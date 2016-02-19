A New Approach to Scientific Computation
1st Edition
Description
A New Approach to Scientific Computation is a collection of papers delivered at a symposium held at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center on August 3, 1982. The symposium provided a forum for reviewing various aspects of an approach to scientific computation based on a systematic theory of computer arithmetic. Computer demonstration packages for standard problems of numerical mathematics are considered.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins by summarizing an extensive research activity in scientific computation as well as the experience gained through various implementations of a new approach to arithmetic on diverse processors, including even microprocessors. A complete listing of the spaces that occur in numerical computations is presented, followed by a discussion of aspects of traditional computer arithmetic and a new definition of computer arithmetic. The properties of semimorphisms are also considered. Subsequent chapters focus on potential applications of programming packages to standard problems in numerical analysis implemented on a Z80 based minicomputer, with a PASCAL extension called PASCAL-SC as the programming language; methods for solving algebraic problems with high accuracy; and the use of a computer with floating-point arithmetic to obtain guaranteed sharp bounds for the value of an arithmetic expression. An extension of FORTRAN which satisfies contemporary requirements of numerical computation is also described.
This book will be helpful to students and practitioners in the fields of computer science and applied mathematics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
A New Arithmetic for Scientific Computation
1. Introduction
2. The Spaces of Numerical Computations
3. Traditional Definition of Computer Arithmetic: The Vertical Method
4. The New Definition of Computer Arithmetic: The Horizontal Method
5. Computer Arithmetic and Programming Languages
6. Realization and Applications
References
Computer Demonstration Packages for Standard Problems of Numerical Mathematics
Language Extension PASCAL-SC
Computing Inclusions—Old and New
Precise Dot Product
Linear Systems
Inversion of a Matrix
Eigenproblems
Rounding Error and Cancellation
Evaluation of a Polynomial
Zero of a Polynomial
Polynomial Package
Arithmetic Expressions
Systems of Non-linear Equations
Differential Equations
Solving Algebraic Problems with High Accuracy
Introduction
1. Computer Arithmetic
2. Linear Systems
3. Over- and Underdetermined Linear Systems
4. Linear Systems with Band Matrices
5. Sparse Linear Systems
6. Matrix Inversion
7. Non-linear Systems
8. The Algebraic Eigenvalue Problem
9. Real and Complex Zeros of Polynomials
10. Linear, Quadratic, and Convex Programming
11. Arithmetic Expressions
Conclusions
References
Evaluation of Arithmetic Expressions with Maximum Accuracy
Introduction
1. Evaluation of Polynomials
2. Evaluation of Arbitrary Arithmetic Expressions
3. Numerical Results
References
Solving Function Space Problems with Guaranteed Close Bounds
1. Introduction
2. Mathematical Preliminaries
3. Practical Use of the Fixed Point Theorems
4. Functional Arithmetic and Roundings
5. Algorithmic Execution of Iterations
6. Applications to Differential and Integral Equations
7. Some Examples
References
Ultra-Arithmetic: The Digital Computer Set in Function Space
1. Introduction
2. A Review of Ultra-Arithmetic
3. Applications of Ultra-Arithmetic
4. The Arithmetic of Intervals of Polynomials
References
A FORTRAN Extension for Scientific Computation
1. Motivation
2. Notation of the Language Extension
3. Syntax and Semantics of the Extension
References
An Introduction to MATRIX PASCAL: A PASCAL Extension for Scientific Computation
A. Data Types
B. Expressions
C. Procedures, Functions, Operators
D. Universal Operator Concept
E. Expressions with Maximum Accuracy
F. Standard Functions
References
Realization of an Optimal Computer Arithmetic
1. Introduction—Mathematical Foundations
2. Organization of the Arithmetic
3. Implementation of the Elementary Operations
4. Operations in the Higher Spaces
5. Realization on a Micro Computer
References
Features of a Hardware Implementation of an Optimal Arithmetic
1. Introduction
2. Implementation of Scalar Products
3. Algorithmic and Flowchart Description of a Hardware Unit
4. Parallelism in Scalar Products
5. Pipelining of the Arithmetic Operations
Appendix
References
Differentiation and Generation of Taylor Coefficients in PASCAL-SC
1. Automation of Evaluation and Differentiation of Functions
2. Derivative Data Types
3. Derivative Operators
4. Examples of Multiplication Operators in PASCAL-SC
5. Standard Derivative Functions
6. Applications of Derivative Types in Scientific Computation
References
Matrix Pascal
A. Introduction
B. Spaces, Operations, and Data Types
C. Informal Description of the Language Extension
D. Formal Description of MATRIX PASCAL
E. Comments on the Implementation of the Arithmetic
References
