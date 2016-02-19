A Modern View of The Criminal Law - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080129709, 9781483136691

A Modern View of The Criminal Law

1st Edition

Pergamon Modern Legal Outlines

Authors: S. W. Stewart
Editors: W. A. J. Farndale
eBook ISBN: 9781483136691
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Modern View of the Criminal Law explains the nature of criminal law and classifies the leading crimes in English law. This book describes the application of the criminal law both in private life and as it may affect the public or public authority. Organized into four parts encompassing 23 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental principles and purposes of the criminal law. This text then examines the deterrent theory, which is regarded by some legal thinkers to be the most important function of criminal justice. Other chapters consider the common breakdown of crime into indictable and summary offenses, which broadly makes a distinction between minor and serious violations of the law. This book discusses as well the classification of the law of crime as a whole. The final chapter deals with the reforms in various areas of criminal law. This book is a valuable resource for lawyers.

Table of Contents


Editorial Foreword

Preface

Table of Statutes

Table of Cases

Part I: General Principles

Chapter 1. The Courts

Reform in Magistrates' Courts

Quarter Sessions and Assize Courts

Appeal Courts

Chapter 2. What is Criminal Law?

Definition of Criminal Law

Crime and Moral Blame

Public Welfare offenses

Origins of Criminal offenses

Chapter 3. The Aims of the Criminal Law

The Meaning of Punishment

Compensation for Victims

Chapter 4. Classification of Criminal offenses

Indictable and Summary offenses

Treasons, Felonies and Misdemeanors

Criminal Law Act, 1967—Arrestable offenses

Chapter 5. Analysis of a Crime

Actus reus and mens rea

Malice, Wilfulness and Negligence

Proof of mens rea

Chapter 6. Constructive Malice to D.P.P. v. Smith

Report on Imputed Criminal Intent

Criminal Justice Act, 1967

Chapter 7. Strict and Vicarious Liability

Interpretation of the Word "Knowingly"

Vane v. Yiannopoullos

Chapter 8. Liability According to Status

Infants

Married Women

Servicemen

Corporations

Trade Unions

Chapter 9. Degrees of Participation in Criminal offenses

The Former Degrees of Principal and Accessory

Criminal Law Act, 1967

Inchoate Crimes

Incitement

Attempts

Chapter 10. Special Defenses to Criminal Liability

Insanity—On Arraignment, at Time of Act

Criminal Responsibility Bill

Appeal

Chapter 11. Special Defenses to Criminal Liability

Diminished Responsibility

Automatism

Drunkenness

Chapter 12. The Effect of Capital Punishment on the Criminal Law

On Larceny

On Homicide

Part II: Provisions Protecting Individual Interests

Chapter 13. Homicide I

Murder

Report on Imputed Criminal Intent

Manslaughter

Provocation

Chapter 14. Homicide II

Infanticide

Child Destruction

Abortion—Abortion Act, 1967

Suicide

Chapter 15. Assaults

Wounding

Sexual Offenses

Chapter 16. Stealing

Simple

By Trick

By Mistake

By Finding

Things Capable of being Stolen

Theft Bill

Chapter 17. Aggravated Stealing

From the Person

Robbery

From Dwelling House

Of Postal Packets

By Clerk or Servant

Embezzlement

Fraudulent Conversion

Theft Bill

Chapter 18. Frauds

False Pretenses

Obtaining Credit by Fraud

Criminal Deception

Chapter 19. Breaking offenses

Burglary and Housebreaking

Sacrilege

Reform of Breaking offenses

Chapter 20. Receiving

Handling Stolen Property

Part III: Provisions Protecting Community Interests

Chapter 21. Common Law Provisions

Bigamy

Conspiracy

Chapter 22. Legislation

Road Traffic

Industrial offenses

Controls on Prices and Incomes

Road Safety Act, 1967—The Drinking Driver, Heavy Goods Vehicles

Criminal Justice Act, 1967—Prohibition on the Publication of Committal Proceedings

Part IV: Conclusion

Chapter 23. Conclusion

Reforms Reconsidered

Appendix Theft Act, 1968

Index


Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136691

About the Author

S. W. Stewart

About the Editor

W. A. J. Farndale

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.