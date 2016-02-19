A Syntax-Oriented Translator
1st Edition
Description
A Syntax-Oriented Translator focuses on the field of programming and the characteristics and functions of compilers and translators.
The book first offers information on the metasyntactic language and the details of a parsing processor. Discussions focus on processing, recovery, and output sections, detailed flow-chart of the parsing processor, parsing form of a grammar, canonical ordering, and the metasyntactic language in general. The text then elaborates on some extensions to the metasyntactic language and metasemantic and metapragmatic language, including punctuation marks and format control, metasemantic and metapragmatic functions, basic form of the construct, and substitution MSF. The publication examines the details of an unparsing processor, as well as lists used in unparsing, subroutines, and the unparsing processor itself.
The book is a dependable source of information for home compiler-writers who are interested in the use of a syntax-oriented translator.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the Second Printing Revised
Glossary of Definitions
Chapter 1. Introduction and Definitions
Introduction—A General Description of a Problem
Definitions
A Description of a Syntax-Oriented Translator
Some Comparisons and Comments
A Short Bibliography
Chapter 2. A Simple Language for Some Simple Examples
The Language of Simple Assignment Statements
An Example of Unparsing
The Basic Translation Process
Chapter 3. The Metasyntactic Language
The Metasyntactic Language in General
An Example of a Simple Language
A Pictorial Representation of R(L)
Some Conditions on R
The Basic Parsing Philosophy
The Applicability of a Rule
The Canonical Ordering of P(L)
The Parsing Form of a Grammar
Chapter 4. Details of a Parsing Processor
The Output of the Parsing Processor
A Detailed Flow-Chart of the Parsing Processor
The Initialization Section
The Processing Section
The Recovery Section
The Output Section
Chapter 5. Some Extensions to the Metasyntactic Language
The Substitution MSF
The Right-Context MSF
The Class-Instance MSF
A Problem and Its Solution
Chapter 6. The Metasemantic and Metapragmatic Language
The Basic Form of the Construct
From One Construct to Another
Punctuation Marks and Format Control
Dummy Variables and Their Replacements
Metasemantic and Metapragmatic Functions (MPFs)
The Other Kind of MPF
The General MPF
Constructs Which Write Syntax
The Constructs for Assignment Statements
Multiple Constructs and the 0-clause
Chapter 7. Details of an Unparsing Processor
Further Comments on MATRIX
The Lists Used in Unparsing
Subroutines
The Unparsing Processor Itself
Some Practical Considerations
Chapter 8. The Rest of the World
Other Metalanguages
Other Translators
Summary and Conclusions
References
Bibliography
Index to References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261355