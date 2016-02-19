Abridged Science for High School Students
1st Edition
The Nuclear Research Foundation School Certificate Integrated
Description
Abridged Science for High School Students, Volume II is a general science book that provides a concise discussion of wide array of scientific topics. This is volume sets out to continue where the first volume left off by covering Chapters 22 to 49. The contents of the text cover a wide variety of scientific disciplines and are not structured in any way. The coverage of the book includes discussions on vertebrates and invertebrates, solar system, evolution, electromagnetism, the Earth, the moon, energy, and classification of organisms. The book will be of great interest to anyone who wants to have access to a wide variety of scientific disciplines in one publication.
Table of Contents
Chapter Title Chapter No. Page
Volume 1
Foreword
Thank You
Introductions
The Universe—Looking Outwards and Inwards
Matter and Heat
The Southern Sky
Time
Separation of Useful Materials
More about Heat
Weather
The Living World
Electrical Energy
Waves—Carriers of Energy
Heat and Chemical Change. Elements
Heat in the Earth—Igneous Rocks and Minerals
Forms of Energy and Machines
Gravitational Attraction
Combination of Elements
Types of Substances
Changing Surface of the Earth and Sedimentary Rocks
Adaptations of Organisms to Environment
Earth Movements and Metamorphic Rocks
Satellite Motion
Living Communities
Index
Volume 2
The Moon
Pressure
Matter, and Forces between Particles
Solutions and Solubility—Behavior of Water
Behavior of Acids, Alkalis and Salts
Some Important Industrial Processes
How an Animal Works—I
How an Animal Works—II
Shape and Structure of the Earth
Speed, Acceleration and Force—Newton's Laws of Motion
More about Energy
Heat Energy
Measuring Electricity
Plants—The Universal Providers
Electrons in the Service of Man
Particle Theory
Classification of Living Things
History of the Earth
Plants, Fungi, Bacteria and Viruses
Animals Without Backbones
Animals With Backbones
The Electro-Magnetic Spectrum
Electrolysis and the Production of Metals
Important Carbon Compounds and Their Sources
Materials in the Service of Man
Beginnings—Solar System, Sun, Universe
The Blue-Print of Life
Evolution
Index
