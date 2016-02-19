A Modern View of The Criminal Law
1st Edition
Pergamon Modern Legal Outlines
Description
A Modern View of the Criminal Law explains the nature of criminal law and classifies the leading crimes in English law. This book describes the application of the criminal law both in private life and as it may affect the public or public authority. Organized into four parts encompassing 23 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental principles and purposes of the criminal law. This text then examines the deterrent theory, which is regarded by some legal thinkers to be the most important function of criminal justice. Other chapters consider the common breakdown of crime into indictable and summary offenses, which broadly makes a distinction between minor and serious violations of the law. This book discusses as well the classification of the law of crime as a whole. The final chapter deals with the reforms in various areas of criminal law. This book is a valuable resource for lawyers.
Table of Contents
Editorial Foreword
Preface
Table of Statutes
Table of Cases
Part I: General Principles
Chapter 1. The Courts
Reform in Magistrates' Courts
Quarter Sessions and Assize Courts
Appeal Courts
Chapter 2. What is Criminal Law?
Definition of Criminal Law
Crime and Moral Blame
Public Welfare offenses
Origins of Criminal offenses
Chapter 3. The Aims of the Criminal Law
The Meaning of Punishment
Compensation for Victims
Chapter 4. Classification of Criminal offenses
Indictable and Summary offenses
Treasons, Felonies and Misdemeanors
Criminal Law Act, 1967—Arrestable offenses
Chapter 5. Analysis of a Crime
Actus reus and mens rea
Malice, Wilfulness and Negligence
Proof of mens rea
Chapter 6. Constructive Malice to D.P.P. v. Smith
Report on Imputed Criminal Intent
Criminal Justice Act, 1967
Chapter 7. Strict and Vicarious Liability
Interpretation of the Word "Knowingly"
Vane v. Yiannopoullos
Chapter 8. Liability According to Status
Infants
Married Women
Servicemen
Corporations
Trade Unions
Chapter 9. Degrees of Participation in Criminal offenses
The Former Degrees of Principal and Accessory
Criminal Law Act, 1967
Inchoate Crimes
Incitement
Attempts
Chapter 10. Special Defenses to Criminal Liability
Insanity—On Arraignment, at Time of Act
Criminal Responsibility Bill
Appeal
Chapter 11. Special Defenses to Criminal Liability
Diminished Responsibility
Automatism
Drunkenness
Chapter 12. The Effect of Capital Punishment on the Criminal Law
On Larceny
On Homicide
Part II: Provisions Protecting Individual Interests
Chapter 13. Homicide I
Murder
Report on Imputed Criminal Intent
Manslaughter
Provocation
Chapter 14. Homicide II
Infanticide
Child Destruction
Abortion—Abortion Act, 1967
Suicide
Chapter 15. Assaults
Wounding
Sexual Offenses
Chapter 16. Stealing
Simple
By Trick
By Mistake
By Finding
Things Capable of being Stolen
Theft Bill
Chapter 17. Aggravated Stealing
From the Person
Robbery
From Dwelling House
Of Postal Packets
By Clerk or Servant
Embezzlement
Fraudulent Conversion
Theft Bill
Chapter 18. Frauds
False Pretenses
Obtaining Credit by Fraud
Criminal Deception
Chapter 19. Breaking offenses
Burglary and Housebreaking
Sacrilege
Reform of Breaking offenses
Chapter 20. Receiving
Handling Stolen Property
Part III: Provisions Protecting Community Interests
Chapter 21. Common Law Provisions
Bigamy
Conspiracy
Chapter 22. Legislation
Road Traffic
Industrial offenses
Controls on Prices and Incomes
Road Safety Act, 1967—The Drinking Driver, Heavy Goods Vehicles
Criminal Justice Act, 1967—Prohibition on the Publication of Committal Proceedings
Part IV: Conclusion
Chapter 23. Conclusion
Reforms Reconsidered
Appendix Theft Act, 1968
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136691