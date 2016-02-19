A Text - Book of Bacteriology
4th Edition
Description
A Textbook of Bacteriology, Fourth Edition provides information pertinent to the medical aspects of bacteriology. This book presents the importance of sulfonamide compounds in the treatment of many bacterial diseases.
Organized into three parts encompassing 38 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the salient features of the development of bacteriology. This text then explores the food requirements of the bacteria as well as the elements necessary for the synthesis of the bacterial protoplasm. Other chapters consider the numerous and complex factors involved in the reproduction of bacteria. This book discusses as well the presence of antitoxins in the serum of an individual, which is an indication of increased resistance to infection with the homologous organism. The final chapter deals with serological reactions that are most widely used, namely, agglutination, precipitation, and complement-fixation.
This book is a valuable resource for medical students, physicists, bacteriologists, chemists, biochemists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface to First Edition
Preface to Fourth Edition
Part I General Bacteriology
I. Historical Survey
II. The Morphology of Bacteria
III. The Biology of Bacteria
IV. The Cultivation of Bacteria
V. The Multiplication of Bacteria
VI. The Destruction of Bacteria
VII. Chemotherapy
VIII. Infection
IX. Immunity
X. Antigens, Antibodies and their Reactions
XI. Hypersensitiveness: Anaphylaxis, Idiosyncrasy and Allergy
XII. The Classification of Bacteria
XIII. Bacteriology and Medicine
Part II Systematic Bacteriology
XIV. Staphylococcus, Micrococcus and Sarcina
XV. Streptococcus
XVI. Pneumococcus: Pneumonia
XVII. Neisseria: Gonorrhœa: Meningitis
XVIII. Organisms of the Coli-Typhoid-Dysentery Group: Genus Bacterium
XIX. The Friedlander Group and Genus Proteus
XX. Pasteurella: Plague
XXI. Brucella: Undulant Fever: Tularæmia
XXII. Hæmophilus and Associated Organisms: Whooping-Cough
XXIII. Corynebacterium: Diphtheria
XXIV. Mycobacterium: Tuberculosis: Leprosy
XXV. Vibrio: Cholera: Spirillum
XXVI. Pfeifferella: Glanders: Melioidosis
XXVII. Actinomyces: Actinomycosis: Madura Disease
XXVIII. Bacillus: Anthrax
XXIX. Clostridium: Tetanus: Gas Gangrene: Botulism
XXX. Miscellaneous Genera: Pseudomonas: Lactobacillus: Fusieormis
XXXI. Spirochætes: Syphilis: Yaws: Weil's Disease: Seven-Day Fever: Relapsing Fever: Vincent's Angina
XXXII. Filterable Viruses
XXXIII. The Rickettsiæ;
XXXIV. Baoteriophage
XXXV. Bacteriology of Water, Milk and Shell-Fish
Part III General Technique
XXXVI. The Microscope: Staining Methods
XXXVII. Preparation of Culture Media
XXXVIII. Serological Technique
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2045
- Published:
- 1st January 1945
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225340