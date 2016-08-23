Abdominal Imaging
2nd Edition
Expert Radiology Series
Table of Contents
Part 1. Imaging Techniques
Section 1. Conventional Imaging of Abdomen
1. Plain Radiography of the Abdomen
2. Fluoroscopic Study of the Abdomen and Fluoroscopic Contrast Media
Section 2. Ultrasound
3. Abdominal Ultrasound Imaging: Anatomy, Physics, Instrumentation, Technique
4. Tissue Harmonic Imaging and Doppler Ultrasound Imaging
5. Advanced Ultrasound Techniques: Liver Elastography, CEUS, and 4D Ultrasound
Section 3. Computed Tomography
6. Principles of CT Physics, Instrumentation and Radiation Safety
7. Recent Advances
8. CT Contrast Media and Principles of Contrast Enhancement
Section 4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
9. Principles of MRI Physics
10. Contrast Media and Contrast-Enhanced MRI
11. Advanced MRI Applications
Section 5. Positron Emission Tomography and Co-Registered PET/CT
12. PET/CT Technique and Instrumentation
13. PET and PET/CT Clinical Applications
Part 2. Nontraumatic Acute Abdomen
Section 6. Nontraumatic Acute Abdomen
14. Ureteral and Kidney Stones
15. Acute Appendicitis
16. Hollow Viscus Perforation
17. Acute Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Part 3. Esophagus and Stomach
Section 7. Esophagus and Stomach Imaging
18. Esophageal Imaging
19. Imaging of the Stomach and Duodenum
Section 8. Stomach Lesions
20. Mucosal Diseases of the Stomach: Differentiating Benign from Malignant
21. Gastric Stromal Tumors
22. Gastric Outlet Obstruction
Section 9. Gastric Function Imaging
23. Gastric Function Imaging: Technique and Applications
Part 4. Small Bowel and Colon
Section 10. Small Bowel
24. Imaging the Small Bowel
25. Small Bowel Obstruction
26. Acute and Chronic Small Bowel Ischemia
27. Benign Neoplasms and Wall Thickening of Small Bowel
28. Malignant Neoplasms and Wall Thickening of the Small Bowel
Section 11. Colon
29. Imaging: Conventional and CT
30. CT Colonography
31. Inflammatory and Infectious Colonic Lesions
32. Colonic Vascular Lesions
33. Colon Cancer and Screening Strategies
34. Imaging of the Postoperative Bowel
Part 5. Liver and Pancreas
Section 12. Liver
35. Imaging of the Liver
36. Benign Focal Lesions
37. Malignant Focal Lesions
38. Fatty Liver Disease
39. Hepatic Iron Overload
40. Hepatic Storage Disorders
41. Cirrhosis and Hepatitis
42. Hepatic Veno-occlusive Disease
43. Cholestatic Hepatic Disorders
44. Hepatic Variants
Section 13. Pancreas
45. Imaging of the Pancreas
46. Solid Pancreatic Masses
47. Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas
48. Imaging of Acute Pancreatitis
49. Imaging of Chronic Pancreatitis
50. Miscellaneous Pancreatitis
51. Diffuse Pancreatic Disease
Part 6. Gallbladder, Bile Ducts, and Spllen
Section 14. Gallbladder and Bile Ducts
52. Dilated Bile Ducts
53. Tumors of the Gallbladder
54. Intrahepatic Bile Duct Tumors
55. Extrahepatic Bile Duct Tumors
56. Diffuse Gallbladder Wall Thickening
57. Focal Gallbladder Wall Thickening
58. Gallbladder and Bile Duct Functional Imaging
Section 15. Splenic Lesions
59. Focal Splenic Lesions
60. Diffuse Splenic Lesions
Part 7. Abdominal and Pelvic Lymph Nodes
Section 16. Abdominal and Pelvic Lymph Nodes
61. Lymph Node Imaging Techniques and Clinical Role
Part 8. Urogenital Imaging
Section 17. Kidneys and Urinary Tract
62. Imaging of the Kidneys and Urinary Tract
Section 18. Focal Renal Lesions
63. Benign, Malignant, and Cystic Focal Renal Lesions
Section 19. Diffuse Renal Parenchymal Diseases
64. Diffuse Renal Parenchymal Diseases
65. Renal Vascular Diseases
Section 20. Ureters and Bladder
66. Urinary Tract Obstruction
67. Benign and Malignant Ureteral Strictures
68. Benign and Malignant Bladder Lesions
Section 21. Urinary Tract Anomalies and Variants
69. Urinary Tract Anomalies and Variants
Section 22. Adrenal Mass
70. Enlarged Adrenal Glands
71. Adrenal Masses
Section 23. Prostate and Seminal Vesicles
72. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
73. Benign and Malignant Focal Prostate Lesions
74. Seminal Vesicle Lesions
Section 24. Penis, Prostate and Scrotum
75. Erectile Dysfunction
76. Penile Trauma and Miscellaneous Penile Lesions
77. Imaging of the Scrotum
78. Benign and Malignant Testicular Lesions
79. Imaging of Disorders of the Female Urethra
80. Imaging of Disorders of the Male Urethra
Section 25. Peritoneum and Retroperitoneum
81. Peritoneal Fluid Collections, Peritonitis and Peritoneal Abscess
82. Non-neoplastic Conditions of the Peritoneum/Neoplastic Conditions of the Mesentery and Omentum
Part 9. Abdominal Wall and Hernias
Section 26. Abdominal Wall and Hernias
83. Neoplastic and Non-neoplastic Conditions of the Abdominal Wall
84. Abdominal Wall Hernias
Part 10. Oncologic imaging
Section 27. General Concepts
85. RECIST, WHO, and Other Response Criteria
86. Image-Guided Therapy
Description
Richly illustrated and comprehensive in scope, Abdominal Imaging, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Dushyant V. Sahani and Anthony E. Samir, is your up-to-date, one-volume source for evaluating the full range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and interventional challenges in this fast-changing field. Part of the Expert Radiology series, this highly regarded reference covers all modalities and organ systems in a concise, newly streamlined format for quicker access to common and uncommon findings. Detailed, expert guidance, accompanied by thousands of high-quality digital images, helps you make the most of new technologies and advances in abdominal imaging.
Key Features
- Offers thorough coverage of all diagnostic modalities for abdominal imaging: radiographs, fluoroscopy, ultrasound, CT, MRI, PET and PET/CT.
- Helps you select the best imaging approaches and effectively interpret your findings with a highly templated, well-organized, at-a-glance organization.
- Covers multi-modality imaging of the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, colon, liver, pancreas, gall bladder, bile ducts, spleen, pelvic lymph nodes, kidneys, urinary tract, prostate, and peritoneum.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431613
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431606
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323377980
About the Authors
Dushyant Sahani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Assistant Radiologist, Abdominal Imaging & Interventional Radiology, Director, CT Imaging Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Massachusetts
Anthony Samir Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Radiologist, Abdominal Imaging & Interventional Radiology; Co-Director, MGH/MIT Center for Ultrasound Research & Translation; Associate Director of Ultrasound Imaging Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts