingdom.

Key Features

  • Applied anatomy and physiology and how it changes in injury and ill health
  • Treatment and management of a wide range of emergency conditions
  • Includes emergency care across the life continuum, trauma management, psychological dimensions and practice and professional issues.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Trauma management

1. Pre-hospital care

2. Trauma life support

3. Major incidents

4. Transportation of the acutely ill patient

Part 2 Trauma care

5. Head injuries

6. Skeletal injuries

7. Spinal injuries

8. Thoracic injuries

9. Abdominal injuries

10. Maxillofacial injuries

11. Burns

Part 3 Psychological dimensions

12. Aggression

13. Stress and stress management

14. Care of the bereaved

15. Mental health emergencies

Part 4 Life continuum

16. Infants

17. Pre-school child

18. Age 5 to puberty

19. Adolescence

20. Young adults

21. Middle years

22. Older people

Part 5 Physiology for ED practice

23. Physiology for ED practice

24. Wound care

25. Pain and pain management

26. Local and regional anaesthesia

Part 6 Emergency care

27. Cardiac emergencies

28. Medical emergencies

29. Surgical emergencies

30. Gynaecological and obstetric emergencies

31. Ophthalmic emergencies

32. Ear, nose and throat emergencies

Part 7 Practice issues in emergency care

33. People with learning disabilities

34. Health promotion

35. Triage

Part 8 Professional issues in ED

36. Leadership

37. Clinical decision-making

38. Ethical issues

39. Law

40. Health & safety

41. Managing issues of culture and power in ED

42. Improving patient flow

Appendix: Normal values

Index

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702043154
eBook ISBN:
9780702058790
eBook ISBN:
9780702046766

About the Editor

Brian Dolan

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Health Service 360, Stratford upon Avon, UK; Visiting Professor of Nursing, Oxford Institute of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Research, Oxford; Honorary Professor of Leadership in Healthcare, School of Nursing, Midwifery, Social Work and Social Sciences, University of Salford, Salford; Director of Service Improvement, Canterbury District Health Board, New Zealand.

Lynda Holt

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, Dolan & Holt Consultancy Ltd, UK; Formerly Chair, Royal College of Nursing Accident and Emergency Nursing Association, UK

