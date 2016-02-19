A Synopsis of Ophthalmology
5th Edition
A Synopsis of Ophthalmology, Fifth Edition focuses on the advancements and processes in ophthalmology, including the use of microscopes and electronic gadgets on ophthalmic operations and the personal and social aspects of blindness.
The book first offers information on the routine examination of an ophthalmic patient and the diseases of the conjunctiva and the cornea. Discussions focus on wounds and burns of the cornea, infiltrations, tumors of the conjunctiva, conjunctival sarcoid, syphilis of the conjunctiva, acute conjunctivitis, and anatomy and physiology of the normal conjunctiva. The book also ponders on the diseases of the uveal tract and the retina.
The publication takes a look at the diseases of the sclera, optic nerve, and lens. Topics include cataract, congenital abnormalities of the lens, optic atrophy, injuries of the optic nerve, episcleritis, scleral staphyloma, and blue sclerotics. The text also elaborates on the diseases of the orbit, eyelids, glaucoma, and intraocular neoplasms.
The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in ophthalmology.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fifth Edition Page
Preface to the First Edition
I The Routine Examination of an Ophthalmic Patient
II Diseases of the Conjunctiva
III Diseases of the Cornea
IV Drugs Affecting Intra-Ocular Muscles
V Diseases of the Uveal Tract
VI Diseases of the Retina
VII Diseases of the Sclera
VIII Diseases of the Optic Nerve
IX Diseases of the Vitreous
X Diseases of the Lens
XI Glaucoma
XII Diseases of the Orbit
XIII Diseases of the Eyelids
XIV Diseases of the Lacrimal Apparatus
XV Intra-Ocular Neoplasms
XVI Optical Anomalies of the Eye
XVII Anomalies of Ocular Movements
XVIII Subjective Visual Disturbances
XIX Ocular Signs of General Disease
XX Ocular Side-Effects of Systemic Medication
XXI Contact Lenses
XXII The Eyes in Malnutrition
XXIII Ophthalmic Operations
XXIV Sympathetic Ophthalmia
XXV Chemotherapy and Antibiotics in Eye Diseases
XXVI Corticosteroids in Ophthalmology
XXVII Allergy in Ophthalmology
XXVIII Slit-Lamp Microscopy
XXIX Recent Advances in Ophthalmic Practice
XXX The Social Aspects of Blindness and Partial Sight
Index
