COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
A Mechanistic Approach to Medicines for Tuberculosis Nanotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199855

A Mechanistic Approach to Medicines for Tuberculosis Nanotherapy

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Rajan Mariappan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128199855
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 2021
Page Count: 395
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
134.00
175.00
155.00
245.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Mechanistic Approach to Medicines for Tuberculosis Nanotherapy examines drug carrier development for controlled, targeted, pH and stimuli responsive drug releases for Tuberculosis. It provides in-depth information about the mycobacterium tuberculosis, tuberculosis formation and explains the synthetic procedure for carrier synthesis, characterizations and mechanistic approaches for the tuberculosis therapy. Key topics include the properties and functions of nanomedicines and how they might be applied for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Emphasis is placed on the basic fundamentals, biomaterial formulations, design principles, fabrication techniques and transitioning bench-to-bed clinical applications. A Mechanistic Approach to Medicines for Tuberculosis Nanotherapy is useful for new researchers who focus on nanomedicine, stem cell therapy and bone tissue engineering, and it introduces experienced researchers and clinicians to key trends, increasing their knowledge in drug discovery for tuberculosis and nanomedicine.

Key Features

  • Features the most notable uses of drug for tuberculosis treatment including novel chances advances in materials
  • Assesses new agents and new chemical compounds against tuberculosis
  • Examines the interaction of new technologies to discover ways to treat tuberculosis more effectively and efficiently

Readership

Medical researchers, engineers, postdoc students, medical staff, and those in pharmaceutical companies

Table of Contents

  1. Basic of tuberculosis disease and Principles of treatment and their effects
    2. The pulmonary administration route: Advantages and challenges
    3. Alternative non-invasive routes of administration of nanomedicines against Tuberculosis
    4. Approaches of designing nanocarrier for Tuberculosis drug delivery
    5. Controlled Strategies towards the nanotherapy of tuberculosis
    6. Tuberculosis disease targeted nanotherapy
    7. pH, Thermo and stimuli responsive nanotherapy beside anti-tuberculosis drug delivery
    8. Nanotheranostics management of Drug resistant tuberculosis
    9. Nanomedicine for bone tubercluosis
    10. Current approach of Stem Cells Medicine in Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
    11. Adjuvant nanoformulations for delivery of anti-tuberculosis vaccine patients
    12. Sensors development for tuberculosis Detection
    13. In-silico and computational approaches of inhibitor design
    14. Inhibitors treatment against Tuberculosis treatment
    15. Challenges and future perspectives

Details

No. of pages:
395
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
4th January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128199855

About the Editor

Rajan Mariappan

Mariappan Rajan is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Natural Products Chemistry, School of Chemistry, Madurai Kamaraj University, India. He is an experienced researcher and is mainly interested in the development of biodegradable polymeric nanocarrier systems, nanogels, nanoparticles, nanocomposite scaffolds, bio-ceramic materials and mineral substituted scaffold for Tissue engineering, Drug Delivery and Wound Dressing applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Natural Products Chemistry, School of Chemistry, Madurai Kamaraj University, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.