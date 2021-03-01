COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
A Tribute to Paul Greengard (1925-2019) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128225165

A Tribute to Paul Greengard (1925-2019), Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editor: Stevin H. Zorn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128225165
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

1. Paul Greengard: A Persistent Desire to Comprehend the Brain, and also to Fix it…

Marc Flajolet

2. Giving Names to the Actors of Synaptic Transmission: The Long Journey from Synaptic Vesicles to Neural Plasticity

Fabio Benfenati

3. cAMP-Regulated Phosphoproteins DARPP-32, ARPP16/19, and RCS Modulate Striatal Signal Transduction Through Protein Kinases and Phosphatases

Angus C. Nairn

4. DARPP-32 40 years later

Jean-Antoine Girault

5. Effects of nicotine on DARPP-32 and CaMKII signaling relevant to addiction

Marina Piccioto

6. Modulation of Dendritic Spines by Protein Phosphatase-1

Hugh C. Hemmings Jr.

7. Deciphering cell-type specific signal transduction in the brain: challenges and promises

Jean-Pierre Roussarie

8. Drug-activated cells: from immediate early genes to neuronal ensembles in addiction

Eric J. Nestler

9. NAPE-specific phospholipase D regulates LRRK2 association with neuronal membranes

Daniele Piomelli

10. Amyloidogenic and anti-amyloidogenic properties of Presenilin 1

Victor Bustos

11. A Review of the Pharmacology and Clinical Profile of Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Gretchen Snyder

12. Uniting homeostatic plasticity and exosome biology: a revision of the conceptual framework for drug discovery in neurodegenerative diseases?

James Wang

Description

A Tribute to Paul Greengard, Volume 90, the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series presents a variety of chapters from the best authors in the field, with this release presenting a tribute to Paul Greengard.

Key Features

  • Includes the authority and expertise of leading contributors in pharmacology
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series

Readership

Investigators in neuroscience, pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry, medicine

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128225165

About the Serial Volume Editor

Stevin H. Zorn

Stevin Zorn is President and CEO at MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Kingston, RI, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Kingston, RI, USA

