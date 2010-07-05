AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Knee
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD
Description
AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Knee, by Robert E. Hunter, MD and Nicholas A. Sgaglione, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of knee problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 14 videos demonstrate tibial plateau fracture management system, anteromedial tibial tubercle transfer, osteochondral allograft for a femoral condyle defect, anatomic single bundle ACL reconstruction, anatomic reconstruction of the posterolateral corner, and more.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text, along with a video library of procedures and links to PubMed online at expertconsult.com.
- Stay current through coverage of hot topics like Chondrocyte Transplantation Techniques, Proximal Tibial Osteotomy, Anatomic Single Bundle ACL Reconstruction, Single Bundle PCL Reconstruction, Inlay PCL Reconstruction, and Anatomic Reconstruction of the Posterolateral Corner.
- Hone your skills thanks to 14 videos of techniques—on Tibial Plateau Fracture Management System, Anteromedial Tibial Tubercle Transfer, Osteochondral Allograft for a Femoral Condyle Defect, Anatomic Single Bundle ACL Reconstruction, Anatomic Reconstruction of the Posterolateral Corner, and more—performed by experts.
- See arthroscopic surgical details in full color and understand nuances through interpretative drawings of technical details.
- Optimize surgical results and outcomes with an emphasis on advanced and emerging arthroscopic techniques, surgical tips, and pearls.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 5th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437706642
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247016
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710713
About the Authors
Robert Hunter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Arizona School of Medicine, Tucson, AZ
Nicholas Sgaglione Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Sports Medicine, Associate Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY
About the Series Editors
Richard Ryu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA