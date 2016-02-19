A Synopsis of Ophthalmology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780723604112, 9781483281391

A Synopsis of Ophthalmology

5th Edition

Authors: J. L. C. Martin-Doyle Martin H. Kemp
eBook ISBN: 9781483281391
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 294
Description

A Synopsis of Ophthalmology, Fifth Edition focuses on the advancements and processes in ophthalmology, including the use of microscopes and electronic gadgets on ophthalmic operations and the personal and social aspects of blindness.
The book first offers information on the routine examination of an ophthalmic patient and the diseases of the conjunctiva and the cornea. Discussions focus on wounds and burns of the cornea, infiltrations, tumors of the conjunctiva, conjunctival sarcoid, syphilis of the conjunctiva, acute conjunctivitis, and anatomy and physiology of the normal conjunctiva. The book also ponders on the diseases of the uveal tract and the retina.
The publication takes a look at the diseases of the sclera, optic nerve, and lens. Topics include cataract, congenital abnormalities of the lens, optic atrophy, injuries of the optic nerve, episcleritis, scleral staphyloma, and blue sclerotics. The text also elaborates on the diseases of the orbit, eyelids, glaucoma, and intraocular neoplasms.
The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in ophthalmology.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Fifth Edition Page

Preface to the First Edition

I The Routine Examination of an Ophthalmic Patient

II Diseases of the Conjunctiva

III Diseases of the Cornea

IV Drugs Affecting Intra-Ocular Muscles

V Diseases of the Uveal Tract

VI Diseases of the Retina

VII Diseases of the Sclera

VIII Diseases of the Optic Nerve

IX Diseases of the Vitreous

X Diseases of the Lens

XI Glaucoma

XII Diseases of the Orbit

XIII Diseases of the Eyelids

XIV Diseases of the Lacrimal Apparatus

XV Intra-Ocular Neoplasms

XVI Optical Anomalies of the Eye

XVII Anomalies of Ocular Movements

XVIII Subjective Visual Disturbances

XIX Ocular Signs of General Disease

XX Ocular Side-Effects of Systemic Medication

XXI Contact Lenses

XXII The Eyes in Malnutrition

XXIII Ophthalmic Operations

XXIV Sympathetic Ophthalmia

XXV Chemotherapy and Antibiotics in Eye Diseases

XXVI Corticosteroids in Ophthalmology

XXVII Allergy in Ophthalmology

XXVIII Slit-Lamp Microscopy

XXIX Recent Advances in Ophthalmic Practice

XXX The Social Aspects of Blindness and Partial Sight

Index


About the Author

J. L. C. Martin-Doyle

Martin H. Kemp

