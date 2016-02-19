A Synopsis of Skin Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167893, 9781483195377

A Synopsis of Skin Diseases

1st Edition

Authors: Bethel Solomons
eBook ISBN: 9781483195377
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 302
Description

A Synopsis of Skin Diseases presents developments in the treatment and aetiology of diseases of the integument. It discusses the anatomy and physiology of dermatitis. It addresses the conditions that results from infections with viral diseases. Some of the topics covered in the book are the monopolar electrodesiccation by fulguration; diathermy with cutting current or endothermy; description of skin treatments; aetiology of xeroderma; description of fish-skin disease; clinical diagnosis of congenital diseases; pathology of adenoma sebaceum; pathology of epidermolysis bullosa; and clinical features of chronic benign familial pemphigus. The lymphocytic infiltration of the skin is fully covered. An in-depth account of the diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment of lichen nitidus are provided. The diseases due to chemical and physical agents are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the emotional factors in skin diseases. Another section is focus on the diagnosis of radio-dermatitis.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Chapter I. Anatomy and Physiology

Chapter II. General Aspects of Aetiology, Pathology, Symptomatology, and Diagnosis

Chapter III. General Aspects of Treatment

Chapter IV. Congenital Diseases

Chapter V. Inflammatory Diseases

Chapter VI. Dermatitis and Eczema

Chapter VIII. Diseases Due To Chemical and Physical Agents

Chapter VIII. Emotional Factors In Skin Diseases

Chapter IX. Bacterial Diseases

Chapter X. Fungus Diseases

Chapter XI. Diseases Due To Animal Parasites

Chapter XII. Spirochletal Diseases

Chapter XIII. Viral Diseases

Chapter XIV. Bullous Diseases

Chapter XV. Metabolic and Endocrine Diseases

Chapter XVI. Disturbances of Pigmentation

Chapter XVII. Atrophies and Hypertrophies

Chapter XVIII. Cutaneous Vascular Diseases

Chapter XIX. Diseases of Subcutaneous Fat

Chapter XX. Systemic Diseases of Unknown Cause

Chapter XXI. Tumors

Chapter XXII. Pigmented Nævi

Chapter XXIII. Diseases of the Appendages

Chapter XXIV. Tropical Skin Diseases

Appendix. Table of Concentrations and Vehicles To Be Used in Patch Testing

Formulary

Index


About the Author

Bethel Solomons

