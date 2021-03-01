A Tribute to Paul Greengard (1925-2019), Volume 90

1. Paul Greengard: A Persistent Desire to Comprehend the Brain, and also to Fix it…

Marc Flajolet

2. Giving Names to the Actors of Synaptic Transmission: The Long Journey from Synaptic Vesicles to Neural Plasticity

Fabio Benfenati

3. cAMP-Regulated Phosphoproteins DARPP-32, ARPP16/19, and RCS Modulate Striatal Signal Transduction Through Protein Kinases and Phosphatases

Angus C. Nairn

4. DARPP-32 40 years later

Jean-Antoine Girault

5. Effects of nicotine on DARPP-32 and CaMKII signaling relevant to addiction

Marina Piccioto

6. Modulation of Dendritic Spines by Protein Phosphatase-1

Hugh C. Hemmings Jr.

7. Deciphering cell-type specific signal transduction in the brain: challenges and promises

Jean-Pierre Roussarie

8. Drug-activated cells: from immediate early genes to neuronal ensembles in addiction

Eric J. Nestler

9. NAPE-specific phospholipase D regulates LRRK2 association with neuronal membranes

Daniele Piomelli

10. Amyloidogenic and anti-amyloidogenic properties of Presenilin 1

Victor Bustos

11. A Review of the Pharmacology and Clinical Profile of Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Gretchen Snyder

12. Uniting homeostatic plasticity and exosome biology: a revision of the conceptual framework for drug discovery in neurodegenerative diseases?

James Wang