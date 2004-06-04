Accelerated Testing and Validation
1st Edition
Description
Accelerated Testing and Validation Methods is a cross-disciplinary guide that describes testing and validation tools and techniques throughout the product development process. Alex Porter not only focuses on what information is needed but also on what tools can produce the information in a timely manner. From the information provided, engineers and managers can determine what data is needed from a test and validation program and then how to select the best, most effective methods for obtaining the data.
This book integrates testing and validation methods with a business perspective so readers can understand when, where, and how such methods can be economically justified. Testing and validation is about generating key information at the correct time so that sound business and engineering decisions can be made. Rather than simply describing various testing and validation techniques, the author offers readers guidance on how to select the best tools for a particular need, explains the appropriateness of different techniques to various situations and shows how to deploy them to ensure the desired information is accurately gathered.
Key Features
- Emphasizes developing a strategy for testing and validation
- Teaches how to design a testing and validation program that deliver information in a timely and cost-effective manner
Readership
Engineers in testing, verification, validation, and reliability, engineering managers, engineering technicians, technological product development sector, students
Table of Contents
Preface
What’s on the companion website?
Chapter 1: The Time Value of Information
Historical Business Models and the Information Needed
Working Group Structure (Entrepreneur)
Modern Business Models and the Information Needed
Chapter 2: Precise But Useless Data
Accurate But Not Beneficial
Precise Test
Chapter 3: What Not To Know
Scenario One: A key physical property is wrong
Scenario Two: A primary failure mode of a product
Scenario Three: The Mean Time to Failure (MTTF)
Chapter 4: Accelerated Testing Catelog
TOOL NAME: Design Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (DFMEA)
TOOL NAME: Fault Tree Analysis (FTA)
TOOL NAME: Fully Censored Testing
TOOL NAME: Step Stress Testing
TOOL NAME: Accelerated Reliability
TOOL NAME: Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT)
TOOL NAME: Failure Mode Verification Test (FMVT)
TOOL NAME: Computer Modeling
Chapter 5: Design Failure Mode Effects Analysis (DFMEA)
Basic DFMEA
Hypothesis and the DFMEA
Chapter 6: Fully Censored Testing
Representative
Homogeneous
When to Use It?
Chapter 7: Step Stress Testing
Life Test Stresses and Levels
Stepping Magnitude
Business Style
Chapter 8: Trading Stress for Time
Basic Principles
Description of Accelerated Reliability Method
Single Variable Model
Two-Variable Model
Three-Variable Model
Chapter 9: Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT)
A Typical HALT
Hot Temperature Steps
Cold Temperature Steps
Ramp Rates
Vibration
Combined Run
Business Structures
Chapter 10: Failure Mode Verification Testing (FMVT)
Development FMVT
More About Stress
More About Failures
More About Setup and Execution
More on Data Analysis
Comparison FMVT
FMVT Life Prediction – Equivalent Wear and Cycle Counting
FMVT Warranty
More on Vibration
Reliability and Design Maturity
Business Considerations
Chapter 11: Computer and Math Modeling
Math Models
Finite Element Analysis (FEA)
Boundary Conditions and Assumptions
Business Considerations
Chapter 12: Hybrid Testing
Fully Coupled and Partially Coupled Hybrid Tests
The Field as a Test Method
Chapter 13: Validation Synthesis Model
The Primary Question
Timing
Efficiency
Chapter 14: Downspout Generator Example
Downspout Generator (DGS)
Basic Numbers
Research (Day 0-30)
Feasibility (Day 30-60)
Development/Design (Day 60-150)
Design Validation (Day 150-180)
Production Validation (Day 180-210)
Production (Day 210-1095)
About the Author
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 4th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488073
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750676533
About the Author
Alex Porter
Alex Porter is engineering development manager at Entela, where he supervises testing and validation programs at five different locations. His managerial responsibilities include testing and validation software development, design of testing methods and procedures, and analysis of test results. He holds three patents for testing methods and has written articles for such magazines as Compliance Engineering and has given technical seminars in testing and validation methods for the Society of Automotive Engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Development Manager, Entela Engineering & Testing Labs, MI, USA
Reviews
With Accelerated Testing and Validation, Porter sets out to elicit clearer, more useful answers...Porter discusses the test and analysis necessary to ensure the product is easy to use and will pay for itself before it breaks down. - Test & Measurement World, Sept. 2004 This book is well written and follow a logical progression...Project engineering and quality professionals responsible for validation testing will find the book a necessary reference. Any person interested in creating a meaningful, timely and cost effective validation program will find this book a useful tool. - Offshore Engineer, Dec. 2004