A Practical Handbook of Preparative HPLC - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174664, 9780080458854

A Practical Handbook of Preparative HPLC

1st Edition

Authors: Donald Wellings
eBook ISBN: 9780080458854
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174664
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd February 2006
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
88.00
74.80
10500.00
8925.00
130.00
110.50
127.00
107.95
95.95
81.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
91.95
78.16
121.00
102.85
113.00
96.05
74.00
62.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is a distillation of twenty years of practical experience of the high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) process. Deliberately steering clear of complex theoretical aspects, this book concentrates on the everyday problems associated with the technique, making it perfect for frequent use in the laboratory and for those in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and biotechnology industries for the analysis and purification of drugs, small molecules, proteins and DNA.

This book… •Provides practical, hands-on advice based on years of experience •Will help ensure optimal design, equipment and separation results for your particular task •Presents system layouts from laboratory to process scale •Will help you to devise or improve record-keeping and documentation systems

Key Features

·Provides practical, hands-on advice based on years of experience ·Will help ensure optimal design, equipment and separation results for your particular task ·Presents system layouts from laboratory to process scale ·Will help you to devise or improve record-keeping and documentation systems

Readership

Graduate to PhD level process chemists and chemical engineers, R&D staff, consultants Pharmaceutical, biotechnological and agrochemical industries.

Table of Contents

History of Preparative HPLC; Theory of Fluid and Mass Transport; Modes of Chromatographic Separation; How to get started; Process development and Optimisation; Documentation and record-keeping; Summary and References.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080458854
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856174664

About the Author

Donald Wellings

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Scientific Officer, Chromatide Ltd., Runcorn, Cheshire

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.