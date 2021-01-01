Piping and valve engineers rely on common industrial standards for selecting and maintaining valves, but these standards are not specific to the oil and gas industry. A Practical Guide to Piping and Valves for the Oil and Gas Industry delivers a needed reference to go beyond the standard to specify how to select, test, and maintain the right oil and gas valve for the project. Each chapter focuses on a specific type of valve with a built-in structured table on valve selection, helping guide the engineer to the most efficient valve. Covering both onshore and offshore projects, the reference also gives an introduction to the most common types of corrosion in the oil and gas industry such as CO2, H2S, pitting, crevice and more. A model to evaluate CO2 corrosion rate on carbon steel piping in introduced. Bulk piping components including fittings, gaskets, piping, and flanges are also covered. Rounding out with chapters devoted to valve preservation to protect against harmful environments, and factory acceptance testing, A Practical Guide to Piping and Valves for the Oil and Gas Industry gives engineers and managers a much-needed tool to better understand today’s valve technology.