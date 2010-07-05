AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Knee - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437706642, 9780323247016

AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Knee

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD

Authors: Robert Hunter Nicholas Sgaglione
Series Editors: Richard Ryu
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437706642
eBook ISBN: 9780323247016
eBook ISBN: 9781455710713
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th July 2010
Page Count: 296
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Knee, by Robert E. Hunter, MD and Nicholas A. Sgaglione, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of knee problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 14 videos demonstrate tibial plateau fracture management system, anteromedial tibial tubercle transfer, osteochondral allograft for a femoral condyle defect, anatomic single bundle ACL reconstruction, anatomic reconstruction of the posterolateral corner, and more.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text, along with a video library of procedures and links to PubMed online at expertconsult.com.

  • Stay current through coverage of hot topics like Chondrocyte Transplantation Techniques, Proximal Tibial Osteotomy, Anatomic Single Bundle ACL Reconstruction, Single Bundle PCL Reconstruction, Inlay PCL Reconstruction, and Anatomic Reconstruction of the Posterolateral Corner.

  • Hone your skills thanks to 14 videos of techniques—on Tibial Plateau Fracture Management System, Anteromedial Tibial Tubercle Transfer, Osteochondral Allograft for a Femoral Condyle Defect, Anatomic Single Bundle ACL Reconstruction, Anatomic Reconstruction of the Posterolateral Corner, and more—performed by experts.

  • See arthroscopic surgical details in full color and understand nuances through interpretative drawings of technical details.

  • Optimize surgical results and outcomes with an emphasis on advanced and emerging arthroscopic techniques, surgical tips, and pearls.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437706642
eBook ISBN:
9780323247016
eBook ISBN:
9781455710713

About the Authors

Robert Hunter Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Arizona School of Medicine, Tucson, AZ

Nicholas Sgaglione Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Sports Medicine, Associate Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY

About the Series Editors

Richard Ryu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.