Abridged Science for High School Students, Volume II is a general science book that provides a concise discussion of wide array of scientific topics. This is volume sets out to continue where the first volume left off by covering Chapters 22 to 49. The contents of the text cover a wide variety of scientific disciplines and are not structured in any way. The coverage of the book includes discussions on vertebrates and invertebrates, solar system, evolution, electromagnetism, the Earth, the moon, energy, and classification of organisms. The book will be of great interest to anyone who wants to have access to a wide variety of scientific disciplines in one publication.

Table of Contents



Chapter Title Chapter No. Page

Volume 1

Foreword

Thank You

Introductions

The Universe—Looking Outwards and Inwards

Matter and Heat

The Southern Sky

Time

Separation of Useful Materials

More about Heat

Weather

The Living World

Electrical Energy

Waves—Carriers of Energy

Heat and Chemical Change. Elements

Heat in the Earth—Igneous Rocks and Minerals

Forms of Energy and Machines

Gravitational Attraction

Combination of Elements

Types of Substances

Changing Surface of the Earth and Sedimentary Rocks

Adaptations of Organisms to Environment

Earth Movements and Metamorphic Rocks

Satellite Motion

Living Communities

Index

Volume 2

The Moon

Pressure

Matter, and Forces between Particles

Solutions and Solubility—Behavior of Water

Behavior of Acids, Alkalis and Salts

Some Important Industrial Processes

How an Animal Works—I

How an Animal Works—II

Shape and Structure of the Earth

Speed, Acceleration and Force—Newton's Laws of Motion

More about Energy

Heat Energy

Measuring Electricity

Plants—The Universal Providers

Electrons in the Service of Man

Particle Theory

Classification of Living Things

History of the Earth

Plants, Fungi, Bacteria and Viruses

Animals Without Backbones

Animals With Backbones

The Electro-Magnetic Spectrum

Electrolysis and the Production of Metals

Important Carbon Compounds and Their Sources

Materials in the Service of Man

Beginnings—Solar System, Sun, Universe

The Blue-Print of Life

Evolution

Index



