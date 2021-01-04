A Mechanistic Approach to Medicines for Tuberculosis Nanotherapy
1st Edition
Description
A Mechanistic Approach to Medicines for Tuberculosis Nanotherapy examines drug carrier development for controlled, targeted, pH and stimuli responsive drug releases for Tuberculosis. It provides in-depth information about the mycobacterium tuberculosis, tuberculosis formation and explains the synthetic procedure for carrier synthesis, characterizations and mechanistic approaches for the tuberculosis therapy. Key topics include the properties and functions of nanomedicines and how they might be applied for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Emphasis is placed on the basic fundamentals, biomaterial formulations, design principles, fabrication techniques and transitioning bench-to-bed clinical applications. A Mechanistic Approach to Medicines for Tuberculosis Nanotherapy is useful for new researchers who focus on nanomedicine, stem cell therapy and bone tissue engineering, and it introduces experienced researchers and clinicians to key trends, increasing their knowledge in drug discovery for tuberculosis and nanomedicine.
Key Features
- Features the most notable uses of drug for tuberculosis treatment including novel chances advances in materials
- Assesses new agents and new chemical compounds against tuberculosis
- Examines the interaction of new technologies to discover ways to treat tuberculosis more effectively and efficiently
Readership
Medical researchers, engineers, postdoc students, medical staff, and those in pharmaceutical companies
Table of Contents
- Basic of tuberculosis disease and Principles of treatment and their effects
2. The pulmonary administration route: Advantages and challenges
3. Alternative non-invasive routes of administration of nanomedicines against Tuberculosis
4. Approaches of designing nanocarrier for Tuberculosis drug delivery
5. Controlled Strategies towards the nanotherapy of tuberculosis
6. Tuberculosis disease targeted nanotherapy
7. pH, Thermo and stimuli responsive nanotherapy beside anti-tuberculosis drug delivery
8. Nanotheranostics management of Drug resistant tuberculosis
9. Nanomedicine for bone tubercluosis
10. Current approach of Stem Cells Medicine in Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
11. Adjuvant nanoformulations for delivery of anti-tuberculosis vaccine patients
12. Sensors development for tuberculosis Detection
13. In-silico and computational approaches of inhibitor design
14. Inhibitors treatment against Tuberculosis treatment
15. Challenges and future perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 395
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 4th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199855
About the Editor
Rajan Mariappan
Mariappan Rajan is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Natural Products Chemistry, School of Chemistry, Madurai Kamaraj University, India. He is an experienced researcher and is mainly interested in the development of biodegradable polymeric nanocarrier systems, nanogels, nanoparticles, nanocomposite scaffolds, bio-ceramic materials and mineral substituted scaffold for Tissue engineering, Drug Delivery and Wound Dressing applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Natural Products Chemistry, School of Chemistry, Madurai Kamaraj University, India
Ratings and Reviews
