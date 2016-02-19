A New Look at Mechanisms in Bioenergetics is a collection of lectures given at the Robbins Lectures at Pomona College in April, 1973. The lectures contained in the book are based on laboratory works on oxidative phosphorylation. The text starts by defining oxidative phosphorylation, and after which, began a series of discussions on the biochemical approach to the problem of photophosphorylation; functions and structure of membranes and the mechanism of phosphorylation coupled to electron transport; and the basic principle of the control that governs both glycolysis and oxidation. Biochemists and biologists will find the book interesting and amusing.

Lecture 1 Troubles Are Good for You

How It All Started

What Is Oxidative Phosphorylation?

How Do We Measure Oxidative Phosphorylation?

First Approaches to the Resolution of the Membrane

Allotopic Properties of F1

Electron Microscopy

Isolation of Resolved Particles

Reconstitution of Oxidative Phosphorylation

Lecture 2 Photophosphorylation

On the Origin of Life

Electron Pathway in Photophosphorylation

Further Similarities with Mitochondria

Resolution of a Coupling Factor

Proton Movements in Chloroplasts

Asymmetric Assembly of the Chloroplast Membrane

Reversal of Photophosphorylation

Lecture 3 Functions and Structure of Membranes and the Mechanism of Phosphorylation Coupled to Electron Transport

General Comments

Function and Structure of Membranes

Mechanism of Phosphorylation Coupled to Electron Transport

Experimental Approaches

Lecture 4 The Coupling Device

Partial Reactions and Components of the Coupling Device

The ATP-Driven Proton Pump

Lecture 5 The Oxidation Chain and the Topography of the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane

Analysis of the Oxidation Chain

Isolation of Complexes and Individual Catalysts

The Three Segments of the Oxidation Chain

The Topography of the Oxidation Chain

Lecture 6 Resolution and Reconstitution of Oxidative Phosphorylation

General Comments

Reconstitutions of Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Membrane Functions

Reconstitution of the Proton Pump of Halobacterium halobium and of Rhodopsin-Catalyzed

Photophosphorylation

Lecture 7 Reconstitution and Mechanism of Action of Ion Pumps

General Comments

Reconstitution of Ion Pumps

What Can We Learn from Resolution and Reconstitution Experiments?

Lecture 8 Control of Energy Metabolism

Oxidation Control

The Pasteur Effect

The Competition Mechanism

High Aerobic Glycolysis in Tumor (The Warburg Effect)

ATPases in Tumor Cells

Repair of Ion Pumps in Tumor Cells

