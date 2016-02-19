A Practical Guide to Maintenance Engineering
1st Edition
Description
A Practical Guide to Maintenance Engineering presents a critical review of the physical make-up of the equipment. It discusses the equipment register, equipment codes, instrument function terminology, and loop function terminology. It also addresses planned preventive and running maintenance as well as the objectives and guidelines of running maintenance.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the preparations of completed planned maintenance service sheet, task sheet, service sheet, and equipment failure sheet; maintenance defect monitoring; maintenance stores spare part monitoring; statutory inspection monitoring; maintenance vibration analysis; and maintenance management. The preparation of safety relief valve schedule is also discussed. An in-depth analysis of the work order input/output flow diagram is provided. The planned and preventive maintenance flow diagram is presented. A chapter is devoted to creation of test running and maintenance record.
The book can provide useful information to iron mechanics, engineers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
1 Equipment Register
Introduction
The Equipment Register
Equipment Codes
Location Codes
Instrument Function Terminology
Numbering System as Applicable to Instrumentation
Loop Function Terminology
Equipment Register Source Form
Completed Equipment Register Source Form
Equipment Record Card
Computer Printout as Applicable to Functional Identification Number (F.I.N. Code)
2 Planned Preventive and Running Maintenance
Objectives and Guidelines
Manual Maintenance Flow Diagram
Computerized Planned and Preventive Maintenance System Flow Diagram
Completed Equipment Record Card
Maintenance
Planned Maintenance Service Sheet
Feed Back Documentation
Preventive Maintenance Task Sheet
Equipment Failure Sheet
Equipment Breakdown Flow Diagram
Planned Maintenance Task Sheet
Planned Maintenance Service Sheet
Maintenance Trouble Shooting Guide
Completed Planned Maintenance Service Sheet
Completed Planned Maintenance Task Sheet
Completed Preventive Maintenance Task Sheet
Completed Maintenance Trouble Shooting Guide - Refrigeration
Criticality Codes
3 Maintenance Defect Monitoring
Rectification of Defects
Defect Card
Route of Mechanical Defect Cards
Feedback
E Emergency Defect
Normal Working Hours: Flow Chart 1
Outside Normal Working Hours: Flow Chart 2
Objectives
Defect Accumulative Monitoring Diagram
Defect Accumulation Monitoring Man Hours
4 Maintenance Stores Spare Part Monitoring 103
Stores Stocks - Identification and Classification
Illustration of Spares Stock Card
Computerized Stores System Flow Diagram
Stock Levels
5 Statutory Inspection Monitoring
Statutory Records
Lifting Equipment/Test Program and Schedule Chart
Safety Relief Valve Schedule
Work Order Input/Output Flow Diagram
Maintenance Check Lists
Test Running and Maintenance Record
Planned/Preventive Maintenance Flow Diagram
External Maintenance Program
6 Maintenance Vibration Analysis
Vibration Analysis
Portable Vibration Analysis
Vibration Analysis Introduction Action Chart
Vibration Analysis Progress Schedule
Lubrication Schedule
7 Maintenance Management
Maintenance Management by Objectives
Maintenance Department Family Tree
Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 1st January 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182810