Pergamon General Psychology Series: A New Morality from Science: Beyondism focuses on the role of science in establishing ethical values.

The publication first elaborates on three gateways to the understanding of life, origins of uncertainty and confusion, and basic logic of beyondism. Discussions focus on moral laws within groups and the fallacy of universalization; planned bio-cultural diversity of groups in the great experiment; absence of institutional mechanisms specifically to create progress; social construction without positive value construction; and humanity and the ever-open gateway of religion. The manuscript then examines moral directives derivable from the beyondist goal and psychological problems in human adjustment to the new ethics.

The book takes a look at the departure of beyondism from traditional and current ethical systems; impact of evolutionary values on current socio-political practices; and integration of the emotional life with progressive institutions. Topics include mutual services of beyondism and the arts, setting of the research institutes for the world federation and free enquirers, community goals in population size, class, and internal diversity, and the reconstruction needed for a scientifically rational politics.

The manuscript is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the role of science in establishing ethical values.