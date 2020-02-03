A Review: Ultrahigh-Vacuum Technology for Electron Microscopes provides information about the fundamentals of ultra-high vacuum systems. It covers the very subtle process that can contribute to increasing the pressure inside the microscope (or inside any other ultra-high vacuum system) and the different behavior of the molecules contributing to this kind of process. Electron Microscopes require the following: (1) extremely clean ultrahigh vacuum around the specimen, (2) vibration-free conditions for ultra-high resolution of atomic level. And additionally, microdischarges must be eliminated in the high- voltage acceleration tube and the high-voltage electron gun.

Prof Yoshimura’s book offers detailed information on electron microscope components as well as UHV technology. This book is an ideal resource for: industrial microscopists, engineers and scientists responsible for the design, operation and maintenance of electron microscopes, engineering students or engineers working in a laboratory equipped with an electron microscope. This book runs you through how to maintain and operate your electron microscope using vacuum technology in the most efficient way.