A Molecular Conception of Organisms and Neoplasms
3rd Edition
A Theory That Any Organism Is Basically a Single Chemical Molecule
Description
A Molecular Conception of Organisms and Neoplasms is a six-chapter thesis that consists of a chain of reasoning on the theory of molecular conception. This thesis contends that any organism, even if multicellular, is basically a single molecule, which is the key problem of the causation of neoplasms.
After providing a unifying definition of a molecule, this book goes on discussing the concept of fundamental unicellularity of multicellular organism through protoplasmic continuity between its cells. The succeeding chapters highlight the principles of the molecular conception of organisms and neoplasms. The final chapters outline the other activities of an organism determined by the molecular conception theory, such as embryonic development, animal heat, movement, pleasure and pain, and mind. This book will be of value to biochemists and clinical chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition
Foreword
Chapter I. Definition of the Term Molecule
Chapter II. Reasons for Believing that a Multicellular Organism is, Through Protoplasmic Continuity between its Cells, In Reality Fundamentally Unicellular
1. The First Reason
2. The Second Reason
3. The Third Reason
Chapter III. The Molecular Conception of Organisms
A Unicellular Plant Organism
A Multicellular Plant Organism
A Unicellular Animal Organism and a Multicellular Animal Organism
Chapter IV. The Molecular Conception of Neoplasms
Chapter V. Explanation of Other Activities in an Organism by the Molecular Theory
1. Embryonic Development
2. Animal Heat
3. Movement
4. Pleasure and Pain
Chapter VI. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 28
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1955
- Published:
- 1st January 1955
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221540