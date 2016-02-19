A Practical Course in Biology
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Biology Division
Description
A Practical Course in Biology provides various experiments biologists or those in biology related fields usually perform, mainly encompassing experimenting with animals and plants. As this book provides a practical course in biology, it first discusses the instrument commonly used in laboratory experimentsâ€”the microscope. Then, this text shifts to studying various organisms, including plants and animals and their biological characteristics and mechanisms. This selection ends with the practical techniques and methods in biology, such as dissecting, cleaning glassware, specimen preservation, and killing laboratory animals. This book will come in handy for students and experts in the field of general biology and related fields.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Acknowledgments
1 Microscopy
Setting up the Microscope
Simple Microscopical Observations
Measurement of Microscopical Objects (Micrometry)
Examination of Pondwater
Section Cutting
Temporary Staining of Plant Sections
Leishman's Stain for Blood Smears
Squash Preparation of Chromosomes of Root-tip, Stained in Proprionic-orcein
Whole Mounts
2 Variety of Organisms
Protista: Schizomycophyta, Chlorophyta, Phaeophyta, Chrysophyta, Rhizopoda, Flagellata, Ciliophora, Sporozoa, Mycophyta
Metaphyta: Bryophyta, Sphenopsida, Pteropsida
Metazoa: Coelenterata
Platyhelminthes, Nematoda, Annelida, Arthropoda, Mollusca
Echinodermata, Chordata
3 Structure and Physiology of the Mammal
Dissection of the Rat
The Skeleton of the Rabbit
Movement
How Movement is Caused by Muscles
Muscular Contraction and ATP
Nutrition
Food Tests
To Show that Foods Contain Carbon
To Show that Protein Contains Nitrogen
To Show that Fat Gives out More Heat than Sugar
Physical Properties of Foods
Tongue and Taste
Taste and Smell
Function of Various Types of Teeth
Functional Anatomy of Teeth
Action of Ptyalin
Action of Pancreatin
Action of Chymase (Rennin)
Emulsification of Fats and Oils
Absorbing Area of the Intestine
Circulation
Counting of Red Blood-cells
Watch Pocket Valves
Movement of Blood in Fish, Frog, Tadpole
Action of Capillary in Smoothing out Varying Pressure
Respiration
To Dhow that Animals Use Oxygen
Sweat
Presence of Salts in Sweat
To Show That Evaporation Cools
Excretion
To Show the Presence of Nitrogen in Urine
To Show the Presence of Uric Acid in Bird Droppings
Skin
Surface Anatomy of the Skin
The Skin as a Temperature Receptor
Sensitivity of the Body to Touch
Regulation of Water Balance
Reflex Actions
Eye and Ear
Focusing of the Human Eye
Action of the Iris
Presence of the Blind Spot
Calculation of the Size of the Blind Spot
Field of Vision in the Human Eye
Importance of Stereoscopic Vision
Function and Mechanism of Semicircular Canals
Muscular Control of Posture
4 Structure and Physiology of the Flowering Plant
Plant Anatomy
Photosynthesis
Test for Starch in the Plant
Necessity of Light for Photosynthesis
Necessity of Light for the Development of Chlorophyll
Necessity of Chlorophyll for Photosynthesis
Necessity of Carbon Dioxide for Photosynthesis
Production of Oxygen in Photosynthesis
Respiration
Production of Carbon Dioxide and Water during Burning of Sugar and Fat
Gaseous Exchange in Respiration
Anaerobic Respiration
Production of Carbon Dioxide during Respiration of Plants and Animals
Production of Heat by Plants and Animals
Water and Mineral Relations
Demonstration of Osmosis
Molecular Movement in Osmosis (Model)
Osmosis in Living Material
Root Pressure
Rise of Water in Xylem
Capillarity
Rise of Mineral Salts in Stem
Water Culture of Plants
Diffusion
Loss of Water from a Plant
Site of Water Loss from a Plant
Stomatal Preparation
Model of Stomata
Variation of Speed of Water Loss
Effect of Leaf-suction in Raising Water up a Plant
Transpiration Pull
Reproduction
Spore Release in Moss
Spore Release in Fern
To grow the Prothallus of a Fern
Germination of Pollen
Function of Pollen
Seed Dispersal
Vegetative Propagation
Germination of Seed
Presence of the Micropyle
Function of the Micropyle
Conditions for Germination
Plant growth and Movement
Region of Root Sensitive to Gravity
Region of Root Responsive to Gravity
To Show that Geotropic Movement of Root is Not Due to the Weight of the Root
Negative Response of Shoot to Gravity
Growth of Root when Gravity is Neutralized
Hormonal Control of Geotropism
Control of Growth by Tip of Shoot
Bending Towards Light Controlled by Shoot Tip
Area of Shoot Responsive to Light
Thigmotropism
Thermonasty
Seismonasty
Chemotropism
Regions of Growth in Radicle and Shoot
Structure and Growth of Winter Bud
Soil
Mechanical Analysis of Soil
Estimation of Water-soluble Mineral Content of Soil
Separation of Small Animals from Soil
Effect of Water when Frozen in Confined Space
Amount of Air in Soils
Permeability of Soil to Air
Water Retention by Soil
Porosity of Soil to Water
Capillary Action of Soil
Clay Content of Soil
Water Erosion
Amount of Water in Soil
Amount of Organic Matter in Soil
pH of Soil
Solutions for Hydroponic Culture of Green Plants
5 The Cell and its Properties
Movement of Water into and out of Living Cells
Selective Uptake of Solutes by Yeast
Extraction of Amino-acids and Proteins from Plant Tissue, and their Analysis Paper Chromatography
Optimum Temperature and pH for an Enzyme
6 Growth and Differentiation
Growth-rate of DrosopMa at Varying Temperatures
Ligaturation of Developing Blowfly Larvae
Growth Curves for Mice
Embryology
7 Ecology
Suitable Places and Approaches for Field-study
Suggestions for Field Investigations
Identification
Surveys of Populations
Construction of Keys for Identification
8 Genetics
Genetical Experiments with Drosophila
Salivary Gland Chromosome Preparation of Drosophila
Distribution of Certain Characteristics in Human Populations
The Hardy-Weinberg Law
9 Evolution
Environment and Gene-expression
Normal Distribution
Collecting Fossils in the British Isles
Fossil Finding and Dating
10 Culture Methods for Common Laboratory Organisms
Amoeba
Paramecium
Hydra
Earthworms
Daphnia and Cyclops
Cockroaches
Locusts
Drosophila
Butterflies
Bees
Houseflies
Frogs
Mice
Bacteria and Fungi
Gram's Stain for Bacteria
11 Practical Techniques and Methods
Dissection
Drawings
Experimental Records
Graphs
Some Simple Applications of Statistics in Biology
Arithmetic Mean
Variance
t-test
Chi-squared Test
Null-hypothesis
Coefficient of Correlation
Standard Error of the Mean
Cleaning of Glassware
Killing Animals
Preservation of Specimens
Oil-immersion
Incubator
Solutionsâ€”preparation and Concentration
Buffer Solutions
Other Solutions, Stains, Chemicals, Mountants
Sources of Supply
Book List
Accident Prevention and First Aid
S.I. Units
Index
