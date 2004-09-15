Academia to Biotechnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122841514, 9780080493152

Academia to Biotechnology

1st Edition

Career Changes at any Stage

Authors: Jeffrey Gimble
eBook ISBN: 9780080493152
Paperback ISBN: 9780122841514
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th September 2004
Page Count: 186
Description

Academia to Biotechnology deals with both the abstract and practical aspects of moving from a univerisity laboratory to a position in the biotech industry. Each chapter lists common and unique features to evaluate breaking down complex decisions into manageable elements. Several sections provide "how to" guides for the preparation of manuscripts, patents, grants, and internal company documents.

Key Features

  • Written by an experienced academician and successful biotechnology entrepreneur
  • Reviews the basic tools taught in a traditional university
  • Identifies new ways these these tools will be used in the corporate world
  • Details the 'nuts and bolts' necessary to negotiate a successful position in the biotech industry

Readership

Anyone wanting to start a career in the biotechnology field and for the academicians who train them and also for those who want to build strong leadership skills

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493152
Paperback ISBN:
9780122841514

About the Author

Jeffrey Gimble

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Reviews

Mention in Dartmouth Alumni Magazine under author name.

Ratings and Reviews

