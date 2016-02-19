A Practical Guide to Maintenance Engineering presents a critical review of the physical make-up of the equipment. It discusses the equipment register, equipment codes, instrument function terminology, and loop function terminology. It also addresses planned preventive and running maintenance as well as the objectives and guidelines of running maintenance. Some of the topics covered in the book are the preparations of completed planned maintenance service sheet, task sheet, service sheet, and equipment failure sheet; maintenance defect monitoring; maintenance stores spare part monitoring; statutory inspection monitoring; maintenance vibration analysis; and maintenance management. The preparation of safety relief valve schedule is also discussed. An in-depth analysis of the work order input/output flow diagram is provided. The planned and preventive maintenance flow diagram is presented. A chapter is devoted to creation of test running and maintenance record.

The book can provide useful information to iron mechanics, engineers, students, and researchers.