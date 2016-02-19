A Molecular Conception of Organisms and Neoplasms - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781483196510, 9781483221540

A Molecular Conception of Organisms and Neoplasms

3rd Edition

A Theory That Any Organism Is Basically a Single Chemical Molecule

Authors: T. L. Cleave
eBook ISBN: 9781483221540
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1955
Page Count: 28
Description

A Molecular Conception of Organisms and Neoplasms is a six-chapter thesis that consists of a chain of reasoning on the theory of molecular conception. This thesis contends that any organism, even if multicellular, is basically a single molecule, which is the key problem of the causation of neoplasms.
After providing a unifying definition of a molecule, this book goes on discussing the concept of fundamental unicellularity of multicellular organism through protoplasmic continuity between its cells. The succeeding chapters highlight the principles of the molecular conception of organisms and neoplasms. The final chapters outline the other activities of an organism determined by the molecular conception theory, such as embryonic development, animal heat, movement, pleasure and pain, and mind. This book will be of value to biochemists and clinical chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Third Edition

Foreword

Chapter I. Definition of the Term Molecule

Chapter II. Reasons for Believing that a Multicellular Organism is, Through Protoplasmic Continuity between its Cells, In Reality Fundamentally Unicellular

1. The First Reason

2. The Second Reason

3. The Third Reason

Chapter III. The Molecular Conception of Organisms

A Unicellular Plant Organism

A Multicellular Plant Organism

A Unicellular Animal Organism and a Multicellular Animal Organism

Chapter IV. The Molecular Conception of Neoplasms

Chapter V. Explanation of Other Activities in an Organism by the Molecular Theory

1. Embryonic Development

2. Animal Heat

3. Movement

4. Pleasure and Pain

Chapter VI. Conclusion




Details

No. of pages:
28
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1955
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483221540

About the Author

T. L. Cleave

