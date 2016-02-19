A Selection of European Folk Dances
1st Edition
Volume 4
Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483139913
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 36
Description
A Selection of European Folk Dances, Volume 4 is part of a series of booklets giving the dance sequence and music for a selection of folk dances from various European countries outside the British Isles. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with a description of the various holds and basic steps of the dances. Subsequent chapters detail specific dances of various countries including France, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, and Mexico. Regional variations in steps and music are often numerous and some dances are performed differently in almost every village. This book provides this variety, making this reference valuable to those interested in this performing art.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Abbreviations Used?
Holds
Basic Steps
Finland
Fist Polka
France
Branle de Connay
Bourrée de la Chapelotte
Ridée de Baud
Israel
Bona Habanot
Kol-Dodi
Palestinian Hora
Sweden
Kadrilj frän Övraby
Switzerland
Appenzeler Klatschwalzer
Kettengalopp
Mexico
La Virgencita
List of Records
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 36
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139913
About the Author
Sam Stuart
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.