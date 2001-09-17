A Primer of Lebesgue Integration - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120839711, 9780080525730

A Primer of Lebesgue Integration

2nd Edition

Authors: H. Bear
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120839711
eBook ISBN: 9780080525730
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 2001
Page Count: 164
Description

The Lebesgue integral is now standard for both applications and advanced mathematics. This books starts with a review of the familiar calculus integral and then constructs the Lebesgue integral from the ground up using the same ideas. A Primer of Lebesgue Integration has been used successfully both in the classroom and for individual study.

Bear presents a clear and simple introduction for those intent on further study in higher mathematics. Additionally, this book serves as a refresher providing new insight for those in the field. The author writes with an engaging, commonsense style that appeals to readers at all levels.

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students in mathematics

Table of Contents

The Riemann-Darboux Integral
The Riemann Integral as a Limit of Sums
Lebesgue Measure on (0, 1)
Measurable Sets: The Caratheodory Characterization
The Lebesgue Integral for Bounded Functions
Properties of the Integral
The Integral of Unbounded Functions
Differentiation and Integration; Plane Measure
The Relationship between µ and General Measures
Integration for General Measures
More Integration: The Radon-Nikodym Theorem
Product Measures
The Space L2

About the Author

H. Bear

H.S. Bear is a professor at the University of Hawaii, Manoa and a member of both the American Mathematical Society and the Mathematical Association of America.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Hawaii at Manoa, Honolulu, U.S.A.

Reviews

"This well-written little book provides ... an introduction to the Lebesgue integral. The book is written very clearly and suggestively and can be recommended to students." --Zentralblatt for Mathematik

