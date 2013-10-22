A Synopsis of Children's Diseases
6th Edition
Description
A Synopsis of Children's Diseases, Sixth Edition provides information pertinent to children's diseases. This book discusses the growth and development of body, personality, and intellect of children. Organized into 22 sections encompassing 174 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the limits of each individual child's capacity to achieve optimal structural and functional maturity. This text then discusses the recognition of macroscopic abnormalities of structure attributable to faulty development and present at birth. Other chapters consider the rate of perinatal mortality and morbidity, which is caused by placental failure, congenital abnormalities, hypoxia, birth injury, infection, hemolytic disease, toxemia, and other pregnancy complications. This book discusses as well the natural method of breast feeding and artificial feeding. The final chapter deals with the syndrome of recurrent injuries inflicted on child by attendant. This book is a valuable resource for pediatricians, psychologists, physiotherapists, family doctors, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Developmental Paediatrics
Section 2 The Neonatal Period
Section 3 Infectious Diseases — Viral
Section 4 Infectious Diseases — Bacterial and Protozoal
Section 5 Immunologiealdisorders
Section 6 Diseases of Nutrition
Section 7 Fluids, Electrolytes and Acid-Base Balance
Section 8 Metabolic Disorders
Section 9 Diseases of the Respiratory System
Section 10 the Alimentary System
Section 11 Diseases of the Liver, Biliary System, Pancreas and Small Intestine
Section 12 The Cardiovascular System
Section 13 Diseases of the Nervous System
Section 14 Psychological Disorders
Section 15 Renal Diseases
Section 16 Diseases of the Blood
Section 17 Diseases of Lymphatic System and Lymph Nodes
Section 18 Diseases of Bone and Joint
Section 19 Neuromuscular Diseases
Section 20 Diseases of Skin
Section 21 Diseases of Endocrine System
Section 22 Accidents in Childhood
Appendices
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184074