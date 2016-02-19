A New Look at Mechanisms in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Authors: Efraim Racker
eBook ISBN: 9781483268422
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 212
Description
A New Look at Mechanisms in Bioenergetics is a collection of lectures given at the Robbins Lectures at Pomona College in April, 1973. The lectures contained in the book are based on laboratory works on oxidative phosphorylation. The text starts by defining oxidative phosphorylation, and after which, began a series of discussions on the biochemical approach to the problem of photophosphorylation; functions and structure of membranes and the mechanism of phosphorylation coupled to electron transport; and the basic principle of the control that governs both glycolysis and oxidation. Biochemists and biologists will find the book interesting and amusing.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
Lecture 1 Troubles Are Good for You
How It All Started
What Is Oxidative Phosphorylation?
How Do We Measure Oxidative Phosphorylation?
First Approaches to the Resolution of the Membrane
Allotopic Properties of F1
Electron Microscopy
Isolation of Resolved Particles
Reconstitution of Oxidative Phosphorylation
Lecture 2 Photophosphorylation
On the Origin of Life
Electron Pathway in Photophosphorylation
Further Similarities with Mitochondria
Resolution of a Coupling Factor
Proton Movements in Chloroplasts
Asymmetric Assembly of the Chloroplast Membrane
Reversal of Photophosphorylation
Lecture 3 Functions and Structure of Membranes and the Mechanism of Phosphorylation Coupled to Electron Transport
General Comments
Function and Structure of Membranes
Mechanism of Phosphorylation Coupled to Electron Transport
Experimental Approaches
Lecture 4 The Coupling Device
Partial Reactions and Components of the Coupling Device
The ATP-Driven Proton Pump
Lecture 5 The Oxidation Chain and the Topography of the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
Analysis of the Oxidation Chain
Isolation of Complexes and Individual Catalysts
The Three Segments of the Oxidation Chain
The Topography of the Oxidation Chain
Lecture 6 Resolution and Reconstitution of Oxidative Phosphorylation
General Comments
Reconstitutions of Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Membrane Functions
Reconstitution of the Proton Pump of Halobacterium halobium and of Rhodopsin-Catalyzed
Photophosphorylation
Lecture 7 Reconstitution and Mechanism of Action of Ion Pumps
General Comments
Reconstitution of Ion Pumps
What Can We Learn from Resolution and Reconstitution Experiments?
Lecture 8 Control of Energy Metabolism
Oxidation Control
The Pasteur Effect
The Competition Mechanism
High Aerobic Glycolysis in Tumor (The Warburg Effect)
ATPases in Tumor Cells
Repair of Ion Pumps in Tumor Cells
Bibliography
Index
