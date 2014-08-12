Accelerated Bridge Construction
1st Edition
Best Practices and Techniques
Description
The traveling public has no patience for prolonged, high cost construction projects. This puts highway construction contractors under intense pressure to minimize traffic disruptions and construction cost. Actively promoted by the Federal Highway Administration, there are hundreds of accelerated bridge construction (ABC) construction programs in the United States, Europe and Japan. Accelerated Bridge Construction: Best Practices and Techniques provides a wide range of construction techniques, processes and technologies designed to maximize bridge construction or reconstruction operations while minimizing project delays and community disruption.
Key Features
- Describes design methods for accelerated bridge substructure construction; reducing foundation construction time and methods by using pile bents
- Explains applications to steel bridges, temporary bridges in place of detours using quick erection and demolition
- Covers design-build systems' boon to ABC; development of software; use of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP)
- Includes applications to glulam and sawn lumber bridges, precast concrete bridges, precast joints details; use of lightweight aggregate concrete, aluminum and high-performance steel
Readership
Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, Architects, and Architectural and Civil Drafters
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Section 1. Innovative Construction Methods
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Modern Accelerated Bridge Construction
- 1.1. Rapid construction and early delivery of bridges
- 1.2. A review of the many aspects of ABC philosophy and benefits to society
- 1.3. Scope of ABC work
- 1.4. Multiple factors that may affect ABC progress and benefits
- 1.5. ABC planning for new and replacement bridges
- 1.6. Urgency in fixing defective bridges
- 1.7. Impact of ABC on long-term life-cycle costs
- 1.8. Recent advancements in ABC methods, literature, and design codes
- 1.9. Using advanced management techniques in ABC
- 1.10. Conclusions for developing and promoting ABC
- Chapter 2. Recent Developments in ABC Concepts
- 2.1. Application of ABC concepts
- 2.2. A practical approach to solving ABC issues
- 2.3. Variations in ABC methods
- 2.4. Advantages of ABC drawings and contract documents
- 2.5. Accelerated management
- 2.6. Accelerated bridge rehabilitation
- 2.7. Asset management after identifying SD bridges
- 2.8. Inspection programs
- 2.9. Bridges on waterways
- 2.10. Funding allocations for structurally deficient bridges
- 2.11. Grand challenges by the AASHTO technical committee for construction (T-4)
- 2.12. Design-build contracts and role played by the Design-Build Institute of America
- 2.13. Types of contracts
- 2.14. The Construction Management General Contractor Institute
- 2.15. The Construction Industry Institute
- 2.16. Conclusions for ABC and design–build contracts
- Chapter 3. Research and Training in ABC Structural Systems
- 3.1. Background
- 3.2. Variations in structural systems and scope of work
- 3.3. SHM and prioritization of bridges for rehabilitation and replacement
- 3.4. ABP leads to ABC
- 3.5. Compliance with environmental permit regulations
- 3.6. Insurances against liabilities
- 3.7. Utility coordination prior to and during construction
- 3.8. ABC for railway bridges
- 3.9. Choosing the accelerated construction route in New Jersey
- 3.10. FHWA innovative techniques
- 3.11. Surges in transportation publications and workshops
- 3.12. Continuing education, training and research in ABC
- 3.13. Training in emergency and disaster management
- 3.14. Webinars on ABC at FIU
- 3.15. Seminar on ABC at Philadelphia Structural Engineering Institute of ASCE
- 3.16. Design-Build Institute of America’s training programs in promoting design-build methods
- 3.17. The need for a national center devoted to ABC
- 3.18. Research challenges for developing ABC technology
- 3.19. Conclusions on identifying the ways and means to promote ABC structural systems
- Chapter 4. Innovative ABC Techniques
- 4.1. Maintaining the right-of-way philosophy with accelerated bridge construction
- 4.2. Ensuring adequate investment returns
- 4.3. Modern concrete technology and accelerated bridge construction
- 4.4. Recent innovations leading to faster bridge delivery
- 4.5. Development of diverse repair technologies
- 4.6. New materials and technology
- 4.7. Modern equipment
- 4.8. Fiber-reinforced polymer concrete
- 4.9. Lightweight concrete
- 4.10. Prefabricated bridge decks and overlays
- 4.11. Use of recycled concrete aggregate
- 4.12. Applications of innovative precast members
- 4.13. Alternatives to concrete materials
- 4.14. Use of other recyclable materials
- 4.15. Conclusions
- Section 2. Recent Developments in ABC Concepts
- Chapter 5. Modular Bridge Construction Issues
- 5.1. Prefabricated bridge elements and systems
- 5.2. General prefabrication criteria
- 5.3. Promoting prefabrication by FHWA and others
- 5.4. Advancements in prefabrication technology by AASHTO and the prestressed concrete institute
- 5.5. Prefabricated steel girders
- 5.6. Precast components for substructures
- 5.7. Miscellaneous prefabricated bridge elements
- 5.8. Alternative use of hybrid-composite beam
- 5.9. Essential deck overlays for improving riding surface quality
- 5.10. Types of rapid bridge construction
- 5.11. ABC presents challenging and technically sensitive issues
- 5.12. Use of new construction materials
- 5.13. Proprietary manufacturing companies
- 5.14. Further case studies of prefabricated bridges
- 5.15. Conclusions for prefabricated bridges
- Chapter 6. Rapid Bridge Insertions Following Failures
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Bridge failures can be prevented by asset management methods of ABC
- 6.3. Inspection and rating procedures as a starting point for maintenance
- 6.4. Probability of failure and risk management
- 6.5. Failure studies of conventional bridges
- 6.6. History of failures during construction and case studies
- 6.7. Vulnerability to failure of U.S. bridges
- 6.8. Rapid insertion/emergency replacement methods using ABC
- 6.9. Accelerated bridge replacement (ABR)
- 6.10. Recent progress made with successful completion of ABC
- 6.11. Curved girders instability in unbraced erection conditions
- 6.12. Costs of bridge failures and funding allocations
- 6.13. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. ABC Planning and Resolving ABC Issues
- 7.1. Our failing infrastructure and transportation problems
- 7.2. Planning bridges on new routes and replacements on existing routes
- 7.3. Role of government agencies in maintaining infrastructure
- 7.4. Engineers meeting the need to replace or rehabilitate bridges
- 7.5. Progress in design build, prefabrication, and the role of the construction manager/general contractor
- 7.6. MPT during construction
- 7.7. Action required by environmental engineer
- 7.8. Improved aesthetics
- 7.9. Design-related issues
- 7.10. States across the country implementing ABC
- 7.11. Overview of maintenance procedures
- 7.12. Increasing the service life of bridges
- 7.13. Practical examples of Pennsylvania and New Jersey bridges
- 7.14. Conclusions
- Section 3. Modular Bridges
- Chapter 8. Prefabrication of the Superstructure
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Continuous reconstruction of nationwide bridges
- 8.3. Developments in ABC technology
- 8.4. The stakeholders in promoting rapid construction
- 8.5. Environmental impact, guidelines, historic sites, and transportation
- 8.6. Case studies of a variety of bridges using PBES in the United States
- 8.7. Notable progress in the United States
- 8.8. Selecting and optimizing the girder shape
- 8.9. Selected examples of successful application of precast construction
- 8.10. Use of lightweight concrete for girders (a win–win situation)
- 8.11. Deck overlay options
- 8.12. Use of ABC outside USA
- 8.13. Publications
- 8.14. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Prefabrication of the Substructure and Construction Issues
- 9.1. Rapid substructure construction a greater challenge than that of rapid superstructure
- 9.2. An overview of rapid substructure construction
- 9.3. Design of precast substructure elements
- 9.4. Substructure construction techniques using SPMT units
- 9.5. Case studies of prefabricated substructures
- 9.6. Additional bridges with precast concrete substructures
- 9.7. FHWA listed bridges with prefabricated substructures
- 9.8. ABC alternative contracting methods
- 9.9. Construction specifications and details for accelerated completion
- 9.10. Precast structure elements guidelines
- 9.11. Important sheet checklist
- 9.12. Toolkit of innovative designs for rapid bridge renewal
- 9.13. Environmental issues with ABC
- 9.14. Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Alternative ABC Methods and Funding Justification
- 10.1. Priority needs and replacement costs
- 10.2. Study of traffic volume, traffic counts, and traffic maps
- 10.3. Structural performance of existing bridges
- 10.4. Review of infrastructure health by FHWA and ASCE
- 10.5. ABC application in asset management
- 10.6. Evaluating the condition of state bridges and funding
- 10.7. Need for timely project funding
- 10.8. Value engineering goals in ABC
- 10.9. Policy making and scope of ABC reconstruction
- 10.10. Innovative techniques and new applications
- 10.11. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. A Review of Chapters, River Bridges, and Conclusions
- 11.1. Introduction to chapter 11
- Part 1
- Part 2
- 11.2. Coordination with highway maintenance schedule
- 11.3. ABC applications for bridges located on rivers
- 11.4. Planning of bridges over rivers
- 11.5. Issues of scour-critical bridges
- 11.6. Rapid repairs and replacement of bridges on rivers
- 11.7. Procedures for scour-related accelerated rehabilitation
- 11.8. Scour countermeasures for new bridges
- 11.9. Case studies and ABC research
- 11.10. Conclusions
- 11.11. Future deployment of ABC
- 11.12. Literature review/acknowledgements
- Appendix 1. Selected Bibliography
- Index
- Part 1. References to Literature
- Appendix 2. Glossary of Terms
- Appendix 3. PennDOT Bridge Inspection Terminology and Sufficiency Ratings
- Part 2. Training in ABC
- Appendix 4. Proposed 3 Credits Course for Seniors and Graduate Students
- Appendix 5. Training Courses and Workshops in Accelerated Bridge Construction
- Appendix 6
- Part 3. ASCE Report Card and Survey Form
- Appendix 7. ASCE Infrastructure Report Card 2014
- Appendix 8. Survey Form for Scour Countermeasures
- Part 4. Lightweight Bridges
- Appendix 9. Rapid Construction of Timber, Aluminum, and Lightweight Bridges
- Appendix 10
- Appendix 11. Manufacturers of Prefabricated Bridges Using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 12th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124072251
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124072244
About the Author
Mohiuddin Khan
Dr. Khan has more than 35 years of experience as a structural and bridge engineer, project and design manager for transportation and industrial clients. Ali has supervised numerous design projects on behalf of the New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Maryland State Highway Administration and Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Faculty Member, Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, USA