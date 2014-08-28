A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323221580, 9780323340854

A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology

8th Edition

Authors: Fred Nelson Carolyn Blauvelt
eBook ISBN: 9780323340854
eBook ISBN: 9780323315678
Paperback ISBN: 9780323221580
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th August 2014
Page Count: 528
Description

In its 38th year, A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology has been a companion reference for anyone who needs the most up-to-date terms, acronyms, and codes terms relating to clinical orthopaedics and research. Portable and easily accessible, this authoritative compilation categorizes and cross-references terms to enable those unfamiliar with orthopaedics to locate a term in its proper context.  Unlike a traditional A-Z dictionary format, terms are organized by topic—facilitating faster search results with related terms appearing on the same or immediately adjacent page. 

"...It will continue to serve as the go-to reference for individuals needing to access orthopaedic information to serve their individual audiences." Foreword by: Marc F. Swiontkowski,Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota, Feb 2015

Key Features

  • Understand basic science terms as they relate to clinically relevant issues.

  • Clarifies terms used in injury and insurance claims with immediately neighboring relative terms.

  • Find information quickly with chapters organized by topic for easy reference.

Table of Contents

1 Classifications of Fractures, Dislocations, and Sports-Related Injuries

2 Musculoskeletal Diseases and Related Terms

3 Imaging Techniques

4 Orthopaedic Tests, Signs, and Maneuvers

5 Laboratory Evaluations

6 Casts, Splints, Dressings, and Traction

7 Prosthetics and Orthotics

8 Anatomy and Orthopaedic Surgery

9 The Spine

10 The Hand and Wrist

11 The Foot and Ankle

12 Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy

13 The Research Enterprise

Appendix A Orthopaedic Abbreviations

Appendix B Anatomic Positions and Directions

Appendix C Etymology of Orthopaedics

About the Author

Fred Nelson

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus, Orthopaedics, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan

Carolyn Blauvelt

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Writer-Editor, Medical-Dental Publications, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, National Naval Medical Center; Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland

