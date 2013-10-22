A Synopsis of Children's Diseases - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781483184074

A Synopsis of Children's Diseases

6th Edition

Authors: John Rendle-Short O. P. Gray J. A. Dodge
eBook ISBN: 9781483184074
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 566
Description

A Synopsis of Children's Diseases, Sixth Edition provides information pertinent to children's diseases. This book discusses the growth and development of body, personality, and intellect of children. Organized into 22 sections encompassing 174 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the limits of each individual child's capacity to achieve optimal structural and functional maturity. This text then discusses the recognition of macroscopic abnormalities of structure attributable to faulty development and present at birth. Other chapters consider the rate of perinatal mortality and morbidity, which is caused by placental failure, congenital abnormalities, hypoxia, birth injury, infection, hemolytic disease, toxemia, and other pregnancy complications. This book discusses as well the natural method of breast feeding and artificial feeding. The final chapter deals with the syndrome of recurrent injuries inflicted on child by attendant. This book is a valuable resource for pediatricians, psychologists, physiotherapists, family doctors, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and clinicians.

Table of Contents


Section 1 Developmental Paediatrics

Section 2 The Neonatal Period

Section 3 Infectious Diseases — Viral

Section 4 Infectious Diseases — Bacterial and Protozoal

Section 5 Immunologiealdisorders

Section 6 Diseases of Nutrition

Section 7 Fluids, Electrolytes and Acid-Base Balance

Section 8 Metabolic Disorders

Section 9 Diseases of the Respiratory System

Section 10 the Alimentary System

Section 11 Diseases of the Liver, Biliary System, Pancreas and Small Intestine

Section 12 The Cardiovascular System

Section 13 Diseases of the Nervous System

Section 14 Psychological Disorders

Section 15 Renal Diseases

Section 16 Diseases of the Blood

Section 17 Diseases of Lymphatic System and Lymph Nodes

Section 18 Diseases of Bone and Joint

Section 19 Neuromuscular Diseases

Section 20 Diseases of Skin

Section 21 Diseases of Endocrine System

Section 22 Accidents in Childhood

Appendices

Index

About the Author

John Rendle-Short

O. P. Gray

J. A. Dodge

