Abiotic and Biotic Stresses in Soybean Production
1st Edition
Soybean Production Volume 1
Description
Abiotic and Biotic Stresses in Soybean Production: Soybean Production Volume One presents the important results of research in both field and greenhouse conditions that guide readers to effectively manage the chemical, physical, and biological factors that can put soybean production at risk.
Including the latest in genetics, signaling, and biotechnology, the book identifies these types of stresses, their causes, and means of avoiding, then addresses existing stresses to provide a comprehensive overview of key production yield factors.
By presenting important insights into the historical and emerging uses for soybean, the book educates readers on the factors for consideration as new uses are developed. It is an ideal complement to volume two, Environmental Stress Conditions in Soybean Production, that work together to provide valuable insights into crop protection.
Key Features
- Presents insights for the successful production of soybean based on chemical, physical and biologic challenges
- Includes the latest specifics on soybean properties, growth, and production, including responses to different stresses and their alleviation methods
- Offers recent advancements related to the process of N fixation and rhizobium, including signaling pathways and their practical use
- Explores the production of rhizobium inoculums at large-scale levels
Readership
Researchers, academicians and scientists in plant biology, plant physiology, plant molecular biology, crop production, plant-microbe interactions, microbiology, biotechnology, environment, etc. It is also of special significance to the industry sector, as the production and processing of soybean grains for food and oil production is an important process. Advanced level students in these areas.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1: The importance of soybean production worldwide
- Abstract
- Introduction
- World soybean production
- The importance of soybean production
- Microbial associations
- The importance of better soybean management
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 2: Signaling cross talk between biotic and abiotic stress responses in soybean
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Transcription factors as key mediators of stress cross talk
- Role of phytohormones and signaling components in stress regulatory cross talk in soybean
- Involvement of microRNAs in abiotic and biotic stress regulation in soybean
- Mycorrhiza-mediated approaches for conferring biotic and abiotic stress tolerance in soybean
- Conclusions and future perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- 3: Enhancing soybean response to biotic and abiotic stresses
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Soybean and stress
- B. japonicum and stress
- Conclusion and future perspectives
- 4: Use of proteomics to evaluate soybean response under abiotic stresses
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Acknowledgments
- 5: Soybean N fixation and production of soybean inocula
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The process of soybean N fixation
- Soybean N fixation and N fertilization
- Inoculum microbes and their interactions
- Production of soybean inocula
- Soybean inocula carriers
- Inocula and soybean N fixation
- Economic and environmental significance of soybean inocula
- Conclusions and future perspectives
- 6: Plant growth promoting rhizobacteria to alleviate soybean growth under abiotic and biotic stresses
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Soybean: a versatile crop around the globe
- Impact of abiotic stressors on growth of soybean
- Alleviation of abiotic stresses with PGPR
- Impact of biotic stressors on growth of soybean
- Alleviation of biotic stresses with PGPR
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 7: Soybean production and salinity stress
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Soybean and B. japonicum under salinity
- Soybean tolerating mechanisms under salinity
- Biological N fixation as affected by salinity stress
- Alleviation of symbiotic N fixation under salinity stress
- Conclusions and future perspectives
- 8: Soybean production and drought stress
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Improving drought tolerance in soybean
- Molecular studies in soybean for improved drought tolerance
- Utilization of genetic engineering technology in soybean to study drought tolerance
- Conclusions
- 9: Soybean production and heavy metal stress
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Using plants for bioremediation
- Soybean and heavy metal stress
- Alleviation of heavy metal stress
- Conclusions and future perspectives
- 10: Soybean production and suboptimal root zone temperatures
- Abstract
- Soybean: structure, benefits, and cultivation
- Effect of suboptimal root zone temperatures on the growth and development of soybean
- Plant growth promoting rhizobacteria: importance and mechanism of action
- PGPR action under stressed conditions of suboptimal root zone temperatures
- Addition of genistein alleviates the effect of suboptimal root zone temperatures
- Effects of coinoculation of B. japonicum with both genistein and PGPR
- Conclusions
- 11: Soybean production and N fertilization
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Soybean and N fertilizer
- Importance of N fixation for soybean production
- Plant genotype, N fertilizer, and N fixation
- B. japonicum and N fertilization
- B. japonicum, or N fertilization, or both?
- N fixation and its environmental and economical significance
- Soybean N fixation and stress
- Conclusions and future perspectives
- 12: Heat stress responses and thermotolerance in soybean
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Effects of high temperature on soybean
- Approaches to develop high-temperature stress tolerance in soybean
- Conclusions and future perspectives
- 13: Strategies, challenges, and future perspectives for soybean production under stress
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Soybean (Glycine max (L.) Merr.)
- B. japonicum
- Process of N fixation
- Soybean and stress
- Alleviating strategies
- Soybean organic production
- Alleviating challenges
- Conclusions and perspectives for future research
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st December 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128015360
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017302
About the Editor
Mohammad Miransari
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Miransari, with 60 ISI article, 18 authored and edited book, and 38 book chapters, have been the reviewer for more than 20 international journals. I have spent a long time studying and doing research in some of the most prestigious universities in the world including Isfahan University of Technology, Isfahan, Iran, McGill University, Quebec, Canada, and Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran. At present I am the CEO of Abtinberkeh Ltd. Company, co.Abtinberkeh1.com, located in Isfahan, Iran, with the specialty of producing book and other scientific products. The presented book is a collection of research and experience by some of the best in the field of soybean.
Affiliations and Expertise
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Miransar, Company Manager Dept of Books and Articles AbtinBerkeh Ltd. Co. Iran