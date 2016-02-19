A Manager's Guide to Telecommunications
1st Edition
A Manager's Guide to Telecommunications discusses the basic principles of various telecommunications equipment that can be utilized in management practice. The book also covers the techniques, relevance, and selection of different telecommunication devices. The text first covers communication and computers, and then proceeds to tackling transmission technology and techniques. The next chapter covers networks and exchanges, while the succeeding two chapters discuss voice and text communication, respectively. The last two chapters talk about database on-line database and local area networks, successively. The book will be of great use to those in management positions who wish to learn more about the various telecommunications equipment.
Chapter 1 Communication and Computers
The Development of Voice and Data Transmission
A Review of Data Processing
A Classification of Software
Chapter 2 Transmission Technology and Techniques
Introduction
Communication Concepts and Techniques
Types of Conversation
Transmission Modes
Voice and Data Transmission
Line Speeds, Bandwidth and Modulation
Baseband and Broadband
Matching Unequal Speeds
Modems and Other Data Transmission Hardware
Data Transmission Media
Error Detection and Correction
Chapter 3 Networks and Exchanges
British Telecom, Mercury and Liberalization
The Telephone System
Switch Technologies
The PABX
Packet Switching
BT Packet Switchstream Facilities
Other X-Stream Facilities
Multistream
Integrated Services
Chapter 4 Telephone and Telephone-Linked Facilities
Telephone User Facilities
Featurephones, Telephone Systems and Exchanges
Linkline 0800/0345
Voice Messaging
Call Management/Logging
Tonto/Qwertyphone/Displayphone
Cellular Telephone
Trunked Radio
Telephone Data Entry, Voice Response
Chapter 5 Text and Document Transmission
The Techniques
Data and Text
Telex
Electronic Mail
Teletex
MHS
Facsimile Transmission (Fax)
Error Indication and Auto-Disconnect
Chapter 6 On-Line Data Base Access and Viewdata
What is Viewdata?
Types of Dialogue
Viewdata Features
Prestel
VDU Display Techniques
Viewdata Services
Private Viewdata or Prestel?
Corporate Viewdata Systems
Datastream
Effem Management Services
The Phillips HCS
Chapter 7 Local Area Networks (LANs)
What is a Local Area Network (LAN)?
Media and Transmission Techniques
Network Topologies
Access Techniques
Ethernet, Omninet and Novele
Selecting an LAN
Appendix 1 Mercury
Appendix 2 Northern Telecom
Appendix 3 Value-Added Networks
Appendix 4 Protocols and Standards
Appendix 5 The ISO 7-Layer Model
Appendix 6 Glossary of Useful Terms
Index
- 192
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- 1st January 1987
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483104188