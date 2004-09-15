Academia to Biotechnology
1st Edition
Career Changes at any Stage
Authors: Jeffrey Gimble
eBook ISBN: 9780080493152
Paperback ISBN: 9780122841514
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th September 2004
Page Count: 186
Description
Academia to Biotechnology deals with both the abstract and practical aspects of moving from a univerisity laboratory to a position in the biotech industry. Each chapter lists common and unique features to evaluate breaking down complex decisions into manageable elements. Several sections provide "how to" guides for the preparation of manuscripts, patents, grants, and internal company documents.
Key Features
- Written by an experienced academician and successful biotechnology entrepreneur
- Reviews the basic tools taught in a traditional university
- Identifies new ways these these tools will be used in the corporate world
- Details the 'nuts and bolts' necessary to negotiate a successful position in the biotech industry
Readership
Anyone wanting to start a career in the biotechnology field and for the academicians who train them and also for those who want to build strong leadership skills
About the Author
Jeffrey Gimble
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA
