A Selection of European Folk Dances, Volume 4 is part of a series of booklets giving the dance sequence and music for a selection of folk dances from various European countries outside the British Isles. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with a description of the various holds and basic steps of the dances. Subsequent chapters detail specific dances of various countries including France, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, and Mexico. Regional variations in steps and music are often numerous and some dances are performed differently in almost every village. This book provides this variety, making this reference valuable to those interested in this performing art.