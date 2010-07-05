AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Wrist and Elbow, by Felix H. Savoie, III, MD and Larry D. Field, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of wrist and elbow problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 15 videos demonstrate arthroscopic RH resection for post-traumatic arthritis, arthroscopic management of ulnotriquetral abutment, arthroscopy and the management of MC and phalangeal fractures, two-portal CTR: the Chow technique, elbow PLICA arthroscopic débridement, and more.