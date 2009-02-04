Abstract analytic number theory, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I. Arithmetical Semigroups and Algebraic Enumeration Problems
Chapter 1. Arithmetical Semigroups
§1. Integral Domains and Arithmetical Semigroups
§2. Categories Satisfying Theorems of the Krull-Schmidt Type
Chapter 2. Arithmetical Functions
§1. The Dirichlet Algebra of an Arithmetical Semigroup
§2. Infinite Sums and Products
§3. Double Series and Products
§4. Types of Arithmetical Functions
§5. The Zeta and Möbius Functions
§6. Further Natural Arithmetical Functions
§7. ζ-Formulae
Chapter 3. Enumeration Problems
§1. A Special Algebra Homomorphism
§2. Enumeration and Zeta Functions in Special Cases
§3. Special Functions and Additive Arithmetical Semigroups
Part II. Arithmetical Semigroups with Analytical Properties of Classical Type
Chapter 4. Semigroups Satisfying Axiom A
§1. The Basic Axiom
§2. Analytical Properties of the Zeta Function
§3. Average Values of Arithmetical Functions
§4. Approximate Average Values of Special Arithmetical Functions
§5. Asymptotic Formulae with Error Estimates
Chapter 5. Asymptotic Enumeration, and Further “Statistical” Properties of Arithmetical Functions
§1. Asymptotic Enumeration in Certain Categories
§2. Maximum Orders of Magnitude
§3. Distribution Functions of Prime-Independent Functions
Chapter 6. The Abstract Prime Number Theorem
§1. The Fundamental Theorem
§2. Asymptotic Properties of Prime-Divisor Functions
§3. Maximum and Minimum Orders of Magnitude of Certain Functions
§4. The “Law of Large Numbers” for Certain Functions
Chapter 7. Fourier Analysis of Arithmetical Functions
§1. Algebraic and Topological Theory of Ramanujan Sums
§2. Fourier Theory of Even Functions
§3. Fourier Theory of Almost Even Functions
§4. A Wider Type of Almost Evenness, and Pointwise Convergence of Ramanujan Expansions
§5. Arithmetical Functions Over Gz
Part III. Analytical Properties of Other Arithmetical Systems
Chapter 8. Additive Arithmetical Semigroups
§1. Axiom C
§2. Analytical Properties of the Zeta Function
§3. The Additive Abstract Prime Number Theorem
§4. Further Additive Prime Number Theorems
§5. Asymptotic Average Values and Densities
Chapter 9. Arithmetical Formations
§1. Natural Examples
§2. Characters and Formations
§3. The L-Series of a Formation
§4. Axiom A*
§5. Analytical Properties of L-Series
§6. Average Values of Arithmetical Functions Over a Class
§7. Abstract Prime Number Theorem for Formations
Appendix 1. Some Unsolved Questions
Appendix 2. Values of p(n) and s(n)
List of Special Symbols
Bibliography
Index
Description
North-Holland Mathematical Library, Volume 12: Abstract Analytic Number Theory focuses on the approaches, methodologies, and principles of the abstract analytic number theory.
The publication first deals with arithmetical semigroups, arithmetical functions, and enumeration problems. Discussions focus on special functions and additive arithmetical semigroups, enumeration and zeta functions in special cases, infinite sums and products, double series and products, integral domains and arithmetical semigroups, and categories satisfying theorems of the Krull-Schmidt type. The text then ponders on semigroups satisfying Axiom A, asymptotic enumeration and "statistical" properties of arithmetical functions, and abstract prime number theorem. Topics include asymptotic properties of prime-divisor functions, maximum and minimum orders of magnitude of certain functions, asymptotic enumeration in certain categories, distribution functions of prime-independent functions, and approximate average values of special arithmetical functions.
The manuscript takes a look at arithmetical formations, additive arithmetical semigroups, and Fourier analysis of arithmetical functions, including Fourier theory of almost even functions, additive abstract prime number theorem, asymptotic average values and densities, and average values of arithmetical functions over a class.
The book is a vital reference for researchers interested in the abstract analytic number theory.
