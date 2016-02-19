A Selection of European Folk Dances - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080161907, 9781483139913

A Selection of European Folk Dances

1st Edition

Volume 4

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483139913
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 36
Description

A Selection of European Folk Dances, Volume 4 is part of a series of booklets giving the dance sequence and music for a selection of folk dances from various European countries outside the British Isles. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with a description of the various holds and basic steps of the dances. Subsequent chapters detail specific dances of various countries including France, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, and Mexico. Regional variations in steps and music are often numerous and some dances are performed differently in almost every village. This book provides this variety, making this reference valuable to those interested in this performing art.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Abbreviations Used?

Holds

Basic Steps

Finland

Fist Polka

France

Branle de Connay

Bourrée de la Chapelotte

Ridée de Baud

Israel

Bona Habanot

Kol-Dodi

Palestinian Hora

Sweden

Kadrilj frän Övraby

Switzerland

Appenzeler Klatschwalzer

Kettengalopp

Mexico

La Virgencita

List of Records

Index


About the Author

Sam Stuart

