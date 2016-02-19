A Practical Guide to Maintenance Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408052849, 9781483182810

A Practical Guide to Maintenance Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: C. L. Dunlop
eBook ISBN: 9781483182810
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 180
Description

A Practical Guide to Maintenance Engineering presents a critical review of the physical make-up of the equipment. It discusses the equipment register, equipment codes, instrument function terminology, and loop function terminology. It also addresses planned preventive and running maintenance as well as the objectives and guidelines of running maintenance. Some of the topics covered in the book are the preparations of completed planned maintenance service sheet, task sheet, service sheet, and equipment failure sheet; maintenance defect monitoring; maintenance stores spare part monitoring; statutory inspection monitoring; maintenance vibration analysis; and maintenance management. The preparation of safety relief valve schedule is also discussed. An in-depth analysis of the work order input/output flow diagram is provided. The planned and preventive maintenance flow diagram is presented. A chapter is devoted to creation of test running and maintenance record.
The book can provide useful information to iron mechanics, engineers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


1 Equipment Register

Introduction

The Equipment Register

Equipment Codes

Location Codes

Instrument Function Terminology

Numbering System as Applicable to Instrumentation

Loop Function Terminology

Equipment Register Source Form

Completed Equipment Register Source Form

Equipment Record Card

Computer Printout as Applicable to Functional Identification Number (F.I.N. Code)

2 Planned Preventive and Running Maintenance

Objectives and Guidelines

Manual Maintenance Flow Diagram

Computerized Planned and Preventive Maintenance System Flow Diagram

Completed Equipment Record Card

Maintenance

Planned Maintenance Service Sheet

Feed Back Documentation

Preventive Maintenance Task Sheet

Equipment Failure Sheet

Equipment Breakdown Flow Diagram

Planned Maintenance Task Sheet

Planned Maintenance Service Sheet

Maintenance Trouble Shooting Guide

Completed Planned Maintenance Service Sheet

Completed Planned Maintenance Task Sheet

Completed Preventive Maintenance Task Sheet

Completed Maintenance Trouble Shooting Guide - Refrigeration

Criticality Codes

3 Maintenance Defect Monitoring

Rectification of Defects

Defect Card

Route of Mechanical Defect Cards

Feedback

E Emergency Defect

Normal Working Hours: Flow Chart 1

Outside Normal Working Hours: Flow Chart 2

Objectives

Defect Accumulative Monitoring Diagram

Defect Accumulation Monitoring Man Hours

4 Maintenance Stores Spare Part Monitoring 103

Stores Stocks - Identification and Classification

Illustration of Spares Stock Card

Computerized Stores System Flow Diagram

Stock Levels

5 Statutory Inspection Monitoring

Statutory Records

Lifting Equipment/Test Program and Schedule Chart

Safety Relief Valve Schedule

Work Order Input/Output Flow Diagram

Maintenance Check Lists

Test Running and Maintenance Record

Planned/Preventive Maintenance Flow Diagram

External Maintenance Program

6 Maintenance Vibration Analysis

Vibration Analysis

Portable Vibration Analysis

Vibration Analysis Introduction Action Chart

Vibration Analysis Progress Schedule

Lubrication Schedule

7 Maintenance Management

Maintenance Management by Objectives

Maintenance Department Family Tree

Conclusion

About the Author

C. L. Dunlop

