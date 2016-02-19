A Parent's Guide to Examinations
A Parent's Guide to Examinations: From Primary School to University provides an account of examinations in Wales and England from the primary school stage to the university. This book discusses the intense competition in universities that led to procedures being adopted for the administration of students.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the examinations taken in the primary school in relation with selection for secondary schools. This text then describes the examinations themselves as well as some aspects of the system that has produced them. Other chapters consider the differences between the different types of schools, the organization of Local Education Authorities, and the administration of technical colleges and universities. This book discusses as well the courses for operatives, draftsmen, and technicians. The final chapter deals with grants for students at teacher training colleges.
This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in the working of the system.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1 The Eleven-Plus Examination
Appendix A: Examples of Intelligence, Arithmetic and English Tests
Appendix B: The "Thorne Scheme"
Chapter 2 The Common Entrance Examination
Appendix: History Paper (Boys)
General Mathematics B. (Boys)
Chapter 3 The General Certificate of Education
Appendix A: An "O" Level English Paper
Appendix B: The Joint Matriculation Board's Test in English
Chapter 4 Certificates of Secondary Education
Appendix: A Secondary School Certificate Paper in English Language
Chapter 5 University Entrance
Appendix: Application for Admission to a University
Chapter 6 Which University?
Chapter 7 University Degrees
Chapter 8 Technical Examinations
Appendix A: Syllabus for General Course in Engineering
Appendix B: A City and Guilds Paper for Plumbers
Chapter 9 Examinations in Commerce and Art
Chapter 10 The Diploma in Technology
Chapter 11 Entry to the Professions
Chapter 12 Meeting the Cost
Appendix: Scale of Parental Contributions
Chapter 13 Conclusion
Appendix: Advisory Service
Index
Details
