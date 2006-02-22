A Practical Handbook of Preparative HPLC
1st Edition
Description
This book is a distillation of twenty years of practical experience of the high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) process. Deliberately steering clear of complex theoretical aspects, this book concentrates on the everyday problems associated with the technique, making it perfect for frequent use in the laboratory and for those in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and biotechnology industries for the analysis and purification of drugs, small molecules, proteins and DNA.
This book… •Provides practical, hands-on advice based on years of experience •Will help ensure optimal design, equipment and separation results for your particular task •Presents system layouts from laboratory to process scale •Will help you to devise or improve record-keeping and documentation systems
Key Features
Readership
Graduate to PhD level process chemists and chemical engineers, R&D staff, consultants Pharmaceutical, biotechnological and agrochemical industries.
Table of Contents
History of Preparative HPLC; Theory of Fluid and Mass Transport; Modes of Chromatographic Separation; How to get started; Process development and Optimisation; Documentation and record-keeping; Summary and References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 22nd February 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458854
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174664
About the Author
Donald Wellings
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientific Officer, Chromatide Ltd., Runcorn, Cheshire