A Parent's Guide to Examinations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780082014737, 9781483149431

A Parent's Guide to Examinations

1st Edition

From Primary School to University

Authors: F. H. Pedley
Editors: Robert Maxwell F. H. Pedley
eBook ISBN: 9781483149431
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 238
Description

A Parent's Guide to Examinations: From Primary School to University provides an account of examinations in Wales and England from the primary school stage to the university. This book discusses the intense competition in universities that led to procedures being adopted for the administration of students.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the examinations taken in the primary school in relation with selection for secondary schools. This text then describes the examinations themselves as well as some aspects of the system that has produced them. Other chapters consider the differences between the different types of schools, the organization of Local Education Authorities, and the administration of technical colleges and universities. This book discusses as well the courses for operatives, draftsmen, and technicians. The final chapter deals with grants for students at teacher training colleges.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in the working of the system.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1 The Eleven-Plus Examination

Appendix A: Examples of Intelligence, Arithmetic and English Tests

Appendix B: The "Thorne Scheme"

Chapter 2 The Common Entrance Examination

Appendix: History Paper (Boys)

General Mathematics B. (Boys)

Chapter 3 The General Certificate of Education

Appendix A: An "O" Level English Paper

Appendix B: The Joint Matriculation Board's Test in English

Chapter 4 Certificates of Secondary Education

Appendix: A Secondary School Certificate Paper in English Language

Chapter 5 University Entrance

Appendix: Application for Admission to a University

Chapter 6 Which University?

Chapter 7 University Degrees

Chapter 8 Technical Examinations

Appendix A: Syllabus for General Course in Engineering

Appendix B: A City and Guilds Paper for Plumbers

Chapter 9 Examinations in Commerce and Art

Chapter 10 The Diploma in Technology

Chapter 11 Entry to the Professions

Chapter 12 Meeting the Cost

Appendix: Scale of Parental Contributions

Chapter 13 Conclusion

Appendix: Advisory Service

Index

About the Author

F. H. Pedley

About the Editor

Robert Maxwell

F. H. Pedley

