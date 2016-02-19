A Manager's Guide to Telecommunications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434910687, 9781483104188

A Manager's Guide to Telecommunications

1st Edition

Authors: Martin Gandoff
eBook ISBN: 9781483104188
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 192
Description

A Manager's Guide to Telecommunications discusses the basic principles of various telecommunications equipment that can be utilized in management practice. The book also covers the techniques, relevance, and selection of different telecommunication devices. The text first covers communication and computers, and then proceeds to tackling transmission technology and techniques. The next chapter covers networks and exchanges, while the succeeding two chapters discuss voice and text communication, respectively. The last two chapters talk about database on-line database and local area networks, successively. The book will be of great use to those in management positions who wish to learn more about the various telecommunications equipment.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Preface

Chapter 1 Communication and Computers

The Development of Voice and Data Transmission

A Review of Data Processing

A Classification of Software

Chapter 2 Transmission Technology and Techniques

Introduction

Communication Concepts and Techniques

Types of Conversation

Transmission Modes

Voice and Data Transmission

Line Speeds, Bandwidth and Modulation

Baseband and Broadband

Matching Unequal Speeds

Modems and Other Data Transmission Hardware

Data Transmission Media

Error Detection and Correction

Chapter 3 Networks and Exchanges

British Telecom, Mercury and Liberalization

The Telephone System

Switch Technologies

The PABX

Packet Switching

BT Packet Switchstream Facilities

Other X-Stream Facilities

Multistream

Integrated Services

Chapter 4 Telephone and Telephone-Linked Facilities

Telephone User Facilities

Featurephones, Telephone Systems and Exchanges

Linkline 0800/0345

Voice Messaging

Call Management/Logging

Tonto/Qwertyphone/Displayphone

Cellular Telephone

Trunked Radio

Telephone Data Entry, Voice Response

Chapter 5 Text and Document Transmission

The Techniques

Data and Text

Telex

Electronic Mail

Teletex

MHS

Facsimile Transmission (Fax)

Error Indication and Auto-Disconnect

Chapter 6 On-Line Data Base Access and Viewdata

What is Viewdata?

Types of Dialogue

Viewdata Features

Prestel

VDU Display Techniques

Viewdata Services

Private Viewdata or Prestel?

Corporate Viewdata Systems

Datastream

Effem Management Services

The Phillips HCS

Chapter 7 Local Area Networks (LANs)

What is a Local Area Network (LAN)?

Media and Transmission Techniques

Network Topologies

Access Techniques

Ethernet, Omninet and Novele

Selecting an LAN

Appendix 1 Mercury

Appendix 2 Northern Telecom

Appendix 3 Value-Added Networks

Appendix 4 Protocols and Standards

Appendix 5 The ISO 7-Layer Model

Appendix 6 Glossary of Useful Terms

Index


Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483104188

Martin Gandoff

