A Study Of Performance Measurement In The Outsourcing Decision

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary Chapter 2 – Introduction Chapter 3 – Literature Review – this focuses mainly on outsourcing, looking at its development, benefits, risks, key motivations, types of outsourcing arrangements and problems. It also considers outsourcing and performance management and its other links with management accounting. Finally, the requirements for an outsourcing framework are outlined. Chapter 4 – Background to the Development of the Outsourcing Framework – the framework used throughout the report is described in greater detail. Chapter 5 – Practical Application of the Outsourcing Framework – the methodology for the empirical work that will follow is outlined. Chapter 6 – The Outsourcing Framework in Action at the Financial Services Organisation – in this chapter the outsourcing framework is applied to a real-life scenario. A financial service organisation is analysed, which has either outsourced or is considering outsourcing some of processes. Chapter 7 – Evaluation of the Outsourcing Framework – the framework is assessed in light of the empirical work. Both benefits and limitations are highlighted. Chapter 8 – Conclusions and Management Implications - the implications for practitioners from the findings of the research are highlighted. Chapter 9 - References Chapter 10 – Appendices