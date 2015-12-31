Abiotic and Biotic Stresses in Soybean Production: Soybean Production Volume One presents the important results of research in both field and greenhouse conditions that guide readers to effectively manage the chemical, physical, and biological factors that can put soybean production at risk.

Including the latest in genetics, signaling, and biotechnology, the book identifies these types of stresses, their causes, and means of avoiding, then addresses existing stresses to provide a comprehensive overview of key production yield factors.

By presenting important insights into the historical and emerging uses for soybean, the book educates readers on the factors for consideration as new uses are developed. It is an ideal complement to volume two, Environmental Stress Conditions in Soybean Production, that work together to provide valuable insights into crop protection.