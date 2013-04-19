Accident & Emergency: Theory into Practice is the comprehensive textbook for emergency nurses, covering the full range of emergency care issues, including trauma management and trauma care, the lifespan, psychological issues, physiology for practice, practice and professional issues. This book is about more than what a nurse should do; it is about why it should be done, leading to sustainable and safer practice.

The third edition of this ever-popular text expands its horizons to include contributions from emergency care professionals in New Zealand, Australia and the Republic of Ireland, as well as the United Kingdom.