A Nurse's Survival Guide to General Practice Nursing
1st Edition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702080852
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702080883
About the Authors
Karen Storey
Karen Storey RN MSc QN Primary Care Nursing Lead Nursing Directorate NHS England Home address: Baraset Cottage Wellesbourne Road Alveston CV37 7RF
Julia Last
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor in Chief – Journal of General Practice Nursing (in association with Education for Health) Education Lead at Education For Health, Warwick
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.