Ab Initio Valence Calculations in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705516, 9781483161211

Ab Initio Valence Calculations in Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: D. B. Cook
eBook ISBN: 9781483161211
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 282
Description

Ab Initio Valence Calculations in Chemistry describes the theory and practice of ab initio valence calculations in chemistry and applies the ideas to a specific example, linear BeH2. Topics covered include the Schrödinger equation and the orbital approximation to atomic orbitals; molecular orbital and valence bond methods; practical molecular wave functions; and molecular integrals. Open shell systems, molecular symmetry, and localized descriptions of electronic structure are also discussed. This book is comprised of 13 chapters and begins by introducing the reader to the use of the Schrödinger equation to solve the electronic structure of molecular systems. This discussion is followed by two chapters that describe the chemical and mathematical nature of orbital theories in quantum chemistry. Two general ways of using chemical and physical information in looking for approximate solutions of the Schrödinger equation are highlighted: model approximations and numerical approximations. Attention then turns to atomic orbitals as the basis of a description of molecular electronic structure; practical molecular wave functions; and a general strategy for performing molecular valence calculations. The final chapter examines the nature of the valence electronic structure by using invariance with respect to transformations among the occupied molecular orbitals and among the atomic orbitals. This text will be of interest to students and practitioners of chemistry, biochemistry, and quantum mechanics.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 The Schrödinger Equation

Chapter 3 The Orbital Approximation

Chapter 4 Atomic Orbitals

Chapter 5 The Molecular Orbital and Valence Bond Methods

Chapter 6 Practical Molecular Wave Functions

Chapter 7 The General Strategy

Chapter 8 Molecular Integrals-Computation & Storage

Chapter 9 Orbital Transformations

Chapter 10 Population Analysis & Physical Interpretation

Chapter 11 Open Shell Systems

Chapter 12 The Use of Molecular Symmetry

Chapter 13 Localized Descriptions of Electronic Structure

Post Script

Appendices

