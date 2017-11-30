Abernathy's Surgical Secrets: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249871, 9788131249888

Abernathy's Surgical Secrets: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Alden Harken
eBook ISBN: 9788131249888
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249871
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th November 2017
Page Count: 540
Description

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Abernathy’s Surgical Secrets, First South Asia Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style, making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

Key Features

• The proven Secrets® format gives you the most return on your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective.
• Covers the full range of essential topics in general surgery for in-training or practicing professionals.
• Fully updated throughout with clear illustrations, figures, and flow diagrams that expedite study and review.
• Written by global experts and thought leaders in surgery.
• Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice and on exams.
• Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.

Table of Contents

I General Topics

Chapter 1 Are you ready for your surgical rotation?

Chapter 2 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Chapter 3 How to Treat All Cardiac Dysrhythmias

Chapter 4 How to Think About Shock

Chapter 5 Congestive Heart Failure (Chf) and Pulmonary Insufficiency

Chapter 6 Mechanical Ventilation

Chapter 7 Why Get Arterial Blood Gases?

Chapter 8 Fluids, Electrolytes, Gatorade, and Sweat

Chapter 9 Nutritional Assessment, Parenteral, And Enteral Nutrition

Chapter 10 What does Postoperative Fever Mean?

Chapter 11 Surgical Wound Infection

Chapter 12 Priorities in Evaluation of the Acute Abdomen

Chapter 13 Surgical Infectious Disease

Chapter 14 Risks of Blood-Borne Disease

Chapter 15 Sepsis

Chapter 16 Frailty

II Trauma

Chapter 17 Initial Assessment

Chapter 18 Posttraumatic Hemorrhagic Shock

Chapter 19 Traumatic Brain Injury

Chapter 20 Spinal Cord Injuries

Chapter 21 Penetrating Neck Trauma

Chapter 22 Blunt Thoracic Trauma

Chapter 23 Penetrating Thoracic Trauma

Chapter 24 Blunt Abdominal Trauma

Chapter 25 Penetrating Abdominal Trauma

Chapter 26 Hepatic and Biliary Trauma

Chapter 27 Splenic Trauma

Chapter 28 Pancreatic and Duodenal Injury

Chapter 29 Trauma to the Colon and Rectum

Chapter 30 Pelvic Fractures

Chapter 31 Upper Urinary Tract Injuries

Chapter 32 Lower Urinary Tract Injury and Pelvic Trauma

Chapter 33 Extremity Vascular Injuries

Chapter 34 Facial Lacerations

Chapter 35 Maxillofacial Trauma

Chapter 36 Hand Injuries

Chapter 37 Burns

Chapter 38 Pediatric Trauma

III Abdominal Surgery

Chapter 39 Appendicitis

Chapter 40 Gallbladder Disease

Chapter 41 Pancreatic Cancer

Chapter 42 Acute Pancreatitis

Chapter 43 Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Pancreatitis

Chapter 44 Portal Hypertension and Esophageal Varices

Chapter 45 Gastroesophageal Reflux DISEASE

Chapter 46 Esophageal Carcinoma

Chapter 47 Acid Peptic Ulcer Disease

Chapter 48 Small Bowel Obstruction

Chapter 49 Intestinal Ischemia

Chapter 50 Diverticular Disease of the Colon

Chapter 51 Acute Large Bowel Obstruction

Chapter 52 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chapter 53 Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Chapter 54 Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Chapter 55 Colorectal Polyps

Chapter 56 Colorectal Carcinoma

Chapter 57 Anorectal Disease

Chapter 58 Inguinal Hernia

Chapter 59 Bariatric Surgery

IV Endocrine Surgery

Chapter 60 Hyperparathyroidism

Chapter 61 Hyperthyroidism

Chapter 62 Thyroid Nodules and Cancer

Chapter 63 Surgical Hypertension

Chapter 64 Adrenal Incidentaloma

V Breast Surgery

Chapter 65 Breast Masses

Chapter 66 Primary Therapy for Breast Cancer

VI Other Cancers

Chapter 67 What Is Cancer?

Chapter 68 Melanoma

Chapter 69 Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

Chapter 70 Parotid Tumors

Chapter 71 Neck Masses

VII Vascular Surgery

Chapter 72 What Is Atherosclerosis?

Chapter 73 Arterial Insufficiency

Chapter 74 Carotid Disease

Chapter 75 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Chapter 76 Venous Disease

Chapter 77 Noninvasive Vascular Diagnostic Laboratory

VIII Cardiothoracic Surgery

Chapter 78 Coronary Artery Disease

Chapter 79 Mitral Stenosis

Chapter 80 Mitral Regurgitation

Chapter 81 Aortic Valve Disease

Chapter 82 Thoracic Surgery for Nonneoplastic Disease

Chapter 83 Lung Cancer

Chapter 84 Solitary Pulmonary Nodule

Chapter 85 Dissecting Aortic Aneurysm

IX Pediatric Surgery

Chapter 86 Hypertrophic Pyloric Stenosis

Chapter 87 Intestinal Obstruction of Neonates and Infants

Chapter 88 Anorectal Malformation

Chapter 89 Tracheoesophageal Malformations

Chapter 90 Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Chapter 91 Abdominal Tumors

Chapter 92 Congenital Cysts and Sinuses of the Neck

X Transplantation

Chapter 93 Liver Transplantation

Chapter 94 Kidney Transplantation

Chapter 95 Heart Transplantation

Chapter 96 Mechanical Circulatory Support

Chapter 97 Lung Transplantation

Chapter 98 Penile and Scrotal Urologic Emergencies

Chapter 99 Urolithiasis

XI Urology

Chapter 100 Renal Cancer

Chapter 101 Bladder Cancer

Chapter 102 Prostate Cancer

Chapter 103 Urodynamics and Voiding Dysfunction

Chapter 104 Pediatric Urology

XII Healthcare

Chapter 105 Can Healthcare Be Reformed?

Chapter 106 Medical Ethics

Chapter 107 Professionalism

Chapter 108 Required Reading

Index

About the Author

Alden Harken

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francosco, CA; Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco-East Bay, Oakland, CA

