A Parent's Guide to Examinations: From Primary School to University provides an account of examinations in Wales and England from the primary school stage to the university. This book discusses the intense competition in universities that led to procedures being adopted for the administration of students.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the examinations taken in the primary school in relation with selection for secondary schools. This text then describes the examinations themselves as well as some aspects of the system that has produced them. Other chapters consider the differences between the different types of schools, the organization of Local Education Authorities, and the administration of technical colleges and universities. This book discusses as well the courses for operatives, draftsmen, and technicians. The final chapter deals with grants for students at teacher training colleges.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in the working of the system.