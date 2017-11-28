Academic Press Library in Signal Processing, Volume 6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118894, 9780128119006

Academic Press Library in Signal Processing, Volume 6

1st Edition

Image and Video Processing and Analysis and Computer Vision

Editor-in-Chiefs: Rama Chellappa Sergios Theodoridis
eBook ISBN: 9780128119006
Paperback ISBN: 9780128118894
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 2017
Page Count: 458
Description

Academic Press Library in Signal Processing, Volume 6: Image and Video Processing and Analysis and Computer Vision is aimed at university researchers, post graduate students and R&D engineers in the industry, providing a tutorial-based, comprehensive review of key topics and technologies of research in both image and video processing and analysis and computer vision. The book provides an invaluable starting point to the area through the insight and understanding that it provides.

With this reference, readers will quickly grasp an unfamiliar area of research, understand the underlying principles of a topic, learn how a topic relates to other areas, and learn of research issues yet to be resolved.

Key Features

  • Presents a quick tutorial of reviews of important and emerging topics of research
  • Explores core principles, technologies, algorithms and applications
  • Edited and contributed by international leading figures in the field
  • Includes comprehensive references to journal articles and other literature upon which to build further, more detailed knowledge

Readership

Electrical/electronic, signal processing and communications engineering university researchers and R&D engineers in industry

Table of Contents

1. Multiview Video: Acquisition, Processing, Compression and Virtual View Rendering
2. Plenoptic Imaging Representation
3. Visual attention, Visual salience, Perceived interest in multimedia applications
4. Emerging science of QoE in multimedia applications
5. Computational Photography
6. Face Detection with a 3D Model
7. 3D Shape Analysis
8. Markov models and MCMC algorithms in image processing
9. Scalable Image Informatics
10. Reidentification

About the Editor-in-Chief

Rama Chellappa

Prof. Rama Chellappa received the B.E. (Hons.) degree from the University of Madras, India, in 1975 and the M.E. (Distinction) degree from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in 1977. He received M.S.E.E. and Ph.D. Degrees in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, in 1978 and 1981 respectively. Since 1991, he has been a Professor of Electrical Engineering and an affiliate Professor of Computer Science at University of Maryland, College Park. He is also affiliated with the Center for Automation Research (Director) and the Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (Permanent Member). In 2005, he was named a Minta Martin Professor of Engineering. Prior to joining the University of Maryland, he was an Assistant (1981-1986) and Associate Professor (1986-1991) and Director of the Signal and Image Processing Institute (1988-1990) at University of Southern California, Los Angeles. Over the last 29 years, he has published numerous book chapters, peer-reviewed journal and conference papers. He has co-authored and edited books on MRFs, face and gait recognition and collected works on image processing and analysis. His current research interests are face and gait analysis, markerless motion capture, 3D modeling from video, image and video-based recognition and exploitation and hyper spectral processing.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, USA

Sergios Theodoridis

Sergios Theodoridis

Sergios Theodoridis is Professor of Signal Processing and Machine Learning in the Department of Informatics and Telecommunications of the University of Athens.

He is the co-author of the bestselling book, Pattern Recognition, and the co-author of Introduction to Pattern Recognition: A MATLAB Approach.

He serves as Editor-in-Chief for the IEEE Transactions on Signal Processing, and he is the co-Editor in Chief with Rama Chellapa for the Academic

Press Library in Signal Processing.

He has received a number of awards including the 2014 IEEE Signal Processing Magazine Best Paper Award, the 2009 IEEE Computational Intelligence Society Transactions on Neural Networks Outstanding Paper Award, the 2014 IEEE Signal Processing Society Education Award, the EURASIP 2014 Meritorious Service Award, and he has served as a Distinguished Lecturer for the IEEE Signal Processing Society and the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society. He is a Fellow of EURASIP and a Fellow of IEEE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Informatics and Telecommunications, University of Athens, Greece

