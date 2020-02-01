A Practical Handbook for Drilling Fluids Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128213414

A Practical Handbook for Drilling Fluids Processing

1st Edition

Authors: Samuel Bridges Leon Robinson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128213414
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 630
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and Rheology Review
    2. Mud Tank Arrangements Needed for Safety
    3. Addition Section
    4. Agitation
    5. Drilled Solids Removal
    6. Shale Shakers
    7. Sand Traps
    8. Degassers and Mud Gas Separators
    9. Hydrocyclones
    10. Mud Cleaners
    11. Centrifuges
    12. Surface Drilling Fluid Systems
    13. Removal Section
    14. Centrifugal Pumps
    15. Drilled Solids Calculations
    16. Fraction of Drilling Fluid Processed
    17. Equipment Solids Removal Efficiency
    18. Cut Points
    19. Cuttings Transport
    20. Dilution
    21. Tank Arrangements Found on Rigs
    22. Operating Guidelines for Mud Tank Systems
    23. Solutions to Chapter Problems
    24. Appendix

Description

A Practical Handbook for Drilling Fluids Processing delivers a much-needed reference for drilling fluid and mud engineers to safely understand how the drilling fluid processing operation affects the drilling process. Agitation and blending of new additions to the surface system are explained with each piece of drilled solids removal equipment discussed in detail. Several calculations of drilled solids, such as effect of retort volumes, are included, along with multiple field methods, such as determining the drilled solids density. Tank arrangements are covered as well as operating guidelines for the surface system.

Rounding out with a solutions chapter with additional instruction and an appendix with equation derivations, this book gives today’s drilling fluid engineers a tool to understand the technology available and step-by-step guidelines of how-to safety evaluate surface systems in the oil and gas fields.

Key Features

  • Presents practical guidance from real example problems that are encountered on drilling rigs
  • Helps readers understand multiple field methods and drilled solids calculations with the help of practice questions
  • Gives readers what they need to master each piece of drilling fluid processing equipment, including mud cleaners and safe mud tank arrangements

Readership

Drilling fluid engineers; petroleum researchers; mud engineers; petroleum engineering graduate level students; petroleum engineers

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Samuel Bridges Author

Samuel Bridges is currently a Technical Service and Product Line Manager with an equipment company in Houston, providing technical expertise on drilling solids equipment for contractors and operators worldwide. Previously, he was active in the United States Navy assisting in program management in Afghanistan, Assistant Officer in charge of construction post-Katrina in Mississippi, a Facilities Operations Officer based in Iraq, and a Public Works Officer in the Navy based in Washington, DC. Sam is a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Texas and is a member of Society of Petroleum Engineers, and Society of American Military Engineers. Samuel earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from New Mexico State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Service and Product Line Manager, Houston, TX USA

Leon Robinson Author

Leon Robinson is retired after a nearly 40-year career with a major operator and a 25-year career as a drilling instructor. Previously, he taught physics at Clemson, University of Chattanooga and North Carolina State College. He was a research engineer and research advisor with a major operator, traveling to 35 countries working on drilling operations. Leon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Physics from Clemson, a Master of Science in Physics from Clemson, and a PhD. in Engineering Physics from North Carolina State College. He has published and authored multiple articles, papers, and chapters, including one book, and earned over 55 patents. He is a member of many organizations such as Society of Petroleum Engineers and Pi Epsilon Tau and was awarded induction into the AADE Hall of Fame and the SPE Drilling Legend award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired, Houston, TX USA

