A Study Of Performance Measurement In The Outsourcing Decision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856176804, 9781856178570

A Study Of Performance Measurement In The Outsourcing Decision

1st Edition

Authors: Ronan McIvor Anthony Wall Paul Humphreys Alan McKittrick
eBook ISBN: 9781856178570
Paperback ISBN: 9781856176804
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 28th May 2009
Page Count: 120
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
37.99
26.59
26.59
26.59
30.39
26.59
26.59
30.39
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
40.95
28.66
28.66
28.66
32.76
28.66
28.66
32.76
59.09
41.36
41.36
41.36
47.27
41.36
41.36
47.27
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
50.95
35.66
35.66
35.66
40.76
35.66
35.66
40.76
31.99
22.39
22.39
22.39
25.59
22.39
22.39
25.59
52.95
37.06
37.06
37.06
42.36
37.06
37.06
42.36
39.95
27.96
27.96
27.96
31.96
27.96
27.96
31.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Outsourcing is a key issue for many organisations having moved from the contracting out of peripheral activities such as cleaning to more critical areas such as design and marketing. This report is for managers and people in finance and accounting functions and takes a practical approach in developing a framework and then applying this framework in an actual organisation which makes it easier for practitioners to understand.

Key Features

• This report provides a framework which incorporates both qualitative and quantitative performance measures that can be used in the outsourcing process • This research is of value to commercial and public sector organisations as well as academics as it provides insights for organisations considering outsourcing that will enable them to assess service levels throughout the contract

Readership

Practitioners in service organisations; academics working in such subjects as management accounting and business strategy both at graduate and undergraduate level.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary Chapter 2 – Introduction Chapter 3 – Literature Review – this focuses mainly on outsourcing, looking at its development, benefits, risks, key motivations, types of outsourcing arrangements and problems. It also considers outsourcing and performance management and its other links with management accounting. Finally, the requirements for an outsourcing framework are outlined. Chapter 4 – Background to the Development of the Outsourcing Framework – the framework used throughout the report is described in greater detail. Chapter 5 – Practical Application of the Outsourcing Framework – the methodology for the empirical work that will follow is outlined. Chapter 6 – The Outsourcing Framework in Action at the Financial Services Organisation – in this chapter the outsourcing framework is applied to a real-life scenario. A financial service organisation is analysed, which has either outsourced or is considering outsourcing some of processes. Chapter 7 – Evaluation of the Outsourcing Framework – the framework is assessed in light of the empirical work. Both benefits and limitations are highlighted. Chapter 8 – Conclusions and Management Implications - the implications for practitioners from the findings of the research are highlighted. Chapter 9 - References Chapter 10 – Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781856178570
Paperback ISBN:
9781856176804

About the Author

Ronan McIvor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Ulster

Anthony Wall

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, University of Ulster

Paul Humphreys

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ulster, UK

Alan McKittrick

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ulster, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.