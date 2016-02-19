A Rational Finite Element Basis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127289502, 9780080956237

A Rational Finite Element Basis, Volume 114

1st Edition

Editors: Wachspress
eBook ISBN: 9780080956237
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 330
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.96
42.47
61.95
52.66
69.95
59.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956237

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.