The Lebesgue integral is now standard for both applications and advanced mathematics. This books starts with a review of the familiar calculus integral and then constructs the Lebesgue integral from the ground up using the same ideas. A Primer of Lebesgue Integration has been used successfully both in the classroom and for individual study.

Bear presents a clear and simple introduction for those intent on further study in higher mathematics. Additionally, this book serves as a refresher providing new insight for those in the field. The author writes with an engaging, commonsense style that appeals to readers at all levels.