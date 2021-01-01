A Practical Guide to Piping and Valves for the Oil and Gas Industry
1st Edition
Description
Piping and valve engineers rely on common industrial standards for selecting and maintaining valves, but these standards are not specific to the oil and gas industry. A Practical Guide to Piping and Valves for the Oil and Gas Industry delivers a needed reference to go beyond the standard to specify how to select, test, and maintain the right oil and gas valve for the project. Each chapter focuses on a specific type of valve with a built-in structured table on valve selection, helping guide the engineer to the most efficient valve. Covering both onshore and offshore projects, the reference also gives an introduction to the most common types of corrosion in the oil and gas industry such as CO2, H2S, pitting, crevice and more. A model to evaluate CO2 corrosion rate on carbon steel piping in introduced. Bulk piping components including fittings, gaskets, piping, and flanges are also covered. Rounding out with chapters devoted to valve preservation to protect against harmful environments, and factory acceptance testing, A Practical Guide to Piping and Valves for the Oil and Gas Industry gives engineers and managers a much-needed tool to better understand today’s valve technology.
Key Features
- Learn from real oil and gas examples and challenges related to valves including many illustrations from valves in different stages of projects
- Understand beyond the standard with content on valve materials, testing, actuation, packing and preservation, including a new model to evaluate CO2 corrosion rates on carbon steel piping
- Utilize the structured valve selection tables included per chapter to pick the right valve for the right project
Readership
Piping engineers; valve engineers; refinery managers; material engineers in the oil and gas industry
Table of Contents
1. Ball Valves Applications and Design
2. Butterfly Valves Applications and Design
3. Plug Valves Application and Design
4. Through Conduit Gate Valves Applications and Design
5. Modular Valves Applications and Design
6. Wedge Gate Valves Applications and Design
7. Globe Valve Applications and Design
8. Piston Check Valves
9. Dual Plate Check Valves
10. Non Slam Check Valves
11. Pipeline Valves
12. Valve Technology and Selection
13. Piping and Valve Corrosion Study
14. Bulk Piping Items
15. Piping and Valve Material Selection in Offshore
16. Piping Special Items
17. Valve Actuation
18. Valves Preservation and Packing Requirements
19. Valve Gear Box Considerations
20. Factory Acceptance Test
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128237960
About the Author
Karan Sotoodeh
Karan Sotoodeh is currently a Senior / Lead Engineer in valves and actuators for Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oil field services company. He is responsible for engineering and delivering valves and actuators in subsea manifolds, Preparing engineering documents and working with valve suppliers , R&D activities, and maintaining the company’s valve database. He previously worked for AkerSolutions, NLI Engineering, and Nargan Engineers and constructor company as a senior specialist in piping and valves, assisting with many projects around the world. He has authored many articles and is currently writing articles for Valve World magazine. Karan earned a master of research in mechanical engineering and a masters in oil and gas engineering, both from Robert Gordon University of Aberdeen, and a bachelors in industrial engineering from the Iran University of Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lead Engineer, Valves and Actuators,Valve Engineering group, Manifold department, Baker Hughes, Oslo, Norway
Ratings and Reviews
