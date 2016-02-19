A Manager's Guide to Telecommunications discusses the basic principles of various telecommunications equipment that can be utilized in management practice. The book also covers the techniques, relevance, and selection of different telecommunication devices. The text first covers communication and computers, and then proceeds to tackling transmission technology and techniques. The next chapter covers networks and exchanges, while the succeeding two chapters discuss voice and text communication, respectively. The last two chapters talk about database on-line database and local area networks, successively. The book will be of great use to those in management positions who wish to learn more about the various telecommunications equipment.