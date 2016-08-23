Abdominal Imaging

Part 1. Imaging Techniques

Section 1. Conventional Imaging of Abdomen

1. Plain Radiography of the Abdomen

2. Fluoroscopic Study of the Abdomen and Fluoroscopic Contrast Media

Section 2. Ultrasound

3. Abdominal Ultrasound Imaging: Anatomy, Physics, Instrumentation, Technique

4. Tissue Harmonic Imaging and Doppler Ultrasound Imaging

5. Advanced Ultrasound Techniques: Liver Elastography, CEUS, and 4D Ultrasound

Section 3. Computed Tomography

6. Principles of CT Physics, Instrumentation and Radiation Safety

7. Recent Advances

8. CT Contrast Media and Principles of Contrast Enhancement

Section 4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

9. Principles of MRI Physics

10. Contrast Media and Contrast-Enhanced MRI

11. Advanced MRI Applications

Section 5. Positron Emission Tomography and Co-Registered PET/CT

12. PET/CT Technique and Instrumentation

13. PET and PET/CT Clinical Applications

Part 2. Nontraumatic Acute Abdomen

Section 6. Nontraumatic Acute Abdomen

14. Ureteral and Kidney Stones

15. Acute Appendicitis

16. Hollow Viscus Perforation

17. Acute Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Part 3. Esophagus and Stomach

Section 7. Esophagus and Stomach Imaging

18. Esophageal Imaging

19. Imaging of the Stomach and Duodenum

Section 8. Stomach Lesions

20. Mucosal Diseases of the Stomach: Differentiating Benign from Malignant

21. Gastric Stromal Tumors

22. Gastric Outlet Obstruction

Section 9. Gastric Function Imaging

23. Gastric Function Imaging: Technique and Applications

Part 4. Small Bowel and Colon

Section 10. Small Bowel

24. Imaging the Small Bowel

25. Small Bowel Obstruction

26. Acute and Chronic Small Bowel Ischemia

27. Benign Neoplasms and Wall Thickening of Small Bowel

28. Malignant Neoplasms and Wall Thickening of the Small Bowel

Section 11. Colon

29. Imaging: Conventional and CT

30. CT Colonography

31. Inflammatory and Infectious Colonic Lesions

32. Colonic Vascular Lesions

33. Colon Cancer and Screening Strategies

34. Imaging of the Postoperative Bowel

Part 5. Liver and Pancreas

Section 12. Liver

35. Imaging of the Liver

36. Benign Focal Lesions

37. Malignant Focal Lesions

38. Fatty Liver Disease

39. Hepatic Iron Overload

40. Hepatic Storage Disorders

41. Cirrhosis and Hepatitis

42. Hepatic Veno-occlusive Disease

43. Cholestatic Hepatic Disorders

44. Hepatic Variants

Section 13. Pancreas

45. Imaging of the Pancreas

46. Solid Pancreatic Masses

47. Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas

48. Imaging of Acute Pancreatitis

49. Imaging of Chronic Pancreatitis

50. Miscellaneous Pancreatitis

51. Diffuse Pancreatic Disease

Part 6. Gallbladder, Bile Ducts, and Spllen

Section 14. Gallbladder and Bile Ducts

52. Dilated Bile Ducts

53. Tumors of the Gallbladder

54. Intrahepatic Bile Duct Tumors

55. Extrahepatic Bile Duct Tumors

56. Diffuse Gallbladder Wall Thickening

57. Focal Gallbladder Wall Thickening

58. Gallbladder and Bile Duct Functional Imaging

Section 15. Splenic Lesions

59. Focal Splenic Lesions

60. Diffuse Splenic Lesions

Part 7. Abdominal and Pelvic Lymph Nodes

Section 16. Abdominal and Pelvic Lymph Nodes

61. Lymph Node Imaging Techniques and Clinical Role

Part 8. Urogenital Imaging

Section 17. Kidneys and Urinary Tract

62. Imaging of the Kidneys and Urinary Tract

Section 18. Focal Renal Lesions

63. Benign, Malignant, and Cystic Focal Renal Lesions

Section 19. Diffuse Renal Parenchymal Diseases

64. Diffuse Renal Parenchymal Diseases

65. Renal Vascular Diseases

Section 20. Ureters and Bladder

66. Urinary Tract Obstruction

67. Benign and Malignant Ureteral Strictures

68. Benign and Malignant Bladder Lesions

Section 21. Urinary Tract Anomalies and Variants

69. Urinary Tract Anomalies and Variants

Section 22. Adrenal Mass

70. Enlarged Adrenal Glands

71. Adrenal Masses

Section 23. Prostate and Seminal Vesicles

72. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

73. Benign and Malignant Focal Prostate Lesions

74. Seminal Vesicle Lesions

Section 24. Penis, Prostate and Scrotum

75. Erectile Dysfunction

76. Penile Trauma and Miscellaneous Penile Lesions

77. Imaging of the Scrotum

78. Benign and Malignant Testicular Lesions

79. Imaging of Disorders of the Female Urethra

80. Imaging of Disorders of the Male Urethra

Section 25. Peritoneum and Retroperitoneum

81. Peritoneal Fluid Collections, Peritonitis and Peritoneal Abscess

82. Non-neoplastic Conditions of the Peritoneum/Neoplastic Conditions of the Mesentery and Omentum

Part 9. Abdominal Wall and Hernias

Section 26. Abdominal Wall and Hernias

83. Neoplastic and Non-neoplastic Conditions of the Abdominal Wall

84. Abdominal Wall Hernias

Part 10. Oncologic imaging

Section 27. General Concepts

85. RECIST, WHO, and Other Response Criteria

86. Image-Guided Therapy