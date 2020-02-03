A Review: Ultrahigh-Vacuum Technology for Electron Microscopes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128185735

A Review: Ultrahigh-Vacuum Technology for Electron Microscopes

1st Edition

Authors: Nagamitsu Yoshimura
Paperback ISBN: 9780128185735
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 250
Description

A Review: Ultrahigh-Vacuum Technology for Electron Microscopes provides information about the fundamentals of ultra-high vacuum systems. It covers the very subtle process that can contribute to increasing the pressure inside the microscope (or inside any other ultra-high vacuum system) and the different behavior of the molecules contributing to this kind of process. Electron Microscopes require the following: (1) extremely clean ultrahigh vacuum around the specimen, (2) vibration-free conditions for ultra-high resolution of atomic level. And additionally, microdischarges must be eliminated in the high- voltage acceleration tube and the high-voltage electron gun.

Prof Yoshimura’s book offers detailed information on electron microscope components as well as UHV technology. This book is an ideal resource for: industrial microscopists, engineers and scientists responsible for the design, operation and maintenance of electron microscopes, engineering students or engineers working in a laboratory equipped with an electron microscope. This book runs you through how to maintain and operate your electron microscope using vacuum technology in the most efficient way.

Key Features

  • Teaches how to incorporate diffusion pumps for UHV electron microscopy
  • Explores how to avoid problems, or to solve them if they have already happened, when operating or designing vacuum systems
  • The author brings to this book a lifetime’s experience of working in industry on vacuum technology and electron microscopes

Readership

Industrial microscopists, Engineers and scientists responsible for the design, operation and maintenance of electron microscopes, engineering students or engineers working in a laboratory equipped with an electron microscope

Table of Contents

  1. Phenomena Induced by Fine Electron-Probe Irradiation
    2. Electron Induced Gas Desorption
    3. Microdischarges in High Vacuum
    4. Sputter-Ion Pump (SIP) for Extreme-High-Vacuum Use
    5. Development of Diffusion Pump (DP) System for Electron Microscopes

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128185735

About the Author

Nagamitsu Yoshimura

In 1965 he graduated from Osaka Prefecture University, Engineering Division and immediately began working for JEOL LTD. In 1985 he received a Doctor of Engineering degree from Osaka Prefecture University. His Ph.D. Thesis was on “Research and Development of High-Vacuum System of Electron Microscopes” (in Japanese). In 1995 he qualified as a consultant engineer in the field. From 1965 to 2002 he engaged in research and development of vacuum-related technology in electron microscopes for more than 35 years at JEOL-group companies. He retired in 2002. He has authored 2 books for Springer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Japan Electron Optics Laboratory (JEOL)

