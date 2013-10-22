A Synopsis of Children's Diseases, Sixth Edition provides information pertinent to children's diseases. This book discusses the growth and development of body, personality, and intellect of children. Organized into 22 sections encompassing 174 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the limits of each individual child's capacity to achieve optimal structural and functional maturity. This text then discusses the recognition of macroscopic abnormalities of structure attributable to faulty development and present at birth. Other chapters consider the rate of perinatal mortality and morbidity, which is caused by placental failure, congenital abnormalities, hypoxia, birth injury, infection, hemolytic disease, toxemia, and other pregnancy complications. This book discusses as well the natural method of breast feeding and artificial feeding. The final chapter deals with the syndrome of recurrent injuries inflicted on child by attendant. This book is a valuable resource for pediatricians, psychologists, physiotherapists, family doctors, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and clinicians.