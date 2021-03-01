A Tribute to Paul Greengard (1925-2019), Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Paul Greengard: A Persistent Desire to Comprehend the Brain, and also to Fix it…
Marc Flajolet
2. Giving Names to the Actors of Synaptic Transmission: The Long Journey from Synaptic Vesicles to Neural Plasticity
Fabio Benfenati
3. cAMP-Regulated Phosphoproteins DARPP-32, ARPP16/19, and RCS Modulate Striatal Signal Transduction Through Protein Kinases and Phosphatases
Angus C. Nairn
4. DARPP-32 40 years later
Jean-Antoine Girault
5. Effects of nicotine on DARPP-32 and CaMKII signaling relevant to addiction
Marina Piccioto
6. Modulation of Dendritic Spines by Protein Phosphatase-1
Hugh C. Hemmings Jr.
7. Deciphering cell-type specific signal transduction in the brain: challenges and promises
Jean-Pierre Roussarie
8. Drug-activated cells: from immediate early genes to neuronal ensembles in addiction
Eric J. Nestler
9. NAPE-specific phospholipase D regulates LRRK2 association with neuronal membranes
Daniele Piomelli
10. Amyloidogenic and anti-amyloidogenic properties of Presenilin 1
Victor Bustos
11. A Review of the Pharmacology and Clinical Profile of Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
Gretchen Snyder
12. Uniting homeostatic plasticity and exosome biology: a revision of the conceptual framework for drug discovery in neurodegenerative diseases?
James Wang
Description
A Tribute to Paul Greengard, Volume 90, the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series presents a variety of chapters from the best authors in the field, with this release presenting a tribute to Paul Greengard.
Key Features
- Includes the authority and expertise of leading contributors in pharmacology
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series
Readership
Investigators in neuroscience, pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry, medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128225165
About the Serial Volume Editor
Stevin H. Zorn
Stevin Zorn is President and CEO at MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Kingston, RI, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO, MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Kingston, RI, USA
