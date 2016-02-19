A Synopsis of Skin Diseases
1st Edition
Description
A Synopsis of Skin Diseases presents developments in the treatment and aetiology of diseases of the integument. It discusses the anatomy and physiology of dermatitis. It addresses the conditions that results from infections with viral diseases.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the monopolar electrodesiccation by fulguration; diathermy with cutting current or endothermy; description of skin treatments; aetiology of xeroderma; description of fish-skin disease; clinical diagnosis of congenital diseases; pathology of adenoma sebaceum; pathology of epidermolysis bullosa; and clinical features of chronic benign familial pemphigus. The lymphocytic infiltration of the skin is fully covered. An in-depth account of the diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment of lichen nitidus are provided. The diseases due to chemical and physical agents are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the emotional factors in skin diseases. Another section is focus on the diagnosis of radio-dermatitis.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contents
Chapter I. Anatomy and Physiology
Chapter II. General Aspects of Aetiology, Pathology, Symptomatology, and Diagnosis
Chapter III. General Aspects of Treatment
Chapter IV. Congenital Diseases
Chapter V. Inflammatory Diseases
Chapter VI. Dermatitis and Eczema
Chapter VIII. Diseases Due To Chemical and Physical Agents
Chapter VIII. Emotional Factors In Skin Diseases
Chapter IX. Bacterial Diseases
Chapter X. Fungus Diseases
Chapter XI. Diseases Due To Animal Parasites
Chapter XII. Spirochletal Diseases
Chapter XIII. Viral Diseases
Chapter XIV. Bullous Diseases
Chapter XV. Metabolic and Endocrine Diseases
Chapter XVI. Disturbances of Pigmentation
Chapter XVII. Atrophies and Hypertrophies
Chapter XVIII. Cutaneous Vascular Diseases
Chapter XIX. Diseases of Subcutaneous Fat
Chapter XX. Systemic Diseases of Unknown Cause
Chapter XXI. Tumors
Chapter XXII. Pigmented Nævi
Chapter XXIII. Diseases of the Appendages
Chapter XXIV. Tropical Skin Diseases
Appendix. Table of Concentrations and Vehicles To Be Used in Patch Testing
Formulary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195377