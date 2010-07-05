AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Wrist and Elbow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437707052, 9781455710706

AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Wrist and Elbow

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD

Authors: Felix Savoie Larry Field
Series Editors: Richard Ryu
eBook ISBN: 9781455710706
eBook ISBN: 9780323248792
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th July 2010
Page Count: 304
Description

AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Wrist and Elbow, by Felix H. Savoie, III, MD and Larry D. Field, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of wrist and elbow problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 15 videos demonstrate arthroscopic RH resection for post-traumatic arthritis, arthroscopic management of ulnotriquetral abutment, arthroscopy and the management of MC and phalangeal fractures, two-portal CTR: the Chow technique, elbow PLICA arthroscopic débridement, and more.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text, along with a video library of procedures and links to PubMed online at expertconsult.com.

  • Stay current through coverage of hot topics like Osteocapsular Arthroplasty of the Elbow; Elbow Fractures; Arthroscopic Excision of Dorsal Ganglion; Midcarpal Instability: Arthroscopic Techniques; Acute Scaphoid Fractures in Nonunions; Carpal, Metacarpal, and Phalangeal Fractures; and Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release: Chow Technique.

  • Hone your skills thanks to 15 videos of techniques—on Arthroscopic RH Resection for Post-Traumatic Arthritis, Arthroscopic Management of Ulnotriquetral Abutment, Arthroscopy and the Management of MC and Phalangeal Fractures, Two-Portal CTR: The Chow Technique, Elbow PLICA Arthroscopic Débridement, and more—performed by experts.

  • See arthroscopic surgical details in full color and understand nuances through interpretative drawings of technical details.

  • Optimize surgical results and outcomes with an emphasis on advanced and emerging arthroscopic techniques, surgical tips, and pearls.

Details

No. of pages: 304
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455710706
eBook ISBN:
9780323248792

About the Authors

Felix Savoie Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Director, Upper Extremity Service, Mississippi Sports Medicine, Jackson, MS; Clinical and Associate Professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, University of Mississippi School of Medicine

Larry Field Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Director, Upper Extremity Service, Mississippi Sports Medicine, Jackson, MS; Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, University of Mississippi School of Medicine

About the Series Editors

Richard Ryu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA

