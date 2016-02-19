A Text - Book of Bacteriology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781483200316, 9781483225340

A Text - Book of Bacteriology

4th Edition

Authors: R. W. Fairbrother
eBook ISBN: 9781483225340
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1945
Page Count: 472
Description

A Textbook of Bacteriology, Fourth Edition provides information pertinent to the medical aspects of bacteriology. This book presents the importance of sulfonamide compounds in the treatment of many bacterial diseases.

Organized into three parts encompassing 38 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the salient features of the development of bacteriology. This text then explores the food requirements of the bacteria as well as the elements necessary for the synthesis of the bacterial protoplasm. Other chapters consider the numerous and complex factors involved in the reproduction of bacteria. This book discusses as well the presence of antitoxins in the serum of an individual, which is an indication of increased resistance to infection with the homologous organism. The final chapter deals with serological reactions that are most widely used, namely, agglutination, precipitation, and complement-fixation.

This book is a valuable resource for medical students, physicists, bacteriologists, chemists, biochemists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface to First Edition

Preface to Fourth Edition

Part I General Bacteriology

I. Historical Survey

II. The Morphology of Bacteria

III. The Biology of Bacteria

IV. The Cultivation of Bacteria

V. The Multiplication of Bacteria

VI. The Destruction of Bacteria

VII. Chemotherapy

VIII. Infection

IX. Immunity

X. Antigens, Antibodies and their Reactions

XI. Hypersensitiveness: Anaphylaxis, Idiosyncrasy and Allergy

XII. The Classification of Bacteria

XIII. Bacteriology and Medicine

Part II Systematic Bacteriology

XIV. Staphylococcus, Micrococcus and Sarcina

XV. Streptococcus

XVI. Pneumococcus: Pneumonia

XVII. Neisseria: Gonorrhœa: Meningitis

XVIII. Organisms of the Coli-Typhoid-Dysentery Group: Genus Bacterium

XIX. The Friedlander Group and Genus Proteus

XX. Pasteurella: Plague

XXI. Brucella: Undulant Fever: Tularæmia

XXII. Hæmophilus and Associated Organisms: Whooping-Cough

XXIII. Corynebacterium: Diphtheria

XXIV. Mycobacterium: Tuberculosis: Leprosy

XXV. Vibrio: Cholera: Spirillum

XXVI. Pfeifferella: Glanders: Melioidosis

XXVII. Actinomyces: Actinomycosis: Madura Disease

XXVIII. Bacillus: Anthrax

XXIX. Clostridium: Tetanus: Gas Gangrene: Botulism

XXX. Miscellaneous Genera: Pseudomonas: Lactobacillus: Fusieormis

XXXI. Spirochætes: Syphilis: Yaws: Weil's Disease: Seven-Day Fever: Relapsing Fever: Vincent's Angina

XXXII. Filterable Viruses

XXXIII. The Rickettsiæ;

XXXIV. Baoteriophage

XXXV. Bacteriology of Water, Milk and Shell-Fish

Part III General Technique

XXXVI. The Microscope: Staining Methods

XXXVII. Preparation of Culture Media

XXXVIII. Serological Technique

Index

About the Author

R. W. Fairbrother

