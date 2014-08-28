A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology
8th Edition
Description
In its 38th year, A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology has been a companion reference for anyone who needs the most up-to-date terms, acronyms, and codes terms relating to clinical orthopaedics and research. Portable and easily accessible, this authoritative compilation categorizes and cross-references terms to enable those unfamiliar with orthopaedics to locate a term in its proper context. Unlike a traditional A-Z dictionary format, terms are organized by topic—facilitating faster search results with related terms appearing on the same or immediately adjacent page."...It will continue to serve as the go-to reference for individuals needing to access orthopaedic information to serve their individual audiences." Foreword by: Marc F. Swiontkowski,Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota, Feb 2015
Key Features
- Understand basic science terms as they relate to clinically relevant issues.
- Clarifies terms used in injury and insurance claims with immediately neighboring relative terms.
- Find information quickly with chapters organized by topic for easy reference.
Table of Contents
1 Classifications of Fractures, Dislocations, and Sports-Related Injuries
2 Musculoskeletal Diseases and Related Terms
3 Imaging Techniques
4 Orthopaedic Tests, Signs, and Maneuvers
5 Laboratory Evaluations
6 Casts, Splints, Dressings, and Traction
7 Prosthetics and Orthotics
8 Anatomy and Orthopaedic Surgery
9 The Spine
10 The Hand and Wrist
11 The Foot and Ankle
12 Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy
13 The Research Enterprise
Appendix A Orthopaedic Abbreviations
Appendix B Anatomic Positions and Directions
Appendix C Etymology of Orthopaedics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 28th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340854
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315678
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323221580
About the Author
Fred Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus, Orthopaedics, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan
Carolyn Blauvelt
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Writer-Editor, Medical-Dental Publications, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, National Naval Medical Center; Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland