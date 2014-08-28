In its 38th year, A Manual of Orthopaedic Terminology has been a companion reference for anyone who needs the most up-to-date terms, acronyms, and codes terms relating to clinical orthopaedics and research. Portable and easily accessible, this authoritative compilation categorizes and cross-references terms to enable those unfamiliar with orthopaedics to locate a term in its proper context. Unlike a traditional A-Z dictionary format, terms are organized by topic—facilitating faster search results with related terms appearing on the same or immediately adjacent page.

"...It will continue to serve as the go-to reference for individuals needing to access orthopaedic information to serve their individual audiences."Marc F. Swiontkowski,Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota, Feb 2015