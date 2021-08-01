A Nurse's Survival Guide to General Practice Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702080852, 9780702080883

A Nurse's Survival Guide to General Practice Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Karen Storey Julia Last
Paperback ISBN: 9780702080852
eBook ISBN: 9780702080883
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 464
Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702080852
eBook ISBN:
9780702080883

About the Authors

Karen Storey

Karen Storey RN MSc QN Primary Care Nursing Lead Nursing Directorate NHS England Home address: Baraset Cottage Wellesbourne Road Alveston CV37 7RF

Julia Last

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor in Chief – Journal of General Practice Nursing (in association with Education for Health) Education Lead at Education For Health, Warwick

