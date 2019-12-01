Abscisic Acid in Plants, Volume 92
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. ABA metabolism and transport
Annie Marion-Poll
2. PYR/PYL/RCAR ABA receptors
Pedro L. Rodriguez
3. ABA-responsive gene expression in response to drought stress: cellular regulation and long-distance signaling
Daisuke Todaka
4. ABA responses in guard cells
Nathalie Leonhardt
5. ABA responses during seed development and germination
Hiroyuki Nonogaki
6. Multifaceted Involvement of Abscisic Acid in Plant-Microbe Interactions
Akira Mine
7. Interaction of ABA with other hormones
Eiji Nambara
8. Evolution of ABA signaling pathways
Andrew Cuming
9. Chemistry and chemical biology of ABA
Suzanne Abrams
10. Biotechnology of ABA and its applications in agriculture
Sean Cutler
Description
Abscisic acid in plants, Volume 92, the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series is a compilation of the current state-of-the-art on the topic. Chapters in this new release comprehensively describe latest knowledge on how ABA functions as a plant hormone. They cover topics related to molecular mechanisms as well as the biochemical and chemical aspects of ABA action: hormone biosynthesis, catabolism, transport, perception, signaling in plants, seeds and in response to biotic and abiotic stresses, hormone evolution and chemical biology, and much more.
Details
No. of pages:
312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
Published:
1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081026205
About the Serial Volume Editors
Annie Marion-Poll Serial Volume Editor
Annie Marion-Poll is a research director at INRA (National Institute for Agricultural Research) in Versailles, France. During her early career, she studied nitrate assimilation in tobacco-related species. Then, as a team leader, she developed genetic and molecular biology approaches, first in tobacco and then in Arabidopsis thaliana, for the identification of genes encoding enzymes of the abscisic biosynthesis pathway. She also worked at a better understanding of the regulation of ABA metabolism in seeds and plant stress adaptation. Her current research aims at deciphering molecular processes involved in the hormonal control of seed dormancy and germination.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Jean-Pierre Bourgin, France.
Mitsunori Seo Serial Volume Editor
Mitsunori Seo is a Unit Leader (principal investigator) of Dormancy and Adaptation Research Unit, RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science, Japan. His has been studying molecular mechanisms of plant hormone functions, especially the biosynthesis and transport, in relation to plant responses to environmental stresses and regulation of seed dormancy and germination.
Affiliations and Expertise
RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science, Japan