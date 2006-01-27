A Textbook of Children's and Young People's Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702062322, 9780702065392

A Textbook of Children's and Young People's Nursing

3rd Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780702065392
Paperback ISBN: 9780702062322
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th January 2006
Page Count: 776
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
776
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
27th January 2006
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702065392
Paperback ISBN:
9780702062322

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.