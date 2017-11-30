Abernathy's Surgical Secrets: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Abernathy’s Surgical Secrets, First South Asia Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style, making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Key Features
• The proven Secrets® format gives you the most return on your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective.
• Covers the full range of essential topics in general surgery for in-training or practicing professionals.
• Fully updated throughout with clear illustrations, figures, and flow diagrams that expedite study and review.
• Written by global experts and thought leaders in surgery.
• Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice and on exams.
• Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.
Table of Contents
I General Topics
Chapter 1 Are you ready for your surgical rotation?
Chapter 2 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Chapter 3 How to Treat All Cardiac Dysrhythmias
Chapter 4 How to Think About Shock
Chapter 5 Congestive Heart Failure (Chf) and Pulmonary Insufficiency
Chapter 6 Mechanical Ventilation
Chapter 7 Why Get Arterial Blood Gases?
Chapter 8 Fluids, Electrolytes, Gatorade, and Sweat
Chapter 9 Nutritional Assessment, Parenteral, And Enteral Nutrition
Chapter 10 What does Postoperative Fever Mean?
Chapter 11 Surgical Wound Infection
Chapter 12 Priorities in Evaluation of the Acute Abdomen
Chapter 13 Surgical Infectious Disease
Chapter 14 Risks of Blood-Borne Disease
Chapter 15 Sepsis
Chapter 16 Frailty
II Trauma
Chapter 17 Initial Assessment
Chapter 18 Posttraumatic Hemorrhagic Shock
Chapter 19 Traumatic Brain Injury
Chapter 20 Spinal Cord Injuries
Chapter 21 Penetrating Neck Trauma
Chapter 22 Blunt Thoracic Trauma
Chapter 23 Penetrating Thoracic Trauma
Chapter 24 Blunt Abdominal Trauma
Chapter 25 Penetrating Abdominal Trauma
Chapter 26 Hepatic and Biliary Trauma
Chapter 27 Splenic Trauma
Chapter 28 Pancreatic and Duodenal Injury
Chapter 29 Trauma to the Colon and Rectum
Chapter 30 Pelvic Fractures
Chapter 31 Upper Urinary Tract Injuries
Chapter 32 Lower Urinary Tract Injury and Pelvic Trauma
Chapter 33 Extremity Vascular Injuries
Chapter 34 Facial Lacerations
Chapter 35 Maxillofacial Trauma
Chapter 36 Hand Injuries
Chapter 37 Burns
Chapter 38 Pediatric Trauma
III Abdominal Surgery
Chapter 39 Appendicitis
Chapter 40 Gallbladder Disease
Chapter 41 Pancreatic Cancer
Chapter 42 Acute Pancreatitis
Chapter 43 Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Pancreatitis
Chapter 44 Portal Hypertension and Esophageal Varices
Chapter 45 Gastroesophageal Reflux DISEASE
Chapter 46 Esophageal Carcinoma
Chapter 47 Acid Peptic Ulcer Disease
Chapter 48 Small Bowel Obstruction
Chapter 49 Intestinal Ischemia
Chapter 50 Diverticular Disease of the Colon
Chapter 51 Acute Large Bowel Obstruction
Chapter 52 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Chapter 53 Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Chapter 54 Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Chapter 55 Colorectal Polyps
Chapter 56 Colorectal Carcinoma
Chapter 57 Anorectal Disease
Chapter 58 Inguinal Hernia
Chapter 59 Bariatric Surgery
IV Endocrine Surgery
Chapter 60 Hyperparathyroidism
Chapter 61 Hyperthyroidism
Chapter 62 Thyroid Nodules and Cancer
Chapter 63 Surgical Hypertension
Chapter 64 Adrenal Incidentaloma
V Breast Surgery
Chapter 65 Breast Masses
Chapter 66 Primary Therapy for Breast Cancer
VI Other Cancers
Chapter 67 What Is Cancer?
Chapter 68 Melanoma
Chapter 69 Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer
Chapter 70 Parotid Tumors
Chapter 71 Neck Masses
VII Vascular Surgery
Chapter 72 What Is Atherosclerosis?
Chapter 73 Arterial Insufficiency
Chapter 74 Carotid Disease
Chapter 75 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Chapter 76 Venous Disease
Chapter 77 Noninvasive Vascular Diagnostic Laboratory
VIII Cardiothoracic Surgery
Chapter 78 Coronary Artery Disease
Chapter 79 Mitral Stenosis
Chapter 80 Mitral Regurgitation
Chapter 81 Aortic Valve Disease
Chapter 82 Thoracic Surgery for Nonneoplastic Disease
Chapter 83 Lung Cancer
Chapter 84 Solitary Pulmonary Nodule
Chapter 85 Dissecting Aortic Aneurysm
IX Pediatric Surgery
Chapter 86 Hypertrophic Pyloric Stenosis
Chapter 87 Intestinal Obstruction of Neonates and Infants
Chapter 88 Anorectal Malformation
Chapter 89 Tracheoesophageal Malformations
Chapter 90 Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
Chapter 91 Abdominal Tumors
Chapter 92 Congenital Cysts and Sinuses of the Neck
X Transplantation
Chapter 93 Liver Transplantation
Chapter 94 Kidney Transplantation
Chapter 95 Heart Transplantation
Chapter 96 Mechanical Circulatory Support
Chapter 97 Lung Transplantation
Chapter 98 Penile and Scrotal Urologic Emergencies
Chapter 99 Urolithiasis
XI Urology
Chapter 100 Renal Cancer
Chapter 101 Bladder Cancer
Chapter 102 Prostate Cancer
Chapter 103 Urodynamics and Voiding Dysfunction
Chapter 104 Pediatric Urology
XII Healthcare
Chapter 105 Can Healthcare Be Reformed?
Chapter 106 Medical Ethics
Chapter 107 Professionalism
Chapter 108 Required Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 30th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249888
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131249871
About the Author
Alden Harken
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francosco, CA; Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco-East Bay, Oakland, CA