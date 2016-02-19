A Theory of the Formation of Animals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200347, 9781483225371

A Theory of the Formation of Animals

1st Edition

Authors: W. T. Hillier
eBook ISBN: 9781483225371
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1932
Page Count: 174
Description

A Theory of the Formation of Animals describes the details of formation of man, the structure, development, and physiology. This book is composed of seven chapters and begins with an introduction to a theory of animal formation, namely, the theory of dual constitution. This theory hypothesize that if new types of animal arise through the fusion of two animals of dissimilar kind, then one ought to find among the members of the animal kingdom some forms which might be called Type Animals. Two of these type animals are considered, the archi-annelid Polygordius and the herring (Clupea harengus). The final chapters describe the theoretical aspects of their skeleton and bones. This book is of value to zoologists, theorists, and researchers in the allied fields.

Table of Contents


Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II Polygordius

Chapter III Theory of Developmental History of Polygordius

Chapter IV Further Considerations

Chapter V The Herring

Chapter VI Theoretical Consideration of the Skeleton

Chapter VII The Beginning of Bones


