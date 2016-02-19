A Syntax-Oriented Translator - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231044, 9781483261355

A Syntax-Oriented Translator

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Zilahy Ingerman
eBook ISBN: 9781483261355
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 142
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Syntax-Oriented Translator focuses on the field of programming and the characteristics and functions of compilers and translators.

The book first offers information on the metasyntactic language and the details of a parsing processor. Discussions focus on processing, recovery, and output sections, detailed flow-chart of the parsing processor, parsing form of a grammar, canonical ordering, and the metasyntactic language in general. The text then elaborates on some extensions to the metasyntactic language and metasemantic and metapragmatic language, including punctuation marks and format control, metasemantic and metapragmatic functions, basic form of the construct, and substitution MSF. The publication examines the details of an unparsing processor, as well as lists used in unparsing, subroutines, and the unparsing processor itself.

The book is a dependable source of information for home compiler-writers who are interested in the use of a syntax-oriented translator.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to the Second Printing Revised

Glossary of Definitions

Chapter 1. Introduction and Definitions

Introduction—A General Description of a Problem

Definitions

A Description of a Syntax-Oriented Translator

Some Comparisons and Comments

A Short Bibliography

Chapter 2. A Simple Language for Some Simple Examples

The Language of Simple Assignment Statements

An Example of Unparsing

The Basic Translation Process

Chapter 3. The Metasyntactic Language

The Metasyntactic Language in General

An Example of a Simple Language

A Pictorial Representation of R(L)

Some Conditions on R

The Basic Parsing Philosophy

The Applicability of a Rule

The Canonical Ordering of P(L)

The Parsing Form of a Grammar

Chapter 4. Details of a Parsing Processor

The Output of the Parsing Processor

A Detailed Flow-Chart of the Parsing Processor

The Initialization Section

The Processing Section

The Recovery Section

The Output Section

Chapter 5. Some Extensions to the Metasyntactic Language

The Substitution MSF

The Right-Context MSF

The Class-Instance MSF

A Problem and Its Solution

Chapter 6. The Metasemantic and Metapragmatic Language

The Basic Form of the Construct

From One Construct to Another

Punctuation Marks and Format Control

Dummy Variables and Their Replacements

Metasemantic and Metapragmatic Functions (MPFs)

The Other Kind of MPF

The General MPF

Constructs Which Write Syntax

The Constructs for Assignment Statements

Multiple Constructs and the 0-clause

Chapter 7. Details of an Unparsing Processor

Further Comments on MATRIX

The Lists Used in Unparsing

Subroutines

The Unparsing Processor Itself

Some Practical Considerations

Chapter 8. The Rest of the World

Other Metalanguages

Other Translators

Summary and Conclusions

References

Bibliography

Index to References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483261355

About the Author

Peter Zilahy Ingerman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.